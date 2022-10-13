Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two dumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Business Digest: City planning department honored, downtown seeks votes in state contest; Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala sponsorship opportunities available
Editor’s Note: Has your business recently been recognized or perhaps one of your employees has been awarded or earned a promotion? Send us your business news to be featured in the weekly Business Digest at news@tylerpaper.com. Tyler Planning Department recognized for excellence. The City of Tyler’s Planning Department was...
Tyler meat market going on 70 years continues to be integral part of community
Country Meat Market has been serving the East Texas area for nearly 70 years. Opened in 1954 by Bud Morriss, the business continues to offer exceptional products and remains active in the community. Morriss, a Tyler native, dropped out of high school to join the military where he fought in...
Tyler Economic Development Corp. plans to build industrial park to lure companies
The Tyler Economic Development Corp. wants to build a 412-acre business park off Interstate 20 to attract manufacturing, distribution and other industries. Scott Martinez, CEO of the TEDC, spoke Tuesday about the project to county commissioners, who later approved using federal coronavirus relief money to build a public road through the business park.
Business Beat: Local coffee shop reopens, self-storage facility expansion nearly complete
After a temporarily closure, JumpShot Coffee in Tyler has reopened with reduced operating hours but the same mission to serve customers “the best coffee in East Texas.”. The coffee shop, at 734 S. Fleishel, will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday through Saturday. The announcement was...
Hispanic community leaves mark during 89th Texas Rose Festival Parade
Aztec and folkloric dancers, tunes from mariachi and Tejano bands and 60 girls showcasing their quinceañera dresses filled this year’s 89th Texas Rose Festival parade on Saturday to seal the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The historic festival parade brought in many newcomers, who brought their chairs bright...
PHOTOS: Tyler’s Old Rose dress display at Goodman-LeGrand Museum
In celebration of the 89th Texas Rose Festival, the Goodman-LeGrand Museum is hosting its Tyler's Old Rose Dress Display from Days Gone By, featuring a number of vintage costume gowns. The display includes eight dresses worn by previous ladies-in-waiting, ranging from 1958 to 2019. A special 2019 dress that represents...
City of Tyler Solid Waste Department holding free bulky item pickup this week
The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are sponsoring a free bulky item collection for city of Tyler residential customers this week. This bulky item collection began Monday and will continue through Friday and does not include multi-family home communities and businesses. Residents are asked to place bulky items on the curb by 6 a.m. Monday to guarantee pickup; items may be collected on a different day than your regularly scheduled garbage collection.
Whitehouse police seek assistance locating missing girl
A 12-year-old Whitehouse girl is missing and the police department is seeking the public's help in locating her. Macey Williams has blonde hair, blue eyes, and is 5-foot-4. She weighs about 100 to 110 pounds. "If you see her or know where she is located please call 903-566-6600," the Whitehouse...
City of Overton phone lines to be temporarily down
The City of Overton is changing its phone service on Tuesday, which will cause the phone lines to be down during a period of the day. The Overton Police Department said the change will occur between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and for about 30 minutes during this time, the phone lines will be down.
Texas education commissioner visits Tyler ISD campus
On Tuesday morning, Tyler ISD’s T.J. Austin Elementary School campus received a special visit from the Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath who heads the Texas Education Agency (TEA),. The elementary campus was chosen by Region 7 education service center due to its the implementation of instructional programs that...
PHOTOS: Oktoberfest returns to downtown Kilgore
Kilgore’s Oktoberfest had crowds hoisting their steins on Saturday. Oktoberfest first began Oct. 12, 1810, in Munich, Germany to celebrate the marriage of King Ludwig I and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. The event grew year after year until it became what it is today: an annual folk festival lasting more than two weeks, drawing about 6 million guests each year and serving millions of beers. Other Oktoberfests have been established around the globe, with Kilgore joining in the celebration in 2014.
I-20 lane closure scheduled Wednesday in Smith County
A lane closure is scheduled on Interstate 20 in Smith County on Wednesday. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the right lane of I-20 westbound from mile marker 560 to mile marker 558, east of Lindale, will be closed. Crews will be conducting cleanup in response to an accident that...
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
Tyler man sentenced to 33 years in prison for death of his children's mother
A Tyler man on Tuesday was sentenced to 33 years in prison for murder in the 2020 shooting death of his children’s mother. Catalino Castillo Marin Jr., 23, entered a guilty plea in the 7th District Court in the death Aug. 9, 2020, death of Diamond Samantha Cruz, 21. Marin has remained jailed on a $500,000 bond snice his Aug. 10, 2020, arrest.
Smith County officials looking for 'armed and very dangerous' suspect in recent shooting
Smith County officials are looking for an “armed and very dangerous” man they say shot a person by firing into the vehicle where he was seated. Kendrick Bernard Bell Jr., who will turn 28 on Wednesday, of Tyler is wanted on a warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Bond associated with the warrant is set at $750,000.
Smith County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help identifying remains found in July
A man found dead in northeast Smith County in July 2022 has not yet been identified, and the Smith County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help. The man was Black and believed to be between the ages of 40 and 55, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office. He had two yellow/gold metal crowns, one of which is located on his upper front left tooth.
