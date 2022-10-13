During her 26 years at J. Crew (almost a decade of which she spent as president), Jenna Lyons played a large part in turning the brand into a billion dollar company, making it a major player in the industry, and a go-to destination for preppy, androgynous style. Throughout her tenure at the company, Lyons relied on her own trademark look to solidify J. Crew’s aesthetic. With a tilt toward power suiting, polished layers, and a touch of glam here and there, Lyons’ mark can still be seen on J. Crew’s clothes, even five and a half years after her departure from the brand. Now, the designer will bring her signature dark-rimmed glasses to her newest role, that of a Real Housewife. It was just announced that Lyons will be joining the cast of the fourteenth season of Real Housewives of New York, which invited a whole new group of seven women to the franchise (Notably, Lyons will be the first out queer New York Housewife). Of course, Lyons already has some reality experience, thanks to her time on the HBO Max series Stylish with Jenna Lyons, which saw different creatives vying for a chance to join the designer’s team. This time, though, the focus won’t just be solely on Lyons, but on her six castmates as well, as they take on all the drama, table flipping, and drink throwing that’s par for the course when facing the world as a Real Housewife. Through that all, however, Lyons is sure to be the best dressed of the group, so, in honor of her new gig, let’s take back at a few of Lyons’ best street style moments throughout the years.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO