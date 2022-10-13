Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wmagazine.com
Grace Gummer Is All About the Process
Grace Gummer has found a way to be intentional about who gets to point a lens at her. The actress—whose parents are Meryl Streep and the sculptor Don Gummer—has grown up a few steps’ distance from the world’s brightest spotlights and grandest stages. But somehow, she’s spent a lifetime building a low key existence—minor tabloid presence, no social media, relative normalcy.
wmagazine.com
Emma Stone & Alicia Vikander Nearly Twinned on the Academy Gala Red Carpet
Emma Stone and Alicia Vikander already belong to a few of the same elite groups: They’re both Louis Vuitton ambassadors, Millennial actresses who won an Oscar before they turned 30 and, more recently, happily married new mothers. But the duo apparently decided they needed a girl’s night out, and walked the red carpet of the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles tonight arm-in-arm—wearing coordinating dresses.
wmagazine.com
Designer-Turned-Real Housewife Jenna Lyons Has Always Been a Street Style Star
During her 26 years at J. Crew (almost a decade of which she spent as president), Jenna Lyons played a large part in turning the brand into a billion dollar company, making it a major player in the industry, and a go-to destination for preppy, androgynous style. Throughout her tenure at the company, Lyons relied on her own trademark look to solidify J. Crew’s aesthetic. With a tilt toward power suiting, polished layers, and a touch of glam here and there, Lyons’ mark can still be seen on J. Crew’s clothes, even five and a half years after her departure from the brand. Now, the designer will bring her signature dark-rimmed glasses to her newest role, that of a Real Housewife. It was just announced that Lyons will be joining the cast of the fourteenth season of Real Housewives of New York, which invited a whole new group of seven women to the franchise (Notably, Lyons will be the first out queer New York Housewife). Of course, Lyons already has some reality experience, thanks to her time on the HBO Max series Stylish with Jenna Lyons, which saw different creatives vying for a chance to join the designer’s team. This time, though, the focus won’t just be solely on Lyons, but on her six castmates as well, as they take on all the drama, table flipping, and drink throwing that’s par for the course when facing the world as a Real Housewife. Through that all, however, Lyons is sure to be the best dressed of the group, so, in honor of her new gig, let’s take back at a few of Lyons’ best street style moments throughout the years.
wmagazine.com
Hedi Slimane Taps Into His Photo Archives For Meet Me in the Bathroom
Hedi Slimane is dipping into his rock ‘n’ roll photography archives. The designer and creative director of Celine—who launched a photographic blog called Hedi Slimane Diary in 2006—has partnered with the new film Meet Me in the Bathroom on a limited-edition concert poster to celebrate the movie’s upcoming releases in New York City and Los Angeles. Directed by British filmmaking duo Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern and based upon music journalist Lizzy Goodman’s non-fiction book of the same name, Meet Me in the Bathroom chronicles the revival of New York rock in the mid 2000s—a movement helmed by bands like The Strokes, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and LCD Soundsystem. Slimane was there for it all, attending shows at The Troubadour in West Hollywood and frequenting dive bars in the Lower East Side with the likes of Julian Casablancas—and he documented key moments from behind his lens.
wmagazine.com
Jacqueline Stewart Wants to Show You Another Side of Hollywood
For W’s annual The Originals portfolio, we asked creatives—pioneers in the fields of art, design, fashion, comedy, activism, and more—to share their insights on staying true to themselves. See this year’s full class of creatives here. As an academic, a film-program curator, and a TV personality,...
wmagazine.com
Meryl Streep & Tracey Ullman Joined Broken Social Scene On Stage
Canada’s favorite Indie rock collective Broken Social Scene is currently touring to celebrate their album You Forgot It In People’s 20th anniversary. On Sunday night, the group stopped at NYC’s Webster Hall, where they ended up surprising attendees with some special guests: Tracey Ullman and Meryl Streep. Fans would probably have guessed a million other people who might end up on stage that night, but based on the reaction, they would not have preferred anyone else.
wmagazine.com
Grace Jones & Janelle Monáe Link Up in London
Sunday night saw the European premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, screened for the Closing Night Gala of the 66th BFI London Film Festival. Held at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England, it looks like it was quite a party. Two of the event’s brightest lights, Grace Jones and Janelle Monáe, met at the center of it and practically combusted.
wmagazine.com
Cinematographer Rina Yang Juggles Euphoria, Indie Films, and Taylor Swift Videos With Ease
A conversation with the London-based director of photography who counts FKA Twigs and Dua Lipa as fans. For W’s annual The Originals portfolio, we asked creatives—pioneers in the fields of art, design, fashion, comedy, activism, and more—to share their insights on staying true to themselves. See this year’s full class of creatives here.
wmagazine.com
All Eyes Were (Literally) on Cate Blanchett at the Pinocchio Premiere
The premiere for Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio at the BFI London Film Festival on Saturday was quite the event. Cameras flashed on Del Toro and the film’s stars like Christoph Waltz and the young Gregory Mann, who voices the puppet-turned-boy in the Netflix film. Most of the attention, however, was on the little wooden guy himself, who was passed around for photos, and later stood on his own on the red carpet. Those who weren’t focusing on Pinocchio, though, had their eyes on Cate Blanchett, who had her eye right back on everyone else.
wmagazine.com
Designer Ed Mendoza is Pioneering Fashion’s Next Wave
The recent Central Saint Martins graduate is challenging the industry to enthusiastically embrace plus-sized men and non-binary people. For W’s annual The Originals portfolio, we asked creatives—pioneers in the fields of art, design, fashion, comedy, activism, and more—to share their insights on staying true to themselves. See this year’s full class of creatives here.
wmagazine.com
Laura Dern Brought Her Daughter as Her Date to the Academy Gala
On Saturday night, actress Laura Dern attended the Second Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles with her daughter Jaya Harper by her side. Dern serves on the museum’s board, and was apparently tasked with standing at the event’s check-in table to greet all of the biggest celebs as they arrived for the night. The Oscar winner was dressed to make an impression, wearing a dazzling red sequined dress with crimson silk panels throughout the skirt.
Comments / 0