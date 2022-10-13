NESN Celtics Podcast | Celtics Prepare For Redemption Despite Eventful Offseason | Ep. 73

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored 21 seconds into the game and added an empty-netter as the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Monday night. DeBrusk also assisted on the go-ahead goal, splitting a pair of defenders in a race for the puck and feeding Patrice Bergeron with a behind-the-back pass to put Boston up 2-1 with 7:25 left in the second period.

BOSTON, MA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO