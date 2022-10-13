Read full article on original website
Bank of America: Zelle Transactions Replace ‘the Check Is in the Mail’
Bank of America’s latest earnings results show that consumers’ embrace of digital banking — particularly P2P transactions — continues to grow by double-digit percentages. And, along the way, consumers’ financial health, and propensity to spend, is at least as strong as it had been before the...
BofA, AmEx Report Rising Credit Card Delinquencies
Credit card delinquency rates in the U.S. are slowly creeping upward, Bank of America and American Express reported Monday (Oct. 17). According to Seeking Alpha, Bank of America saw delinquency rates increase from 0.88% in August to 0.92% in September. Meanwhile, American Express showed credit card delinquencies at 0.9% last...
US Regulators Sound Cautious Note on FinTech Innovation
If there was at least some consensus that came out of last week’s D.C. FinTech Week confab, it’s that banks and the regulators that oversee them need to tread a fine line between innovation and risk. And the line may not be easily defined. As noted in addresses...
Fed Governor: CBDC Not Crucial to Supremacy of Dollar
The creation of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in America is probably not that crucial to ensuring the supremacy of the U.S. dollar, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said in a speech Friday (Oct. 14). Waller made these comments at an event sponsored by the Harvard National Security Journal,...
Today in Crypto: Texas Probes Exchange FTX US Amid Securities Allegations; CFTC, SEC Investigate Three Arrows Capital
Cameron Winklevoss has stepped down as a director of Gemini’s European division, Coindesk wrote, citing an Oct. 12 filing with Companies House, a registry in the U.K. In his place, Gillian Lynch, the Gemini head of Ireland and Europe, has been appointed to the board. Winklevoss founded the crypto...
Instacart Valuation Reportedly Reset to $13B
Same-day food delivery startup Instacart reportedly cut its internal valuation for the third time this year as it continues to advance plans for an initial public offering (IPO) amid falling prices and market volatility. The reduction represents a two-thirds drop from its $39 billion value in 2021, The Information reported...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Personalized Digital Banking Builds Consumer Trust and Loyalty
PYMNTS Intelligence: Personalized Digital Banking Builds Consumer Trust and Loyalty. Consumers both want and need to engage with their financial institutions (FIs) digitally, but they want these interactions to be highly personalized. Branch closures rendered digital banking a necessity, and now it is a permanent fixture of the business landscape.
AP Automation Can Save Finance Teams $400 an Invoice
Efficiency is the key to preserving margins in an age where macro-concerns dominate and inflation rages. Chief financial officers (CFOs) and their finance teams are well aware of the need to run leaner. At the same time, the demands on those finance professionals are only getting more onerous, especially as...
JPMorgan: Consumer Savings Suffer as Spending Outpaces Income
Consumers are continuing to spend. And credit quality, as J.P. Morgan Chase executives said during a conference call Friday (Oct. 14) with analysts to discuss earnings, is relatively strong too. But the pressures of inflation, of being prudent in the face of an uncertain macro environment — which has also...
NorthOne Raises $67M Series B Toward Business Banking Platform
FinTech NorthOne has raised $67 million in Series B funding to go toward expanding its business banking and financial management platform, a press release said. The company was founded to work with various types of main street businesses that have been underserved by older financial institutions. The new funding will help the company raise the standards of its products and services, and the company says it will build new working capital and credit products, along with faster and more convenient payment solutions for entrepreneurs.
Bond Financial Technologies, i2c Partner on Credit Card-as-a-Service
Embedded finance platform Bond Financial Technologies has partnered with digital payment and banking technology provider i2c to launch credit card-as-a-service solutions. The Bond Credit Builder Card allows businesses to offer consumers a secured credit building program, while the Bond Credit solution enables businesses to create personalized credit products for individuals and small businesses and provide immediate access to a virtual credit card for those who are approved, the companies said in a Monday (Oct. 17) press release.
Indian FinTech Clear Launches AI-based AP Tool
Indian fintech Clear has debuted Clear Capture, an AI-based end-to-end solution to let companies streamline their payments processes and automate invoices, a press release said. It will let accounts payables teams work on automating the purchase invoice entry, detecting fraud easier. Clear Capture will allow an enterprise AP team to...
Today in B2B Payments: Solutions Target B2B Trade, AP Automation, Logistics
Today in B2B payments, Bryzos CEO Shep Hickey and ChemDirect President Dave Haase say firms in smokestack industries are moving to modernize B2B trade, OpenEnvoy CEO Matthew Tillman explains how automated payables solutions can save $400 per invoice and Freightos CEO Zvi Schreiber notes that firms in the freight ecosystem will be missing out if they lack digital connection. Plus, papmall allows businesses to send cross-border payments to freelancers.
Embedded Banking Helps SMBs, Platform Providers
Embedded financial services will be key for small businesses in a challenging economic environment, Brian O’Connor of JPMorgan Chase writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. The big focus for us is partnering with our platform provider clients...
95% of FIs Tap Power of Receipt Data
Receipts aren’t just pieces of paper that end up at the bottom of your shopping bag. With the right information in the mix, they can foster collaboration between financial institutions (FIs) and merchants to help them craft compelling loyalty programs, prevent fraud, manage expenses more effectively and make consumers understand their spending patterns.
Indonesia’s Blibli Targets $528M IPO for November
Indonesian eCommerce company Blibli is set to go public next month with an initial public offering (IPO) worth up to $528.9 million. According to published reports Monday (Oct. 17), the Jakarta company, which is backed by the Djarum Group, aims to sell as many as 17.77 billion shares at a sale scheduled for Nov. 1 through Nov. 3.
How 28 Payments Experts Weathered Q3’s Business Headwinds
Waiting for the other shoe to drop — inflation or recession? — turned into the underlying theme of a third quarter as major retailers like Amazon double-dipped on annual sales events and consumers traded down, even as digital transformation hurtled on. Tapping into some of the sharpest minds...
NYDIG Cuts 33% of Workforce in Move to Refocus
Cryptocurrency trading broker NYDIG reportedly slashed its workforce by about 33% days before the company replaced two executives last month, including its CEO, and had declared its balance sheet was strong. Roughly 110 employees were informed of the layoffs by NYDIG executives on Sept. 22, the Wall Street Journal reported...
Crypto, Bank Overlap a Focus of DC FinTech Week
Crypto’s recent volatility has shone a spotlight on the risks digital assets can pose for banks, according to Michael Barr, vice chair for supervision of the Federal Reserve. “When a bank’s deposits are concentrated in deposits from the crypto-asset industry or from crypto-asset companies that are highly interconnected or...
OCC Approves US Bancorp Acquisition of MUFG Union Bank
The merger of San Francisco-based MUFG Union Bank, National Association into U.S. Bank, National Association has been conditionally approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The approval is conditioned upon U.S. Bank having a plan to sell business lines and portfolios in case of stress, the...
