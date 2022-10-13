Read full article on original website
Rental Opportunity of the Week: A Flat So Bad It Will Make You Quit London
What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? I wonder, does London have any allure anymore? I always used to dream of London, as a kid: I was born in London and heard fantastical stories about what a shimmering, sprawling, intricate city full of life it was, and I craved to crawl back towards it. This, I thought, was the city where you made friends with people who went on to do wonderful things.
Workers Say Amazon Is Punishing Them for Observing Union Vote
Amazon’s ALB1 warehouse near Albany, New York, began its union election process on Wednesday. In a total of eight polling sessions through next Monday, workers will have the chance to vote on whether ALB1 will join the Amazon Labor Union and become the second Amazon warehouse to unionize. But...
Beats Headphones Are a Steal During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
If you’re anything like me, you have been putting off buying a nice new pair of headphones because you have gone through three pairs of AirPods in the last 18 months and just don't trust yourself anymore; they’re too damn loseable! But there’s truly no better time than the present to indulge in a new pair of earbuds, considering Beats are highly discounted for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Yes, all Beats styles are on sale, including the very chic, earth-toned Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian line, if you’ve been struggling to find a pair that really resonates with your “wannabe nudist” lifestyle.
A Family Rented Their RV to the QAnon Queen. She Won’t Give It Back.
The so-called QAnon Queen of Canada won’t return an RV she rented for her convoy, despite the owners asking for it back after she voided the contract and cost them thousands of dollars. The group, led by self-anointed “Queen” Romana Didulo, isn’t answering the owners’ requests to return the...
THE GUi-DE: Kohshin Finley and a Harley Weir-featuring print sale
Happy Monday! The new week is here and with it comes the chance to delve deep into some fresh culture and fashion. Here’s your latest look at the i-D Guide. Party season is upon us! No excuses to not look iconique this year, as Saint Laurent’s footwear reaches lethal levels of sexy. Case in point: these vampy, blue velvet slingbacks. Buy them from MatchesFashion.com here.
Sci-Fi Reddit Community Bans AI-Art for Being 'Low Effort' Posting
Several artistic communities and platforms that host user-generated content have taken a stand against AI-generated artworks in recent weeks. Animation site Newgrounds, art site Inkblot, and furry fandom art platform Fur Affinity have all announced bans on art made with generative systems like DALL-E, Stable Diffusion, and Midjourney. But as...
Made In’s Limited Edition Knives Are Coming Back (and Will Def Sell Out Again)
Here at VICE, we’re huge fans of Made In’s high-end, beautifully made cookware, from its nonstick pans to its ultra-sharp, aesthetically pleasing knives. But we’re not the only ones simping for this direct-to-consumer kitchen-good bastion, which is why all the good shit always sells out. Well, come...
