Dominik Mysterio Is Replacing Rey Mysterio At Advertised Event

The whole drama between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik with The Judgement Day has been one of the main storylines for Monday Night Raw. Now with Rey changing rosters to SmackDown, there was a bit of a ripple in advertised events going forward. According to PWInsider, Rey has been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WWE Makes Longterm Decision Regarding Omos & MVP

Omos made his debut in WWE a couple of years ago and largely saw success as one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions alongside AJ Styles. He eventually lost the titles and feuded with other stars. Omos has been managed by MVP for a while now as well. They...
Call For Jey Uso To Defeat Roman Reigns For WWE Undisputed Universal Title

Roman Reigns rules over WWE as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Head of the Table completely reinvented himself after his return in 2020 and the momentum is clearly with him right now. Jimmy Uso suffered a knee injury in March 2020 which put him on the shelf until May...
Ronda Rousey Claims She Gets To Pick Her Opponents In WWE

Ronda Rousey is most certainly one of the most well-known names to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. She continues to hone her craft and is now more comfortable in her current role as well. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan,...
Liv Morgan Breaks Silence After WWE SmackDown Assault

Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they stopped caring in the end. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
Name Of New Bray Wyatt Character Revealed

Bray Wyatt remained one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, even while he was gone. In fact, some believed he was far too creative for the company, as he was never used to his full potential there. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE in July...
Roman Reigns’ Schedule Leading To WWE Survivor Series Revealed

Roman Reigns has been on a warpath, WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion, since his return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline remains an imposing figure on Friday Night Smackdown. The Tribal Chief became the Undisputed Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Since then, he has...
Rhea Ripley Trolls Rey Mysterio After His WWE SmackDown Move

Rhea Ripley worked hard to establish herself as one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. She found success in both NXT and the main roster so far. The former RAW Women’s Champion has gone through several changes over the years. She is currently part of the Judgment Day stable and fans are happy about her booking.
Shawn Michaels & Triple H Are Doing Things In WWE That Vince McMahon Did In The 90s

Triple H assumed oversight of WWE’s creative responsibilities after the resignation of Vince McMahon. Shawn Michaels, on the other hand, was promoted to Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, responsible for both creative and development at NXT. It turns out, their way of shaping the company is very much influenced by 1990s Vince McMahon.
Sasha Banks Reveals Revamped Look With Brand-New Photo Drop

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She was also mentioned for the first time in months. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit...
WWE Could Have Huge Plans For Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has been part of WWE for well over 8 years now and has had several solid matches in that time period. His ability to master anything he is given has helped make him a very dependable star as well. The Bloodline has become the most dominant faction in...
Ronda Rousey Wants WWE To Re-Name Their Women’s Titles

Ronda Rousey is most definitely one of the most well-known names to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. She continues to improve and is now more comfortable in her current role as well. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, Ronda Rousey...
Belief That Bayley Is Being Dragged Down By Damage CTRL

Bayley was away for well over a year after suffering an ACL injury while training at the WWE Performance Center. She finally returned during WWE SummerSlam, alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. They are known as Damage CTRL. Kai and Sky even won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, while...
Tay Melo Thanks WWE & AEW With Emotional Post

Tay Melo has worked hard to become one of the highlights of AEW’s women’s division. It was not an easy road for her, as her time in WWE almost killed her passion for professional wrestling. She turned up the heat once again as well. After debuting in AEW,...
Ezekiel’s Storyline Was Dropped As Soon As Triple H Became Head Of WWE Creative

After a long hiatus since August of last year, Elias return during a previous episode of Monday Night RAW, as Elias came back as his younger brother Ezekiel. After that, a series of amusing events unfolded. Ever since Ezekiel came to Monday Night RAW, everyone has accepted that he is...
WWE Making Future Plans For JBL

John Bradshaw Layfield used to be a top heel during the Ruthless Aggression Era. JBL retired from in-ring competition to become a play-by-play commentator. He will apparently be returning to televised programming very soon. According to PW Insider, WWE has plans for the Hall of Famer to appear on future...
Dominik Mysterio Brags About Taking His Father Off WWE Raw Brand

Monday Night Raw has a faction called The Judgement Day. The latest addition to the faction Dominik has helped his faction members more than he helped his own blood. Dominik takes pride in making his father move over to SmackDown. He bragged about it on Twitter. We saw Rey Mysterio talk to Triple H on SmackDown and then get involved in a match.
Why Zelina Vega Replaced Elektra Lopez In Legado Del Fantasma

Legado Del Fantasma have dominated the NXT brand for the past two years. They have taken on everyone and come out on top. After being a trio of men since their inception, Elektra Lopez was added to the group last year. Given their dominance, it was imminent that Ledago Del Fantasma were headed to the main roster.

