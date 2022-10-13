Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Commission appropriates $1.1 million for replacing windows and gutters of courthouse
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Courthouse will be getting new windows and new gutters to correct some drafts and leaks which have cause some structural damage to the landmark building. The Carter County Commission voted 23-1 on Monday night to appropriate $1,127,500 from a fund in the county budget...
Kingsport Times-News
City Commission candidate John Baker talks reasons for running, affordable housing and plans for if elected
John Baker, co-founder and director of the Pride Community and Education Center of the Tri-Cities, is one of four people running for two open seats. Baker has served on the Board of Directors for the Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness and the Johnson City Housing and Community Development Advisory Board. Though he’s not previously run for City Commission, Baker did run for a seat in the state legislature as a Democrat in 2016.
Kingsport Times-News
City Commissioner John Hunter talks running for re-election, issues facing the city, affordable housing
Johnson City Commissioner John Hunter is one of four people vying for two open seats on the Johnson City Commission. Hunter, who served five years on the Johnson City Board of Education, is seeking a second term in office. Hunter and fellow incumbent Jenny Brock will be challenged for their seats by John Baker and Jay A. Emberton.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan East's SWAG Shop a project of group supporting school
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School has a PAC. No, it’s not a political action committee but rather a group that provides clothing and other items to students and works to improve the campus.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton water line work set for Wed. night
ELIZABETHTON — The City of Elizabethton said utility work on Wednesday evening on West Elk Avenue will cause water customers from North Roan Street to McArthur Street to experience low water pressure or no water. This will include Cherokee Park Drive. Work will begin at 9 p.m. on Wednesday...
Kingsport Times-News
Candidates answer questions in Tennessee's 3rd Senate District race
Kate Craig, a former chair of the Washington County Democratic Party, is challenging eight-term Republican incumbent Rusty Crowe in the Nov. 8 race for Tennessee’s 3rd Senate District. Crowe was first elected to the state General Assembly in 1990. Craig, a Johnson City Democrat and community advocate, is making...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s Multicultural Center announces new leadership
East Tennessee State University’s Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center, located in the D.P. Culp Student Center, now has newly appointed leadership at the helm. Dr. Kevin L. Brooks will serve as director of the Multicultural Center at ETSU and Student Access and Success following a national search for the position. His new role began in September.
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Kingsport Public Library (Oct. 16-22)
Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
Kingsport Times-News
The Langston Centre: Promoting excellence and education for generations
The Langston Centre in downtown Johnson City is one of the city’s wealthiest resources when it comes to Black History and community outreach, but it is a gem that many residents may not know about. The Langston Centre, the multicultural center which was once the only high school for...
Kingsport Times-News
Kelly Wolfe on why he's running for re-election to the Jonesborough BMA
After being appointed as an alderman earlier this year, former Jonesborough Mayor Kelly Wolfe is unopposed in seeking re-election to Jonesborough's Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Wolfe was appointed to the board in April following Alderman Stephen Callahan's resignation earlier that month. Prior to that, Wolfe served a decade as...
Kingsport Times-News
UVA Wise’s first Teaching in Appalachia Conference features novelist Silas House
WISE — J.D. Vance’s book “Hillbilly Elegy” may be a popular depiction of Appalachian culture, but Ricky Mullins wants teachers to have a better grasp of what it means to be Appalachian. Mullins, an assistant professor of education at The University of Virginia’s College at Wise,...
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County deputies take man into custody following armed standoff on Monday evening
ELIZABETHTON — A Carter County man is in police custody following a standoff with law enforcement Monday evening. Around 6:15 p.m., deputies of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office responded to Massey Street in the Biltmore community after a 911 caller reported seeing a man shooting a gun at a neighbor's home.
Kingsport Times-News
Virginia Causey on why she's running for re-election to Jonesborough BMA
Jonesborough Alderwoman Virginia Causey is seeking re-election to the town's Board of Mayor and Aldermen for her second full term in office. Causey, a long-time town employee, was appointed to serve on the board in 2018 following the resignation of then-mayor Kelly Wolfe. She was elected to her first full term in 2018, and is running unopposed for a second full term in office. Causey and Alderman Kelly Wolfe are the only two candidates who qualified 0for the board's two open seats this election.
Kingsport Times-News
‘Let’s Boogie, Bucs!’: ETSU to celebrate fall 2022 Homecoming
Students, faculty, staff and the community are gearing up to celebrate Homecoming at East Tennessee State University. A seasonal tradition, Homecoming celebrations will accompany the red, yellow and orange hues gracing the Appalachian Highlands this fall from Oct. 17-23. The theme for this year has been coined, “Let’s Boogie, Bucs,” as participants can expect aesthetics, activities and apparel that align with the disco-saturated era of the 1970s.
Kingsport Times-News
Applications being taken for Thanksgiving dinner boxes
ROGERSVILLE — The People Loving People organization is taking applications for its Thanksgiving dinner boxes. Interested individuals can pick up applications in Church Hill at the Emergency Services Food Pantry located in the Church Hill Shopping Center, Suite #2. Applications will be taken on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at that site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Quarles likes Bucs’ competitiveness, not production
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles said he liked the way his team competed even if it didn’t play particularly well in its latest loss, a 55-33 setback to nationally ranked Mercer. “I told our staff this morning that there’s a few different ways...
Kingsport Times-News
Market Street Social Club a place 'for the artists and the listeners'
KINGSPORT — Pleasant vibes of music live and recorded permeate the welcoming Market Street Social Club. People smile when there, whether beer in hand or music in the ear. Chancellor Lawson sets the tone.
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique hosting 3rd Lick-or-Treat Paw Parade
Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique is hosting the Third Annual Lick-or-Treat Paw Parade, taking place at 12 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough on Saturday, Oct 29. The parade will kick off at Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique in downtown Jonesborough, and attendees will line up with their pets at the storefront and parade up and down the street showing off their best Halloween costumes in front of local businesses, according to a press release. Participants and their pups are encouraged to dress in their scariest, funniest, and cutest costumes.
Kingsport Times-News
Gene Estep has seen a lot of changes as a movie projectionist
ELIZABETHTON — Gene Estep has certainly seen a good part of the history of the State Line Drive-In. He wasn’t there for the start of the movie theater in 1947, but Estep is proud of his lengthy service with the movie theater since he went to work as a projectionist back in 1977.
Kingsport Times-News
Special teams not enough to bail out Bucs
JOHNSON CITY — Football coaches like to point out there are three phases to the game: offense, defense and special teams. East Tennessee State had a special game on special teams in its 55-33 loss to Mercer on Saturday, but neither the Bucs’ offense nor their defense could uphold their end of the bargain.
Comments / 0