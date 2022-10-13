Read full article on original website
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (October 17-23): ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘The Peripheral’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 17-23.
Sylvester Stallone Builds Criminal Empire in New ‘Tulsa King’ Trailer (VIDEO)
Paramount+ has released a new trailer for its upcoming crime drama Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone as a New York Mafia capo sent to set up shop in Oklahoma. The teaser (watch below), which debuted during Sunday’s (October 16) Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on CBS, shows Stallone’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi as he’s released from prison and relocated to Tulsa to establish criminal operations there. He soon finds that things are very different in the middle of nowhere compared to life in New York City.
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’: Ralphie Returns in Teaser for the HBO Max Sequel (VIDEO)
The first promo for HBO Max‘s A Christmas Story sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas has been unveiled, teasing Peter Billingsley‘s return as Ralphie. A follow-up to the 1983 holiday classic, A Christmas Story Christmas is set to arrive Thursday, November 17, on the streaming platform. While the short tease is just a brief hint at what’s to come, the shots of Ralphie’s home and Billingsley donning his character’s signature glasses are enough to stir up plenty of nostalgia.
Julianne Moore to Lead AMC Royal Period Drama ‘Mary & George’
A British 17th century royal scandal centering on scheming mother Mary Villiers will be the focal point of the new AMC period drama, Mary & George, starring Julianne Moore. According to Deadline, the eight-part Jacobean drama will see the Oscar-winner play Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, who helped mold her son, George, to seduce King James I and become his lover. The pair’s outrageous plotting saw them rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of the wealthiest, most titled, and most influential mother and sons England had ever seen.
Tilda Swinton collects teeth from film sets
Tilda Swinton has "quite a collection" of false teeth. The ' Michael Clayton' star has worn various dental sets over the years for her movie roles and she has kept all the custom-made pieces which were created by UK-based company Fangs FX and she's joked she could donate them all to the Academy Museum in Los Angeles so the institute could have a "a room full of teeth."
Matty Healy finds sobriety easier in a relationship
Matty Healy finds being sober easier when he's in a relationship. The 1975 singer - who split from FKA Twigs last summer - battled an addiction to heroin in his twenties, and though he is "doing really good" with his recovery, he admitted he has to work harder at it when he's alone.
Netflix to Delay Harry & Meghan Docuseries Following Backlash Over ‘The Crown’
Netflix has been in hot water recently following a leak about Episode 1 of the upcoming fifth season of The Crown, and now it’s affecting some of its other royal-themed releases. According to Deadline, the Crown episode, titled “Queen Victoria Syndrome,” is said to focus on a meeting Prince...
