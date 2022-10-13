ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Justice wants 6-month jail sentence for Steve Bannon

(The Hill) — The Justice Department is calling for one-time White House strategist Steve Bannon to serve six months of jail time and pay a $200,000 fine for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The recommendation comes ahead of a...
Here are 10 critical House races to watch in November

(The Hill) – Republicans are favored to flip the House this November given the national mood, as well as the historic headwinds the president’s party normally faces in a midterm election. Yet Democrats still have a fighting chance, thanks to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v....
Brittney Griner’s release not a priority for Kremlin, says Putin aide

(The Hill) – A Russian official said on Sunday that the detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner isn’t a priority for the Kremlin despite President Biden repeatedly pushing for her release. “In this tense situation, I think that he (Biden) is thinking first and foremost about the upcoming...
Expelled Venezuelans arriving in Tijuana with no place to go

TIJUANA (Border Report) — About 285 migrants from Venezuela have been expelled from the U.S. into the city of Tijuana since late last week, according to the local Migrant Affairs Office, which is expecting an average of 200 more per day in the coming weeks. “Our shelters are bursting...
What is a kamikaze drone?

(The Hill) – Ukrainian officials said Russia killed at least four people on Monday by detonating a so-called kamikaze drone in Kyiv, the latest apparent use of the unmanned explosive device. The officials suggested the strike — one of 28 drones that targeted the Ukrainian capital on Monday —...
Here’s why the price of groceries keeps rising

(The Hill) — Americans continue to pay more at the grocery store as surging food inflation shows no signs of slowing down. Grocery prices rose 13 percent over the last year and 0.7 percent in September alone, outpacing the annual 8.2 percent inflation rate for all consumer products, according to the most recent Labor Department data.
