Justice wants 6-month jail sentence for Steve Bannon
(The Hill) — The Justice Department is calling for one-time White House strategist Steve Bannon to serve six months of jail time and pay a $200,000 fine for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The recommendation comes ahead of a...
Marco Rubio, Val Demings to debate Tuesday night in high-stakes Senate race in Florida
Republican Marco Rubio and Democrat Val Demings will face off in a high-stakes debate Tuesday night as one of the country's marquee congressional races heads into the final weeks of the 2022 midterm election. ABC affiliate WPBF 25 News will host and televise the one-hour encounter that starts at 7 p.m. from Palm Beach...
Here are 10 critical House races to watch in November
(The Hill) – Republicans are favored to flip the House this November given the national mood, as well as the historic headwinds the president’s party normally faces in a midterm election. Yet Democrats still have a fighting chance, thanks to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v....
Fayetteville Observer Voter Guide 2022: Meet the candidates for U.S. House District 7
North Carolina State Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat, is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. David Rouzer for the U.S. House District 7 seat. Below are the candidates' responses to a Fayetteville Observer questionnaire. Responses have been edited for style and grammar. ...
Russia-Ukraine war live: fresh Russian strikes hit ‘critical infrastructure’ in cities across Ukraine
Attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, damaging infrastructure including energy facility
Fauci says COVID-19 was politicized by ‘triple whammy’ of outbreak, division and 2020 election
(The Hill) — Chief White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci on Sunday said COVID-19 was politicized by a “triple whammy” as the pandemic hit an already divided nation during a contentious election year. “It got political very, very quickly because we had the misfortune of an outbreak,...
Federal election advertising blackout period should be changed or abolished, inquiry hears
Groups representing TV broadcasters and social media companies have called to change or abolish the advertising “blackout period” before federal elections, claiming the measure is outdated and could even allow for harmful political misinformation to flourish. Free TV Australia, the peak body for commercial free-to-air-broadcasters, told a parliamentary...
Brittney Griner’s release not a priority for Kremlin, says Putin aide
(The Hill) – A Russian official said on Sunday that the detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner isn’t a priority for the Kremlin despite President Biden repeatedly pushing for her release. “In this tense situation, I think that he (Biden) is thinking first and foremost about the upcoming...
Expelled Venezuelans arriving in Tijuana with no place to go
TIJUANA (Border Report) — About 285 migrants from Venezuela have been expelled from the U.S. into the city of Tijuana since late last week, according to the local Migrant Affairs Office, which is expecting an average of 200 more per day in the coming weeks. “Our shelters are bursting...
What are the suicide drones bombarding Ukraine, and where did Russia get them?
At least four people were killed in Russian drone strikes on Ukrainian cities on Monday. The attacks were carried out by what are called Shahed drones — also known as suicide or kamikaze drones.
What is a kamikaze drone?
(The Hill) – Ukrainian officials said Russia killed at least four people on Monday by detonating a so-called kamikaze drone in Kyiv, the latest apparent use of the unmanned explosive device. The officials suggested the strike — one of 28 drones that targeted the Ukrainian capital on Monday —...
Here’s why the price of groceries keeps rising
(The Hill) — Americans continue to pay more at the grocery store as surging food inflation shows no signs of slowing down. Grocery prices rose 13 percent over the last year and 0.7 percent in September alone, outpacing the annual 8.2 percent inflation rate for all consumer products, according to the most recent Labor Department data.
