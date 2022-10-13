ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX2Now

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Rainbow fentanyl – the newest Halloween scare

(The Conversation) – Every year around the middle of October, reporters start contacting me wanting to talk about rumors of contaminated Halloween treats. That’s because I track media coverage of reported incidents of trick-or-treaters receiving razor blades in apples or pins and poison in candy bars. My data goes back to 1958, and my principal finding is simple: I can’t find any evidence that any child has ever been killed or seriously injured by a contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating.
COLORADO STATE
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
51K+
Followers
48K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy