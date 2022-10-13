Pierce Brosnan Blew off Batman Audition With a ‘Stupid’ Joke; Black Adam Star Admits He’s Rarely Offered Superhero Roles

Read full article on original website
Young Sheldon Season 6: Mandy, Georgie’s Romance Future Seems To Have Been Inspired By The Big Bang Theory’s Leonard, Penny
Things seem to be finally falling into the right places for Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) in Young Sheldon Season 6. But what will their future be like? The Big Bang Theory’s Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Leonard’s (Johnny Galecki) love story seems to have inspired it.
Beauty and the Beast Live-Action Special Added Two Iconic Showbiz Veterans To Play Major Roles
ABC's upcoming live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast for its 30th anniversary since receiving the first Academy Award nomination for an animated movie will be proven special with the addition of two iconic personalities. Theater and country music veterans Martin Short and Shania Twain will join the show to bring two major roles to life.
She-Hulk Star Would Love To Make Cameo in Daredevil: Born Again
The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow broader in terms of its scope and its casting members, so it would be no surprise if any more cameos are set to return to make an appearance in the upcoming TV shows and films for collaboration and a chance to watch more MCU characters interact with each other. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star, Tatiana Maslany, recently addressed her potential cameo in Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) Daredevil: Born Again.
Iconic Star Wars Characters Who Could Appear in The Mandalorian Season 3
The faraway galaxy is a big place, but that doesn't stop Star Wars from feeling a bit like a soap opera at times, with most of the characters' lives intersecting at some point along the timeline. But we're not complaining - we're just wondering what other iconic characters might show up in The Mandalorian Season 3 now that we've already seen Luke Skywalker and R2-D2.
Here's Why Madisynn Was Absent in She-Hulk Finale
The final episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured several cameo appearances of characters who appeared in past episodes. However, one who was notably absent is the fourth episode breakout character Madisynn (played by Patty Guggenheim) which left some fans disappointed. So why was she MIA in the finale?. In...
She-Hulk Finale: Tatiana Maslany's Titular Hero was Played by a Man
It's been nearly a week since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiered its finale episode but we're still finding out interesting tidbits about Episode 9 that most of us failed to catch the first time around. The mind-blowing conclusion ended in the most "anti-MCU" way possible with Jennifer Walters breaking the fourth wall to control how the entire episode would end.
Tatiana Maslany Opens Up About She-Hulk Finale's Divisive Reaction
The final episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a huge breaking-the-fourth-wall moment where we saw the titular hero go to the Marvel Studios offices and confront K.E.V.I.N. to change the ending of her story instead of the typical MCU fare. The moment received divisive reactions as some of them praised Marvel for the creative risk while some felt like it didn't work.
The Rings of Power Showrunner Teases Sauron and The Stranger's Surprising Connection
The final episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power started with one revelation and concluded in a completely different way. Although the Mystics initially reveal The Stranger to be Sauron, it turns out that he is actually somebody else. But are they similar in their own way? Co-showrunner Patrick McKay has just addressed the connection between Sauron and The Stranger.
Jujutsu Kaisen’s Gojo Trends as Fans Celebrate His 1000th Day in the Box
As many eagerly await more info on the anime’s second season, Jujutsu Kaisen manga fans made Satoru Gojo trend as they celebrate his 1000th day inside the box. On Twitter, the hashtag #GOJO1KPARTY trended recently as fans celebrated the milestone. While this might fly over anime-only fans’ heads, this...
