Churchman
4d ago
THINK!?? well MAYBE?? WHY ISN'Tthis FIRE OUT!!?? The forest servicehas Air tankers at there disposal!!??OH thats RIGHT WERE being ran bydemocrats?? folks!! VOTE thesedemocrats out of office!! No moreexcuses!!
Evacuation zones shrink as crews continue to battle Nakia Creek Fire
A "dynamic situation" in Camas, Wash. continues as the Nakia Creek Fire has spread to what officials now estimate is 1,565 acres. The smoke from the fire has become so dense that it has grounded some of the aircraft that have been trying to fight it.
Nakia Creek fire grows, as do evacuation orders for Clark County
The Nakia Creek fire 9 miles northeast of Camas has grown to 1,565 acres, up from 400 acres Sunday as it “aggressively” moved west and southwest amid dry, breezy weather. As of Sunday night, close to 3,000 homes were under Level 3 (go now) orders in Clark County. About 5,000 homes were Level 2 (be set), and an additional 29,000 homes were Level 1 (be ready). Those numbers were in flux Monday as officials reassessed the fire, but an interactive map provides up-to-date evacuation information.
Nakia Creek fire: Officials warn 1,000 homes to evacuate SW Washington
Clark County officials are warning people near the growing Nakia Creek wildfire northeast of Camas to evacuate or prepare to leave their homes, and schools in Washougal closed Monday to allow families to move to safety. About 1,000 homes were under evacuation, including Level 3 (go now) orders Sunday. That’s...
kptv.com
Fire marshal asks for help identifying vehicle of interest in Nakia Creek Fire
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying persons and a vehicle of interest in the Nakia Creek Fire. The images shared by Clark County were taken Sunday, Oct. 9 around 3:30 p.m. on a ridge near where the Nakia Creek Fire is burning on Larch Mountain.
‘OK, let’s go’: Nakia Creek Fire evacuees fled quickly
Sharon Steriti with the Washington Department of Natural Resources said she's never seen anything like this.
Washington Wildfire Smoke Posing Health Risk to Residents in Vancouver
Washington state has been dealing with wildfires. The smoke from the fires has drifted over to Vancouver, causing health risks for residents. Wildfires have been ravaging through the Northwest, and it’s creating problems for residents. According to an update on Friday by Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are currently nine active wildfires in Washington. The air quality has suffered due to the smoke, and now, it’s gone over the Canadian border.
kptv.com
1 person dies, another escapes in Damascus house fire
DAMASCUS, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters found a person dead after responding to a house fire in Damascus on Saturday, Clackamas Fire said. Firefighters said on Saturday, they responded to a fire at a home on Bohna Park Road. There was a report of a resident still inside. When they arrived, they went into rescue mode. They found one person who escaped. Another person was found dead.
Chronicle
Two Motorcyclists Crash on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway Sunday
EAST OF TOUTLE — Two motorcyclists speeding on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway crashed Sunday afternoon near Coldwater Lake and were transported to the hospital. Washington State Patrol reports Tyler J. Gonzales, 33, of Silver Lake and Justin E. Renteria, 36, of Longview were each driving a Honda CBR1000RR eastbound at a high of speed around 1:30 p.m. near the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument ,when they couldn't make a turn and collided into a gate and guardrail.
Nakia Creek Fire expands to Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations
The Nakia Creek Fire near Camas, WA hasn't grown in recent days, but due to dangerous fire conditions evacuation levels around the blaze are increasing.
One dies in Gresham crash, fire down ravine embankment
The lone person inside a vehicle that went down a steep ravine and burst into flames died as a result of the early Sunday morning crash, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.
Photos: Nakia Creek Fire evacuations, October 16, 2022
About 1000 homes were ordered to evacuate Sunday as the Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain grew substantially from strong winds.
kptv.com
WATCH: Tree in flames along I5, under Morrison Bridge
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - FOX 12 camera crew captured dramatic footage of a tree engulfed in flames Friday evening along Interstate 5, under the Morrison Street Bridge. Portland Fire & Rescue said the blaze started as a garbage fire and spread to the surrounding brush and a few trees. Firefighters...
Channel 6000
Cooler, wetter in Oregon over next 7 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record-setting weekend of heat and strong east wind across the region, we will cool things down from the coast to the Cascades on Monday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and the hot/dry east wind has abated. This is good news for firefighters battling the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County.
Washington State Wildfire Forces Thousands To Evacuate
The wildfire near the Washington-Oregon border burned out of control on Sunday, growing from 156 acres to 2,000 acres in a matter of hours.
kptv.com
Jury reaches $10.4 million verdict in 2016 NW 23rd gas explosion
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Nearly six years after a gas explosion in Northwest Portland injured numerous people and caused millions in property damage, two people injured in the explosion have been awarded several million dollars in court. The Multnomah County jury verdict comes days away from the six-year anniversary...
kptv.com
1 dead in fiery crash down ravine near Troutdale
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a car crash and fire near Troutdale on Sunday morning. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a car on fire on SE 282nd. Ave. south of Southeast Division Street. The car was found on the west side of the road down a steep ravine. Gresham firefighters responded to extinguish the fire.
Fire races through SE Portland auto body shop
A small auto body shop in Southeast Portland suffered significant damage when fire raced through the inside, Portland Fire & Rescue officials said.
Pedestrian killed in morning crash in SE Portland
A pedestrian died Monday morning when officials say they were struck by a vehicle in Southeast Portland.
Hundreds ‘Light the Night’ in Portland’s South Waterfront
Once again hundreds of cancer survivors, their friends and family gathered along Portland's South Waterfront to Light the Night.
‘Dynamic’ blaze burns grain elevator in Vancouver
Firefighters are battling what they call a “dynamic” blaze burning in a grain elevator in Vancouver Thursday morning.
