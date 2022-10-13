ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Talk Radio 960am

No, a Bear Did Not Get Locked in a Car in Lafayette—But Here’s The Truth Behind Those Facebook Photos

Every day there is a new Facebook scam or some hoax that makes its rounds on social media. One of the latest examples is the bear that got locked in a vehicle and completely destroyed the inside. It's a Facebook post that has shown up in a "Buy, Sell, Trade" type group in both Lafayette and Breaux Bridge—but the scam goes far beyond Acadiana.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Man in critical condition after shooting in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A shooting left a man in critical condition in New Iberia. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Calhoun Street. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said the victim was shot once in the abdomen. So far, he has not been identified. KLFY will continue to update […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
WAFB

BRPD identifies man stabbed to death on Airline Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. Police say the victim, later identified as Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Three overnight shootings under investigation, Baton Rouge police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating three early morning shootings that took place on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to police, they responded to the first shooting around 1:10 a.m. on Plank Road. The second shooting happened less than an hour later around 2 a.m. on North Foster Drive. Gunfire also broke out on North 38th Street more than one hour later around 3:45 a.m., police said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette, LA
ABOUT

Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://talkradio960.com

