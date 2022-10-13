Read full article on original website
Related
Boil advisory in Iberia Parish lifted
Iberia Parish Waterworks District No. 3 (Coteau) has announced that a boil water advisory is no longer in effect.
Famous Breaux Bridge 'Pink' Cookies Back for Limited Time
Okay, so it's a blast from the not-so-distant past, but a blast, nonetheless.
Royal Curry Restaurant in Lafayette Appears to Have Permanently Closed
It appears that a once-popular Indian cuisine restaurant is now closed for good.
No, a Bear Did Not Get Locked in a Car in Lafayette—But Here’s The Truth Behind Those Facebook Photos
Every day there is a new Facebook scam or some hoax that makes its rounds on social media. One of the latest examples is the bear that got locked in a vehicle and completely destroyed the inside. It's a Facebook post that has shown up in a "Buy, Sell, Trade" type group in both Lafayette and Breaux Bridge—but the scam goes far beyond Acadiana.
Man in critical condition after shooting in New Iberia
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A shooting left a man in critical condition in New Iberia. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Calhoun Street. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said the victim was shot once in the abdomen. So far, he has not been identified. KLFY will continue to update […]
BRPD identifies man stabbed to death on Airline Hwy.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. Police say the victim, later identified as Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia,...
This Lafayette Intersection Desperately Needs a Left Turn Signal
Taking a left turn in Lafayette is traffic torture. With the ever-increasing busyness of traffic in the Hub City, making left turns will try your patience as you wait endlessly for a break.
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
Abbeville Police Suspect ‘Retaliation’ Behind Shots Fired Friday Night
As shots rang out in Abbeville shortly after the Wildcats' homecoming game, the school postponed a homecoming dance and police looked for answers. And, while some of the answers still need to be answered, police have released more details about what happened Friday night. In a new statement, Abbeville Police...
wbrz.com
Woman shot by girlfriend's teenage son early Monday morning off Greenwell Springs Rd.
BATON ROUGE - One person is injured after a shooting early Monday morning at an apartment complex off Greenwell Springs Road. Sources say the shooting happened near 11300 Greenwell Springs Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday, at the Mallard Crossing apartment complex. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the victim was shot by her girlfriend's 17-year-old son.
Opelousas man admits to releasing apple snails into community pond
Opelousas man cited for alleged illegal possession
Breaux Bridge police looking for man who stole I-phone from shopping cart
Breaux Bridge police need the public's help identifying a man who allegedly swiped a cell phone from a buggy at the local Walmart
Person slams car into house after being shot in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Monarch Avenue just before 6 p.m., Sunday. According to police, they say shots were being fired at the vehicle, and as a result, the car crashed into the home. The victim...
Three overnight shootings under investigation, Baton Rouge police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating three early morning shootings that took place on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to police, they responded to the first shooting around 1:10 a.m. on Plank Road. The second shooting happened less than an hour later around 2 a.m. on North Foster Drive. Gunfire also broke out on North 38th Street more than one hour later around 3:45 a.m., police said.
Louisiana Man Cited After Allegedly Illegally Possessing and Releasing of Apple Snails
Louisiana Man Cited After Allegedly Illegally Possessing and Releasing of Apple Snails. On October 13, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries revealed that on October 6, 2022, enforcement agents cited an Opelousas, Louisiana man for alleged illegal possession and release of an exotic species in St. Landry Parish.
theadvocate.com
A month after killing of LSU senior Allie Rice, a grieving family faces unanswered questions
Paul Rice sat at a picnic bench Thursday, surveying the crowd gathered for his daughter's memorial dinner at The Shed BBQ and reflecting on how drastically his life has changed. It’s been nearly one month since his daughter, LSU senior Allison Rice, was shot to death inside her car as...
Louisiana duo arrested during traffic stop after crack cocaine found
Two arrested after traffic stop in Assumption Parish led to discovery of crack cocaine.
Retired military veteran gets homecoming of a lifetime at Breaux Bridge home
After serving his country for 22 years, a military veteran is finally home for good.
New seafood restaurant coming to Northside of Lafayette
A new restaurant is soon coming to Lafayette and will be serving up seafood and soul food.
South Louisiana City Bans Music From Floats in Annual Christmas Parade
It won't be as loud at this Christmas parade. The organizers of the annual Christmas parade in Gonzales have decided to not allow some floats to play music while in the parade. I saw a number of folks talking about this possibility on social media, and now the Advocate reports...
