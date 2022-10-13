Springfield, Mass. - The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) have announced the watch-list for the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award. Syracuse's Dyaisha Fair is one of 20 candidates in NCAA Division I women's college basketball and one five Atlantic Coast conference (ACC) point guards on the list. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates exhibit the floor leadership, playmaking, and ball-handling skills of Class of 1996 Hall-of-Famer Nancy Lieberman.

