Read full article on original website
Related
cuse.com
D'Arcy Earns CHA Rookie of the Week
Orange defenseman Maya D'Arcy is the College Hockey America Rookie of the Week for her effort in Syracuse's series against #11 Clarkson. The first-year skater recorded her first collegiate points, tallying an assist in the first game and scoring a goal in the second. She also blocked four shots in the series.
cuse.com
Dyaisha Fair Named to Lieberman Award Watch List
Springfield, Mass. - The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) have announced the watch-list for the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award. Syracuse's Dyaisha Fair is one of 20 candidates in NCAA Division I women's college basketball and one five Atlantic Coast conference (ACC) point guards on the list. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates exhibit the floor leadership, playmaking, and ball-handling skills of Class of 1996 Hall-of-Famer Nancy Lieberman.
Comments / 0