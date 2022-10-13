BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s Office of the Inspector General has released body camera footage in connection with last week’s shooting in the town of Bristol. Two officers and the suspected gunman were killed. Authorities say the suspect ambushed the three officers from behind as they were responding to a 911 call. The third officer, Alec Iurato, was shot in his leg. In a segment of video released Sunday, Iurato is seen making his was behind a police cruiser. He fires a single shot at the suspect, Nicholas Brutcher, which investigators say was fatal. The slain officers were Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy. Iurato was released from the hospital Thursday.

