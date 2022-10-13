More than 80,000 teachers have resigned their union membership in the past two years. My story started out much the same as many other school employees who found themselves at odds with the teachers’ union. In June 2021, the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) released a legislative position statement urging opposition to Senate Bill 618, which would prohibit Pennsylvania schools from requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to access buildings or receive services.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO