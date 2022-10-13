ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

freightwaves.com

Biden administration revising rule on independent contractors

The Biden administration has unveiled a proposed rule that could raise costs for trucking companies and gig transportation, such as Uber and Lyft, that rely on independent contractors. The 184-page proposed rule, revealed by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) on Tuesday, reinstates guidance similar to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Teachers leaving their unions – I am one of them

More than 80,000 teachers have resigned their union membership in the past two years. My story started out much the same as many other school employees who found themselves at odds with the teachers’ union. In June 2021, the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) released a legislative position statement urging opposition to Senate Bill 618, which would prohibit Pennsylvania schools from requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to access buildings or receive services.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

'Ethics nightmare': Temporary Biden staffers raise financial disclosure concerns

As the Biden administration staffing shake-up following the midterm elections, the White House has tapped a trusted adviser to scout out appointees for President Joe Biden’s senior-most ranks. Leading the mission is Jeffrey Zients, Biden’s former COVID-19 czar and a powerhouse executive known for his turnaround of the foundering...
Slate

The Supreme Court Could Not Have Timed Its Latest Attack on Unions Any Worse

Amazon workers in California’s Inland Empire planned to strike on Friday. They’re not alone: strikes are happening everywhere these days. It’s no surprise: workers across the United States are fed up with poor working conditions and unlivable wages amid ballooning corporate profits. Unfortunately, it’s also no surprise that the Supreme Court, an increasingly faithful backer of corporate interests, has just agreed to hear a case that might effectively kneecap workers’ right to strike.
LABOR ISSUES
Fox News

DOJ, White House silent on status of lawsuit against Georgia's 'Jim Crow' voting law as midterms loom

Roughly 15 months after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over an election integrity law it deemed to be "racially discriminatory" and would suppress votes, the Biden administration has little to say about the status of that lawsuit and whether Georgia’s upcoming midterm election results will be tainted by the "Jim Crow" legislation.
GEORGIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Citizenship Laws Gorsuch Called ‘Racist’ Rejected for Review (1)

The Supreme Court refused to take a case that could undo a series of early 20th century rulings that shortchange residents of Puerto Rico and four other territories of their full constitutional rights. The birthright citizenship appeal the justices declined to hear on Monday, Fitisemanu v. United States, concerns the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
beefmagazine.com

Rail union rejects Biden-backed deal

A majority of almost 12,000 unionized railroad workers voted to reject a tentative labor agreement brokered in part last month by President Joe Biden, the first dismissal by members of a dozen labor groups that must accept the deal or risk a strike. More than 6,600 members of the Brotherhood...
NBC News

Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal

The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
GEORGIA STATE
Phys.org

Over half of Americans disapprove of Supreme Court as trust plummets

Trust that the U.S. Supreme Court is operating in the best interests of the American people has plummeted amid growing perceptions that the justices are partisans just like any other politicians, according to the latest Annenberg Public Policy Center survey, which includes questions tracking the court across more than a decade and a half.
CONGRESS & COURTS

