outlooknewspapers.com
Maranatha Shows Appreciation to Middle Schoolers
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Maranatha High School recently welcomed middle school students to the field for its Aloha Football and Middle School Appreciation Night. The event gives prospective students an opportunity to experience the camaraderie within the student body as well as...
Let’s Build Bridges, Embrace Future Together
First published in the Oct. 13 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. After reading some of the Letters to the Editor, it’s clear that a few are dismayed with the direction of La Cañada and California in general, to the point they’re considering moving. I feel...
Assistance League of Flintridge Creates New Membership Category
First published in the Oct. 13 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The Assistance League of Flintridge, known as ALF, recently announced a newly created “Community Volunteer” category designed for those who want to volunteer with ALF, but without the responsibilities of membership. Applications are actively being...
