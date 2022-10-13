ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Key Broncos in Search of Historical Milestones at Chargers

By Chad Jensen
 4 days ago

Here's what to watch for when the Denver Broncos take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

The Denver Broncos are still amid their 'mini-bye' — the 10-day stretch between their last game, and Monday night's AFC West road tilt at the Los Angeles Chargers . The Broncos are 26-36 (.419) all-time on the road vs. the Chargers.

The Broncos will need as many fans as possible to make the game at SoFi Stadium. Plus, several Broncos have milestones at stake that fans in attendance will always be able to say they witnessed in person.

What easier way than with SI Tickets ?

What should Broncos fans be watching for? Several Broncos are nearing a few statistical milestones that could be reached in L.A.

Wilson Targeting Elway

Wilson needs four more touchdowns pass to tie Hall-of-Fame quarterback John Elway for 13th-most in NFL history. Wilson also needs four passing touchdowns to reach 300 for his career. When he does, he'll become the fifth active QB to reach the milestone.

Broncos Passing Defense

Denver needs one more game with fewer than 200 net yards passing to become the first Broncos team since 1989 to allow 200 passing yards or less in six straight games in a single season.

Bradley Chubb Chasing Miller

Chubb needs 0.5 sacks to become the first Bronco since OLB Von Miller (2016) to record at least six sacks in the first six weeks of a season.

Melvin Gordon Knocking on Elliott's Door

Gordon needs one touchdown to tie RB Ezekiel Elliott for the second-most offensive touchdowns (69) by a running back since 2015.

Brandon McManus Chasing a Ring-of-Famer

McManus needs three more field goals of 50+ yards to tie Broncos Ring of Fame K Jason Elam for the most 50+ yard field goals made (reg. + postseason) in team history.

Patrick Surtain II Looking for Pass Break-Ups

Surtain needs two passes defensed to claim sole possession of fourth place for the most pass breakups by a Denver Bronco in his first two seasons with the team.

K'Waun Williams Seeking Sacks

Williams needs 0.5 sacks to tie cornerbacks Desmond King II and Jourdan Lewis for the second-most sacks among all cornerbacks since 2014. Williams also needs one forced fumble to tie CB Marlon Humphrey for the third-most forced fumbles by an active DB since entering the league in 2014.

Now, over the storied history of the Broncos' rivalry with the Chargers, Denver have a 69-54-1 advantage. The Broncos have owned the Chargers in the grand scheme of things.

The Broncos have split with the Chargers the past two seasons — the only saving grace in having been swept by the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders , respectively, over the past two seasons. The Chiefs, for what it's worth, actually own a 13-game winning streak over Denver.

I know. The ignominy...

What does this all mean for the Broncos' Week 6 outlook against the Chargers on Monday Night Football ? Not much, frankly.

The Broncos sit at 2-3, while the Chargers are 3-2. Denver is reeling after its collapsing loss to Indianapolis in Week 5, but L.A. isn't on footing all that much more solid.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley has received major criticism for his questionable decisions and game management, very similarly to Nathaniel Hackett. However, Hackett is significantly more beleaguered than Staley at this very moment.

This will be the first head-to-head matchup between Russell Wilson and Justin Herbert. That alone makes Monday night's prime-time matchup worth tuning in, and being there , if possible.

