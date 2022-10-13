ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Meteor lights up night sky over two states and parts of Canada

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
On Wednesday night, a bright, colorful meteor was recorded on multiple security cameras all over the Pacific Northwest.

According to Don Brownlee of the Department of Astronomy at the University of Washington, the “fireball” was likely a rock from an asteroid or comet that broke up during its high-velocity entry to earth.

Brownlee told KIRO-TV that if large chunks of rock survived, there would usually be reports of sonic booms. No booms were reported Wednesday evening.

The meteor was captured on video as far north as Nanaimo, British Columbia, and was also spotted over 200 miles south in Lincoln City, Oregon.

Below are a few videos that captured the meteor.

