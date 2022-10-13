ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

AP sources: No plan to vote on Commanders owner Dan Snyder

By ROB MAADDI and STEPHEN WHYNO
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CSxRr_0iY2VjiG00

There is no plan to vote on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder's status next week at the NFL owners' meetings in New York, according to three people with knowledge of the agenda.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the discussions are private.

Snyder's ownership of the team has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. It became a hotter topic Thursday following an ESPN report detailing Snyder's efforts to influence other owners and the league office to maintain control of the team.

ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources, Snyder has hired private investigators and told people he has enough information to expose fellow owners and Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The Commanders are denying the contents of the report. In a statement sent to the AP, a team spokesperson called it “categorically untrue” and “clearly part of a well-funded, two-year campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful.”

Holland & Knight, one of the law firms representing Snyder, did not immediately respond to a message seeking a response to the report.

Following Washington's 12-7 victory at Chicago on Thursday night that stopped a four-game slide, coach Ron Rivera said he is focused on his team and that his players should be recognized for their resilience. He also angrily insisted he wanted the team to trade for quarterback Carson Wentz, refuting the ESPN report that Snyder was behind the move.

“The young man doesn’t deserve to have that all the time. I’m sorry. I’m done,” Rivera said before departing the media room.

Snyder has owned the team since 1999. He and the organization are currently the subject of ongoing investigations by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform and former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White, who is conducting a new review on behalf of the NFL.

Last month, league executive Jeff Miller said there was no timeline for the completion of White's investigation. Lisa Banks, who represents more than 40 former team employees, among whom some have spoken to White, voiced disappointment about the owners' plan not to vote on Snyder but expects new findings to change that trajectory.

“I think they’re waiting, and they’ve indicated in the past that they’re going to wait, to see what Mary Jo White’s report says before making any decisions,” Banks said in a phone interview Thursday. “But I expect that after they have that report, they will have plenty to base a removal on, if they choose to do that. I only hope they have the courage to do that.”

Banks said clients of hers and colleague Debra Katz have been cooperating with the active league and congressional investigations but have not heard back from the NFL office about offers to speak to Goodell or a representative about their experiences.

The current reviews come on the heels of the league's initial independent investigation by attorney Beth Wilkinson's firm commissioned in 2020, which found Washington's workplace culture to be toxic. Snyder and the team were fined $10 million in July 2021, and the league said he turned day-to-day operations over to wife Tanya, but no written report of the findings was released.

The lack of a written report prompted Congress to investigate, and officials invited Snyder and Goodell to testify. Goodell appeared at a public hearing in June. Snyder testified in a private deposition for more than 10 hours in July, the transcript of which has still yet to be released.

A spokesperson for the House Committee on Oversight and Reform had no update other than to say the investigation is ongoing.

The day before Goodell testified, the committee released a 29-page memo about its investigation, saying Snyder tried to discredit those accusing him and other club executives of misconduct and tried to influence Wilkinson's investigation.

“The Committee’s investigation also sheds light on the extent of Mr. Snyder’s role in creating and fostering the Commanders’ toxic workplace,” the memo said. “This new evidence suggests that Mr. Snyder’s efforts to influence the Wilkinson Investigation may have been intended to conceal or distract from his own role in this troubling conduct.”

According to the congressional memo, Snyder “endeavored to dissuade his accusers from cooperating with the Wilkinson investigation by sending private investigators to their homes or offering them hush money.”

___

AP National Writer Howard Fendrich, AP Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon and AP Sports Writer Jay Cohen contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Issues Statement After Latest Deshaun Watson Allegation

Just when we thought all of the off-the-field issues with Deshaun Watson were finally done for good, a new allegation has emerged. A new sexual misconduct civil suit has been filed against Watson for an incident that took place during a massage in 2020. Watson is currently serving an 11-game suspension after settling on a punishment with the NFL for previous near-identical allegations.
NFL
WKYC

Why new Deshaun Watson lawsuit isn't likely to affect his NFL suspension

CLEVELAND — When news broke on Thursday that another woman is suing Deshaun Watson, accusing him of sexual misconduct, many wondered how the lawsuit might affect the Cleveland Browns' quarterback's 11-game suspension. But due to a provision in the settlement between Watson and the NFL, it doesn't appear the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit

Deshaun Watson is facing lawsuit number 26 since this all began after another accuser came forward. To this point, Watson has settled 23 of those lawsuits, one was dropped and two will continue. The National Football League released a small statement on the news. “Watson’s status remains unchanged. We will...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
NBC Sports

Daniel Snyder’s lawyers claim he’s no longer under NFL restriction

Last year, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder was suspended by the league. Unless he wasn’t. Now, that suspension has ended. Unless it hasn’t. Via the Washington Post, the team’s lawyers claim that Snyder is “no longer under any NFL restriction” regarding his involvement in the team’s operations. The NFL declined to confirm or deny the statement from the team’s lawyers.
NFL
NBC Sports

NFL officially appeals denial of motion to compel arbitration of Jon Gruden case

The wheels of justice often move like molasses on a frozen sliding board. Via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, the NFL has officially appealed the ruling denying the league’s effort to force the lawsuit filed against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell to arbitration. The presiding judge ruled from the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Reportedly Makes Decision In Lawsuit Against Jon Gruden

The NFL has officially appealed the ruling that denies the league's effort to force John Gruden's lawsuit against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell to arbitration, per Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic. "The NFL has formally appealed a Nevada state court judge's ruling denying the NFL's efforts to move Jon...
NFL
ESPN

NFL says Deshaun Watson status unchanged despite new lawsuit

BEREA, Ohio --  Deshaun Watson's status with the NFL has not changed even though the suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback has been named in a new civil lawsuit by another woman alleging sexual misconduct two years ago. Watson is almost halfway through serving an 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct...
CLEVELAND, OH
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
97K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy