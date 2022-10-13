Bold fantasy football predictions for Week 6

Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 6. Which will come to pass?

Hope you sold high on CEH...

Andy Behrens: This is the week the sell-high window on Clyde Edwards-Helaire officially closes, friends. He's coming off a game in which he was stonewalled by the Raiders and he's about to face Buffalo, the NFL's second-ranked run defense. CEH was emphatically outplayed by Jerick McKinnon last week (and arguably by Isiah Pacheco the week before) and he's essentially been a part-time player all year; he's played more than 50 percent of the Chiefs' offensive snaps in only one game this season. This is the week Edwards-Helaire drops from the year-to-date top 10 at RB. Against the Bills, he's finishing outside the position's top 25.

It's Alec Pierce Time in Indy

Scott Pianowski: There are several offenses that make my eyes bleed at the moment, and the Colts make that list. But Alec Pierce has 161 yards the last two weeks, and he secured 8 of 9 targets in that slog over Denver last week. The Jaguars' pass defense has been better than expected, but I like Indianapolis to capture this AFC South revenge game. We know that Indianapolis never seems to start a season well, for some reason. It's adjustment time, and it's Pierce time — with Parris Campbell moving to a marginalized role.

Rondale Moore's potential this week

Matt Harmon: With A.J. Green back in the fold, Rondale Moore went back to his low aDOT gadget role. After taking 71.4% of his snaps outside in Week 4, he was an 83% slot player in Week 5. His 2.3 air yards per target looked much more like the "fake receiver" duties I joked about in his rookie season. However, I think Moore ran a slightly more diverse route tree going back and watching that game and he could be used on some intermediate routes. Either way, I'm willing to chance it against a Seattle defense that is bottom-five in dropback success rate allowed. We can't be too picky during the bye weeks. I think Moore gives you top-25 wide receiver potential in Week 6. Look to trade him afterward with a real receiver returning to the team in Week 7.

Eno Benjamin: Top-10 RB finish

Dalton Del Don: Fantasy managers may have to gamble given the later game time, but with Darrel Williams out and James Conner either also sidelined or heavily limited, Eno Benjamin takes over Arizona's backfield Sunday and is a top-10 fantasy RB this week. In a matchup with the week's second-highest total against a Seahawks defense allowing the most yards per play and the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this season, Benjamin has top-five RB upside (and just a $15 salary in DFS).

