(Fargo, ND) -- With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on November 1st, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 - $52,000 per year, WalletHub has released its 2023 Best College & University Rankings report, including for the state of North Dakota.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO