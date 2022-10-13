Read full article on original website
Related
House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times, including two charges for more than $1,100 per room, per night, according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee. The Secret Service was charged room rates of more than $800 per night at least 11 times when agents stayed at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, the Trump hotel in Washington, D.C., and other properties, the Democratic-led House Oversight Committee said. It noted that Trump made over 500 trips to his properties while president. The “exorbitant” rates point to a possible “taxpayer-funded windfall for former President Trump’s struggling businesses,” Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney of New York wrote in a letter Monday to the Secret Service requesting more information. The Secret Service said it had received the letter and was reviewing it.
Mike Lee tries to distance himself from Trump in Utah debate
OREM, Utah — (AP) — Fending off attacks from his independent challenger, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah worked to distinguish himself from former President Donald Trump in a contentious debate Monday evening. “I stood against my party time and time again to oppose reckless spending. I will...
Keith Ellison, Jim Schultz square off in second attorney general debate
MINNEAPOLIS – DFL incumbent Attorney General Keith Ellison and GOP challenger Jim Schultz went head-to-head on Monday in their second debate in three days. It comes as recent polling shows them in a statistical dead heat to be the state's top legal officer.A new MinnPost poll published Monday has both tied with 47% of likely voters supporting them. An additional 5% are undecided. It's one of the closest statewide matchups on the ballot this fall.The two sparred in their second of four debates, though many of the main talking points were the same as their first showdown Friday, including the...
