Read full article on original website
John Webb
4d ago
Is that where our utility price hike went? They get a tax break on this and we pay higher taxes and fees! Please don't block this WTHI!
Reply
2
Related
Indiana Daily Student
Minority group advocates express concerns about new electric car charging stations in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Transportation received federal approval to deploy electric vehicle charging stations across the state two weeks ago, creating the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, according to a Herald-Times article. INDOT has released maps of places where these charging stations will be located across the state. Since then,...
WANE-TV
DNR stocking 70K walleye in northern Indiana lakes
(WANE) — Indiana DNR will stock fingerling walleyes in lakes across northern Indiana. DNR said Monday it planned to stock nearly 70,000 fingerling walleyes in 14 lakes, including 10 in northeast Indiana, over the next few weeks. The lakes that will be stocked are:. · Adams (LaGrange)· Pretty Lake...
WTHI
Average cost of gas drops by around a dime
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The average cost of gas in Indiana has settled down a little in the last week. According to GasBuddy, in this past week, the average cost has gone down 13 cents per gallon. Indiana's average is standing at $4.08. In Terre Haute, the average is around...
WTHI
Five Districts in Five Days - the race for a seat on the Vigo County School Board
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Fourteen candidates across four districts want your vote to be on the Vigo County School Board of Trustees. News 10's Kit Hanley has spoken with each of them ahead of the general election. Monday was dedicated to the District 1 candidates: Carey Labella, and Eric...
WTHI
Impact of nationwide teacher shortage on Wabash Valley schools
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many Wabash Valley school districts have been impacted by the nationwide teacher shortage. The Indiana Association of School Principals points to teachers pay as the main driver for the shortage. For now, many teachers who have moved on from teaching have returned to help fill...
Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?
What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
WISH-TV
Parents can get up to $1,000 in tutoring grants from new Indiana program
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state recently rolled out their new statewide tutoring grant program over the weekend for parents and families. It’s open to all fourth-graders and fifth-graders who qualify for federally subsidized meals and scored proficiency on both the reading and math portions of the ILearn state test.
wbiw.com
Gasoline prices have fallen in Indiana
INDIANA – Average gasoline prices in Indiana have fallen 13.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.08 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Prices in Indiana are 40.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 73.5 cents...
953wiki.com
Southern Indiana and Central Kentucky Under Freeze Watch
Freeze Watch until October 18 at 10:00AM EDT by NWS Louisville KY. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible. * WHERE...All of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
WTHI
Knox County Life After Meth Program helping many on the path to recovery.
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local program is working with the community to help those struggling with math and other addictions recover. Life After Meth started in 2005. In 2013, the group expanded by opening both a men’s and women’s recovery house to better help people suffering from addiction after being released from jail.
wdrb.com
Several southern Indiana counties under burn ban because of dry conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven counties in southern Indiana were under a burn ban as of Sunday afternoon. Clark, Floyd, Scott, Jackson, Washington, Orange and Crawford counties are currently under a countywide burn ban after weeks with little to no rain. In Kentucky, Bullitt County also remains under a burn...
WKRC
Drought leads to discovery of 100-year-old lost ship thought to be manufactured in Indiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (CNN Newsource/WBRX/WKRC) – A drought and low water levels led to the discovery of 100-year-old shipwreck. Historians found what they believe is the Brookhill in the Mississippi River. "This past Sunday I was out here looking and realized the rest of the shore washed away and...
wfyi.org
What happens after Indiana kids are charged as adults
One month after Landis Reynolds’ 16th birthday, he said he made a horrible choice with consequences he didn’t understand. “One week, I'm doing homework, I'm playing video games, I'm hanging out with friends, the next in this wing surrounded by men that I don't necessarily think a 16-year-old should have been surrounded by,” he said during an interview at the Westville Correctional Facility, a prison in northwest Indiana.
cbs4indy.com
Keeping heating costs as low as possible through simple steps
INDIANAPOLIS — As central Indiana anticipates freezing temperatures over the next week, we’re looking at ways you can cut down on your heating costs. Inflation is hitting energy companies hard – which then passes the cost to the customer. Duke Energy, which does not provide natural gas,...
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has raised $1.3 million for 2022 cycle
In Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb is the number three fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Indiana Secretary of State, the governor received $1,277,740 in total contributions to his campaign account and spent $1,384,566 between January 1, 2021 and July 15, 2022. Holcomb’s current term ends in 2025.
wrtv.com
Indiana DNR celebrates Monster Fish Week
Ind. — There are more than just ghosts and goblins to scare you in Indiana this spooky season; there are also some scary looking fish. Sunday marked the start of Monster Fish Week. Each day, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will highlight a different fish often not seen by anglers.
thechicagogenius.com
Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan
GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
WTHI
Lane restrictions to begin on I-70 between Terre Haute and Indy - here's where
PUTNAM, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced upcoming lane restrictions for I-70 in Putnam County. It's in preparation for phase two of a box culvert installation. Lane restrictions on the interstate near Little Point start Tuesday. Restrictions will be between County Road South 650 and County Road...
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats In Indiana: Types & Where They Live
Indiana, known as the “Hoosier State,” is a Great Lakes-region state in the Midwest. It shares boundaries with Kentucky to the south, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, and Illinois to the west. The geography of Indiana is diverse and includes rocky hills, grassy plains, riverbanks, lakeshores, and deep forests. The bobcat is the most widely dispersed North American feline, and it may be found all over the continent, from southern Canada down to southern Mexico. But are there bobcats in Indiana?
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Marion County prosecutor race; Indiana abortion law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Marion County prosecutor’s race. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Marion County prosecutor candidates, Democratic Ryan Mears and Republican Cyndi Carrasco, about the race as it is unfolding amid another violent year in Indianapolis for Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics”.
Comments / 2