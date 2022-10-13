ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 2

John Webb
4d ago

Is that where our utility price hike went? They get a tax break on this and we pay higher taxes and fees! Please don't block this WTHI!

Reply
2
Indiana Daily Student

Minority group advocates express concerns about new electric car charging stations in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Transportation received federal approval to deploy electric vehicle charging stations across the state two weeks ago, creating the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, according to a Herald-Times article. INDOT has released maps of places where these charging stations will be located across the state. Since then,...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

DNR stocking 70K walleye in northern Indiana lakes

(WANE) — Indiana DNR will stock fingerling walleyes in lakes across northern Indiana. DNR said Monday it planned to stock nearly 70,000 fingerling walleyes in 14 lakes, including 10 in northeast Indiana, over the next few weeks. The lakes that will be stocked are:. · Adams (LaGrange)· Pretty Lake...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Average cost of gas drops by around a dime

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The average cost of gas in Indiana has settled down a little in the last week. According to GasBuddy, in this past week, the average cost has gone down 13 cents per gallon. Indiana's average is standing at $4.08. In Terre Haute, the average is around...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Five Districts in Five Days - the race for a seat on the Vigo County School Board

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Fourteen candidates across four districts want your vote to be on the Vigo County School Board of Trustees. News 10's Kit Hanley has spoken with each of them ahead of the general election. Monday was dedicated to the District 1 candidates: Carey Labella, and Eric...
WTHI

Impact of nationwide teacher shortage on Wabash Valley schools

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many Wabash Valley school districts have been impacted by the nationwide teacher shortage. The Indiana Association of School Principals points to teachers pay as the main driver for the shortage. For now, many teachers who have moved on from teaching have returned to help fill...
INDIANA STATE
103.3 WKFR

Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?

What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Parents can get up to $1,000 in tutoring grants from new Indiana program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state recently rolled out their new statewide tutoring grant program over the weekend for parents and families. It’s open to all fourth-graders and fifth-graders who qualify for federally subsidized meals and scored proficiency on both the reading and math portions of the ILearn state test.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Gasoline prices have fallen in Indiana

INDIANA – Average gasoline prices in Indiana have fallen 13.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.08 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Prices in Indiana are 40.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 73.5 cents...
INDIANA STATE
953wiki.com

Southern Indiana and Central Kentucky Under Freeze Watch

Freeze Watch until October 18 at 10:00AM EDT by NWS Louisville KY. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible. * WHERE...All of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Knox County Life After Meth Program helping many on the path to recovery.

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local program is working with the community to help those struggling with math and other addictions recover. Life After Meth started in 2005. In 2013, the group expanded by opening both a men’s and women’s recovery house to better help people suffering from addiction after being released from jail.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wfyi.org

What happens after Indiana kids are charged as adults

One month after Landis Reynolds’ 16th birthday, he said he made a horrible choice with consequences he didn’t understand. “One week, I'm doing homework, I'm playing video games, I'm hanging out with friends, the next in this wing surrounded by men that I don't necessarily think a 16-year-old should have been surrounded by,” he said during an interview at the Westville Correctional Facility, a prison in northwest Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Keeping heating costs as low as possible through simple steps

INDIANAPOLIS — As central Indiana anticipates freezing temperatures over the next week, we’re looking at ways you can cut down on your heating costs. Inflation is hitting energy companies hard – which then passes the cost to the customer. Duke Energy, which does not provide natural gas,...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has raised $1.3 million for 2022 cycle

In Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb is the number three fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Indiana Secretary of State, the governor received $1,277,740 in total contributions to his campaign account and spent $1,384,566 between January 1, 2021 and July 15, 2022. Holcomb’s current term ends in 2025.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Indiana DNR celebrates Monster Fish Week

Ind. — There are more than just ghosts and goblins to scare you in Indiana this spooky season; there are also some scary looking fish. Sunday marked the start of Monster Fish Week. Each day, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will highlight a different fish often not seen by anglers.
INDIANA STATE
thechicagogenius.com

Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan

GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats In Indiana: Types & Where They Live

Indiana, known as the “Hoosier State,” is a Great Lakes-region state in the Midwest. It shares boundaries with Kentucky to the south, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, and Illinois to the west. The geography of Indiana is diverse and includes rocky hills, grassy plains, riverbanks, lakeshores, and deep forests. The bobcat is the most widely dispersed North American feline, and it may be found all over the continent, from southern Canada down to southern Mexico. But are there bobcats in Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

‘All INdiana Politics’: Marion County prosecutor race; Indiana abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Marion County prosecutor’s race. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Marion County prosecutor candidates, Democratic Ryan Mears and Republican Cyndi Carrasco, about the race as it is unfolding amid another violent year in Indianapolis for Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics”.
MARION COUNTY, IN

