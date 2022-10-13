ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Film breakdown shows Saints costly error no one noticed

This loss by the New Orleans Saints hits a little different than the other three from this season. This one was in the bag. I mean, it was literally the Saints’ game to lose. And boom, just like that, the Cincinnati Bengals force some errors and capitalize off of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
Biggest play of Buccaneers-Steelers is one few people will talk about

The Pittsburgh Steelers stopped their four-game skid with a hard-fought 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. While rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett’s first touchdown pass and wide receiver Chase Claypool’s fourth-quarter score may get the highlights, another play deserves its flowers. At halftime, the Steelers led...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Saints made one decision that cost them the game vs. Bengals

The New Orleans Saints had their best offensive first half of the season today against the Bengals. Unfortunately, that was not enough for a win. A head-scratching decision by the Saints in the final quarter costed them. The Saints did not use Taysom Hill nearly enough during the most important...
SEC analyst has a bold take that will make Vols fans lose their minds

The Tennessee Vols are officially an elite team in college football this season. Coming off a victory against Alabama, the hype train is officially unstoppable for Josh Heupel and Tennessee. They deserve every bit of it, too. Their resume is extremely impressive. No one should doubt the Vols’ team that...
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL should feel unsafe after latest Cowboys game

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night by a score of 26-17. Despite the loss, there should be confidence coming out of the Cowboys’ facilities in Frisco. Dallas fell down big early to the undefeated Eagles — trailing 20-0 at the half. However, the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
Raiders: It’s time the league starts asking this question

The Las Vegas Raiders are not having a very good start to their season, no. But one of their players is putting on a show, something everyone who follows this team saw coming, even if the national media didn’t. No, I’m not talking about the amazing start that Josh...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Broncos’ Russell Wilson may be in trouble during MNF vs. Chargers

You would think a team like the Denver Broncos who are dealing with a ton of injuries, would use this long Thursday Night Football to Monday Night Football break to get healthy. Well, you would be wrong if you thought that. While, yes, some players are healthier, it still almost...
DENVER, CO
Eagles making Cowboys’ Pro Bowler regret what he said in first half

The Philadelphia Eagles are already making a Dallas Cowboys defender look dumb after their phenomenal first half. Some of you may remember, some of you may not, or just didn’t care, but the Cowboys were trash-talking all week leading up to this game. In particular, it was DeMarcus Lawrence, and he is already looking bad, and will probably regret what he said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Former Saints’ star calls out two players after loss to Bengals

The New Orleans Saints once again failed to finish today. They struggled in every phase in the fourth quarter. A former star for the Saints noticed. Lance Moore, a wideout for New Orleans during some of their best offensive seasons, had some harsh criticism for QB Jameis Winston and punter Blake Gillikin.
CINCINNATI, OH

