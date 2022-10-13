Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
Film breakdown shows Saints costly error no one noticed
This loss by the New Orleans Saints hits a little different than the other three from this season. This one was in the bag. I mean, it was literally the Saints’ game to lose. And boom, just like that, the Cincinnati Bengals force some errors and capitalize off of them.
atozsports.com
Marcus Mariota flips the script on anniversary of getting benched by Titans
It was this week three years ago, in October of 2019 when the Tennessee Titans first benched quarterback Marcus Mariota and made the switch to Ryan Tannehill as their starter. That fateful game in Denver would greatly alter the future of the Titans franchise and the careers of both quarterbacks involved.
atozsports.com
Biggest play of Buccaneers-Steelers is one few people will talk about
The Pittsburgh Steelers stopped their four-game skid with a hard-fought 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. While rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett’s first touchdown pass and wide receiver Chase Claypool’s fourth-quarter score may get the highlights, another play deserves its flowers. At halftime, the Steelers led...
atozsports.com
Watch: Peyton Manning meets with Vols’ HC Josh Heupel before game vs. Alabama
The Tennessee Volunteers and Alabama Crimson Tide are about to kickoff. Before the game, a Vols’ legend met with their current head coach. The former Vols’ QB had quite the college and NFL career. Peyton Manning is in the house for this massive SEC matchup. Now, Vols fans...
atozsports.com
The Saints made one decision that cost them the game vs. Bengals
The New Orleans Saints had their best offensive first half of the season today against the Bengals. Unfortunately, that was not enough for a win. A head-scratching decision by the Saints in the final quarter costed them. The Saints did not use Taysom Hill nearly enough during the most important...
atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee president Randy Boyd has epic reaction to goalposts coming down
The Tennessee Vols‘ 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday resulted in a celebration of epic proportions. “Epic” is a word that can be overused at times, but it applied to the scene in Knoxville on Saturday night. The goalposts were torn down, paraded through the streets of Knoxville,...
atozsports.com
SEC analyst has a bold take that will make Vols fans lose their minds
The Tennessee Vols are officially an elite team in college football this season. Coming off a victory against Alabama, the hype train is officially unstoppable for Josh Heupel and Tennessee. They deserve every bit of it, too. Their resume is extremely impressive. No one should doubt the Vols’ team that...
atozsports.com
NFL should feel unsafe after latest Cowboys game
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night by a score of 26-17. Despite the loss, there should be confidence coming out of the Cowboys’ facilities in Frisco. Dallas fell down big early to the undefeated Eagles — trailing 20-0 at the half. However, the Cowboys...
atozsports.com
Raiders: It’s time the league starts asking this question
The Las Vegas Raiders are not having a very good start to their season, no. But one of their players is putting on a show, something everyone who follows this team saw coming, even if the national media didn’t. No, I’m not talking about the amazing start that Josh...
atozsports.com
Former Vol may have taken a cheap shot at Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker
The first half between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers was intense. It was an offensive outburst for both teams. The Vols got out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter. By halftime, Alabama had cut the deficit to just eight at a score of 28-20. A former...
atozsports.com
Broncos’ Russell Wilson may be in trouble during MNF vs. Chargers
You would think a team like the Denver Broncos who are dealing with a ton of injuries, would use this long Thursday Night Football to Monday Night Football break to get healthy. Well, you would be wrong if you thought that. While, yes, some players are healthier, it still almost...
atozsports.com
Eagles making Cowboys’ Pro Bowler regret what he said in first half
The Philadelphia Eagles are already making a Dallas Cowboys defender look dumb after their phenomenal first half. Some of you may remember, some of you may not, or just didn’t care, but the Cowboys were trash-talking all week leading up to this game. In particular, it was DeMarcus Lawrence, and he is already looking bad, and will probably regret what he said.
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin posts a hilarious meme about the Vols and Nick Saban
The Tennessee Vols broke a curse on Saturday, and the internet exploded. Of course, former Vols’ head coach Lane Kiffin had to jump in on the action on Twitter. The current Ole Miss HC poked fun at Alabama HC Nick Saban with a nod to Tennessee as well. Undoubtedly,...
atozsports.com
Former Saints’ star calls out two players after loss to Bengals
The New Orleans Saints once again failed to finish today. They struggled in every phase in the fourth quarter. A former star for the Saints noticed. Lance Moore, a wideout for New Orleans during some of their best offensive seasons, had some harsh criticism for QB Jameis Winston and punter Blake Gillikin.
atozsports.com
Alabama linebacker Henry To’o To’o has a rematch with the Vols in mind
One of the big storylines going into the Tennessee Vols‘ showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide was the return of linebacker Henry To’o To’o to Neyland Stadium. To’o To’o spent two years at Tennessee before transferring to Alabama following the firing of Jeremy Pruitt in early 2021.
atozsports.com
How the Tennessee Vols got more than one win against Alabama on Saturday
The Tennessee Vols‘ 52-49 upset win against Alabama wasn’t the only win that UT got against the Crimson Tide on Saturday. After the massive win, Tennessee played Dixieland Delight over the loudspeaker. And let me tell you, that’s one of the best things the Volunteers have decided to...
Comments / 0