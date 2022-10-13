ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

OSI to assist Orange County in Camp LaGuardia park concept

GOSHEN – The Open Space Institute will be assisting Orange County in its conceptualization of a park at the former Camp LaGuardia property in Chester and Blooming Grove. County Executive Steven Neuhaus proposed the park concept this past summer and he now said OSI is onboard with it. “We...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Historic Hudson Valley Museum Finally Introduces Fascinating Expansion

Many residents have waited for this notable moment to happen. What exactly is causing all of the buzz around Hopewell Junction, NY?. Hopewell Junction offers a ton of cool things to its residents and to the Hudson Valley. There are great restaurants to eat at, cute stores to shop at, easy entrances to the rail trail and an awesome museum I just recently discovered on my walk. If you pick up the rail trail near Daddy O's restaurant, you'll notice there are a few buildings along the walking trail that have a pretty special meaning to the community.
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

CLOSED: Remaining Hudson Valley Sears Location Shutters

Although we've become accustomed to businesses closing their doors, both locally owned and major retailers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, this one marks a significant closure in the Hudson Valley and even New York State. The remaining Sears location in the Hudson Valley has officially closed its doors. Newburgh Mall...
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Little-Known Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patch Named Best in Nation

While the Hudson Valley has many huge, well-known pumpkin patches, one family-friendly farm has been named one of the best in the country. October is one of the busiest times in the region. Visitors from all over flock to the Hudson Valley to soak up the foliage and enjoy all of the fall festivities our local farms have to offer. Corn mazes, hay rides, pumpkin picking and cider donuts attract crowds at tourist spots like Barton Orchards, Lawrence Farms, Fishkill Farms and many other well-known spots.
KERHONKSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

2 Hudson Valley Breweries Named Among Best in the Nation

Score one for the Hudson Valley! There were only two winners from New York at the Great American Beer Festival competition, and both were from Dutchess County. The Great American Beer Festival is an annual competition held for the past 40 years in Denver, CO. They invite breweries from all across the country, and celebrate everything from popular brews like pumpkin beer and lagers to historic brews including Gotlandsdricke and Grodziskie (I never heard of those, either). But back to the Hudson Valley, and the winning brewery from Poughkeepsie, NY.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley’s Top Flea Market Announces 2023 Dates and Shows

While the 2022 flea market season is officially winding down, the area's top spot for flea market finds has announced its plans for the 2023 shopping season. Stormville Flea Market just wrapped their second to last show for 2022, with one remaining day, not even a full weekend, set for Saturday, November 5th - Christmas in November.
STORMVILLE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Orange County, NY Food Pantry Needs Your Help Now

Any little bit would be help. Times are really hard and everyone is doing the best they can to get by. Many people feel embarrassed or ashamed if they have to ask for help, but nobody should ever feel that way. The Hudson Valley has so many great resources for everyone and help is available to those who need it. However, one location is asking for the public's help so they can continue to help others in the community.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

3 Awesomely Fun Family Events this Month in Ulster County

Fall is the perfect season in Ulster County. The vibrant colors of the leaves, the beautiful mountain views, bustling farm markets, and more fall festivals than you can count. October is almost half over, but there are still some awesome Ulster County festivals going on over the next couple weeks. Here are a few that your whole family will enjoy.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Doughnut Pizza Sold at Popular Newburgh Restaurant

A popular pizza place in Newburgh, New York has created one of its most interesting pies yet and it combined two of our most favorite foods. There are a lot of pizza purists in New York. Some people just love traditional pies. I say go crazy. Life is too short to stick to just pepperoni, mushroom or sausage.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Have You Been to this Hidden Hyde Park Gem?

I’ve lived in Dutchess County for almost than 30 years, and I like to think I’ve been to most of the well known museums and attractions. In Hyde park alone there is the Roosevelt Estate and Library, the Vanderbilt Mansion, and the Hyde Park Train Station Museum. Wait… backup a moment. Did I say the Hyde Park Train Station Museum? Indeed I did.
HYDE PARK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Spring Valley, New York One of the Worst Small Cities in Nation

Is one of the worst small cities in America right here in the middle of the Hudson Valley? A recent poll seems to think so. Spring Valley scored embarrassingly low. New York has a large population. We have a lot of cities so naturally, most of them are going to make some major lists. Wallet Hub just released a list of the best and worst small cities in America. One of the worst ones is sadly right here in our own backyard.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
96.9 WOUR

NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York

A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
