Mid-Hudson News Network
OSI to assist Orange County in Camp LaGuardia park concept
GOSHEN – The Open Space Institute will be assisting Orange County in its conceptualization of a park at the former Camp LaGuardia property in Chester and Blooming Grove. County Executive Steven Neuhaus proposed the park concept this past summer and he now said OSI is onboard with it. “We...
Historic Hudson Valley Museum Finally Introduces Fascinating Expansion
Many residents have waited for this notable moment to happen. What exactly is causing all of the buzz around Hopewell Junction, NY?. Hopewell Junction offers a ton of cool things to its residents and to the Hudson Valley. There are great restaurants to eat at, cute stores to shop at, easy entrances to the rail trail and an awesome museum I just recently discovered on my walk. If you pick up the rail trail near Daddy O's restaurant, you'll notice there are a few buildings along the walking trail that have a pretty special meaning to the community.
CLOSED: Remaining Hudson Valley Sears Location Shutters
Although we've become accustomed to businesses closing their doors, both locally owned and major retailers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, this one marks a significant closure in the Hudson Valley and even New York State. The remaining Sears location in the Hudson Valley has officially closed its doors. Newburgh Mall...
Little-Known Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patch Named Best in Nation
While the Hudson Valley has many huge, well-known pumpkin patches, one family-friendly farm has been named one of the best in the country. October is one of the busiest times in the region. Visitors from all over flock to the Hudson Valley to soak up the foliage and enjoy all of the fall festivities our local farms have to offer. Corn mazes, hay rides, pumpkin picking and cider donuts attract crowds at tourist spots like Barton Orchards, Lawrence Farms, Fishkill Farms and many other well-known spots.
Who is Buried in Old Ulster County New York Roadside Cemeteries
Earlier this year I told you about a roadside cemetery that I came across while traveling on Route 52 through Dutchess County. It was the oddest thing to see old headstones and grave markers just cast aside in what appeared to be a work area. Turns out this old cemetery...
Two Pup-Filled Paw-Some Autumn Festivals in Dutchess County
We love the opportunity to combine a few of our favorite things, and in this case our favorite things include great Hudson Valley causes, dogs, fall things, and even wine. Sound interesting? We thought so. Here's what the barking is all about for two great Dutchess County based fall festivals that benefit pups!
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job
Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
2 Hudson Valley Breweries Named Among Best in the Nation
Score one for the Hudson Valley! There were only two winners from New York at the Great American Beer Festival competition, and both were from Dutchess County. The Great American Beer Festival is an annual competition held for the past 40 years in Denver, CO. They invite breweries from all across the country, and celebrate everything from popular brews like pumpkin beer and lagers to historic brews including Gotlandsdricke and Grodziskie (I never heard of those, either). But back to the Hudson Valley, and the winning brewery from Poughkeepsie, NY.
Hudson Valley’s Top Flea Market Announces 2023 Dates and Shows
While the 2022 flea market season is officially winding down, the area's top spot for flea market finds has announced its plans for the 2023 shopping season. Stormville Flea Market just wrapped their second to last show for 2022, with one remaining day, not even a full weekend, set for Saturday, November 5th - Christmas in November.
This Hudson Valley Post Office is a National Historic Site
Have you noticed the extensive amount of history throughout New York State? Within the Hudson Valley, there are pieces of history on every corner that we turn to. Each County In The Hudson Valley Has A Historic Story To Share. One town changed its name to a fictional character. Some...
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New York
The Hudson Valley is a stunning place to be in the fall, with the leaves changing color and the air getting cooler. There’s something for everyone in this beautiful part of New York, with plenty of breathtaking hiking trails to explore.
Orange County, NY Food Pantry Needs Your Help Now
Any little bit would be help. Times are really hard and everyone is doing the best they can to get by. Many people feel embarrassed or ashamed if they have to ask for help, but nobody should ever feel that way. The Hudson Valley has so many great resources for everyone and help is available to those who need it. However, one location is asking for the public's help so they can continue to help others in the community.
Police In New York Seek Help After Hudson Valley Teen Disappears
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a teen who went missing. On Monday, Oct, 10, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask the public for help as they actively search for a teen who went missing earlier this week. Teen...
3 Awesomely Fun Family Events this Month in Ulster County
Fall is the perfect season in Ulster County. The vibrant colors of the leaves, the beautiful mountain views, bustling farm markets, and more fall festivals than you can count. October is almost half over, but there are still some awesome Ulster County festivals going on over the next couple weeks. Here are a few that your whole family will enjoy.
Doughnut Pizza Sold at Popular Newburgh Restaurant
A popular pizza place in Newburgh, New York has created one of its most interesting pies yet and it combined two of our most favorite foods. There are a lot of pizza purists in New York. Some people just love traditional pies. I say go crazy. Life is too short to stick to just pepperoni, mushroom or sausage.
Have You Been to this Hidden Hyde Park Gem?
I’ve lived in Dutchess County for almost than 30 years, and I like to think I’ve been to most of the well known museums and attractions. In Hyde park alone there is the Roosevelt Estate and Library, the Vanderbilt Mansion, and the Hyde Park Train Station Museum. Wait… backup a moment. Did I say the Hyde Park Train Station Museum? Indeed I did.
Spring Valley, New York One of the Worst Small Cities in Nation
Is one of the worst small cities in America right here in the middle of the Hudson Valley? A recent poll seems to think so. Spring Valley scored embarrassingly low. New York has a large population. We have a lot of cities so naturally, most of them are going to make some major lists. Wallet Hub just released a list of the best and worst small cities in America. One of the worst ones is sadly right here in our own backyard.
The Beer Mile is Coming to Pawling, New York in November
The 2nd Annual EDRRC Beer Mile Run in Pawling, New York in November definitely gives a whole new meaning to the term "beer run." Instead of running out for a beer, you will actually be running to a beer. I didn't quite get a clear picture of what this event...
NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York
A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
Parts of I-84 Closed After Wrong-way High-speed Chase & Crash Near Bridge
Heavy traffic and closures are being reported after a reported high-speed chase and wrong-way crash on or near a bridge in the Hudson Valley. Update: NY Alert reports all blocked lanes have been reopened. Below is our original story with information about the crash and closure. On Monday, Oct. 17,...
