Maryville High School Athletics received approval from the school board Monday, Oct. 17, to spend $312,788.61 on a new videoboard, scoreboard and sound system for the football stadium. Funding for the equipment will come from the high school athletic department, which raises nearly $100,000 a year from advertising at the football stadium, Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead explained. Maryville Board of Education Chairman Nick Black had moved through the...

MARYVILLE, TN ・ 31 MINUTES AGO