CRCSD approves consulting firm for superintendent search
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday night the Cedar Rapids Community School Board voted to hire Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates consulting firm in the search for a new superintendent. The board voted unanimously to hire that firm out of Schaumburg, Illinois. The district is paying more than $24,000 for...
Show You Care: A place for men to recover from substance abuse issues
People in Linn County are suing the county board of supervisors over its decision to allow two large solar projects near Palo.
A cold start to the workweek
University of Iowa hospitals settle lawsuit with employees
At least 8 dead in Iran prison fire, amid nationwide antigovernmental protests. A fire has killed at least eight prisoners in Iran's capital city. People in Ukraine are dealing with the fallout of explosive-laden suicide drones. Iowa State Fair organizers announce theme for 2023 fair.
Columbus Community School District cancels school Monday due to break-in
Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital. Local surgical oncologist busts myths about breast cancer. Dr. Ingrid Lizarraga, a breast surgical oncologist at UI Health Care, joins us to help bust some myths about breast cancer. Incumbent Reynolds to debate challenger DeJear Monday.
A job that helps kids succeed in the classroom
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - They are the second-largest school district in the state, with 16,000 students. Staff members say, working in the school’s food and nutrition program at the Cedar Rapids Community School District gives you flexibility, a sense of accomplishment and one where you can see an immediate impact on a student’s behavior.
Cedar Rapids school district to begin search for new superintendent
Two candidates for Iowa governor are set to square off for their first and only debate. Iowa Rep. Hinson admitted to hospital for kidney infection. Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital. Local surgical oncologist busts myths about breast cancer.
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KCRG) - Early Monday morning, a break-in occurred at Columbus High School that left extensive vandalism in 6 classrooms and 3 other common and office areas. The damage included several broken windows, one entrance area, trophy cases, network cables, and other items scattered around the rooms. According...
Woman who helped others in times of need now being helped after cancer diagnosis
Univ. of Iowa Dance Marathon gifts $1.5 million to support professor for pediatric cancer position at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Thanks to UI Dance Marathon, the university now has $1.5 million to support a professorship in pediatric oncology. UI Dance Marathon has made big donations towards tools and positions that support their mission several times since their creation in 1994. From funding MRI machines, a research lab, and a child life fellowship position, these all go towards their overall goal to end cancer among children. With this latest gift, they say they are mostly focusing on the importance of the work medical staff does in trying to reach that goal.
2022 eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times
It’s that time of year again! Cities across eastern Iowa are releasing trick-or-treat times as communities prepare for Halloween fun!. Some cities, like Cedar Rapids and Marion, don’t have specific, city-wide trick-or-treat times, but Marion city leaders say trick-or-treating should conclude by 8 p.m. Officials recommend residents who want to participate turn on porch lights when ready to greet trick-or-treaters, and turn them off again when finished. Anyone who doesn’t wish to participate should leave porch lights off.
New website aims to lower barriers to legal resources in Iowa
One of the men charged in the deadly Cedar Rapids mass shooting in April says he will now argue self-defense. The county sheriff's Office says it received a call about a man stuck in a grain bagger in the 2800 block of Quarter road.
Bettendorf Police: Suspect was in stolen car, with meth, at casino
A 36-year-old Iowa City woman faces a felony charge after Bettendorf Police found her early Monday in a stolen car with meth in a casino parking lot. Bridget Dual faces a felony charge of first-degree theft and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – second offense, court records say.
UPDATE: Fairfield police locate man who was earlier reported missing
Clifford "Brian" Stains has been found alive, officials said in an update posted just before 8:00 a.m. They thanked the public and the many agencies who worked hard to locate Stains.
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Iowa crash
UPDATE: Oct. 17, 2022, 12:27 p.m. — The victim of the fatal crash Oct. 15 in Sabula, Iowa, has been identified as Gregg Thomas O’Bryant, 61, of Sabula. EARLIER: One man is dead and two others are injured after a head on collision on the Sabula, Iowa Causeway on Saturday night. One of those injured […]
Volunteers help ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ build beds for kids
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace had some help with building dozens of beds for families in need. The chapter is part of a national nonprofit that gives beds to children and families without a place to sleep. Today, volunteers from local businesses like Hilton Garden Inn Cedar Rapids and Lloyd Companies helped construct 40 beds.
Burn Ban in effect for Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 14th the State Fire Marshall got a request from Mandy Bieber, who was representing all Delaware County Fire Departments, asking to prohibit open burning in Delaware County. The Fire Marshall found that open burning is currently a danger to life and property, due to a lack of rain and dry winds, which could cause a small spark to become a larger fire.
Johnson County to create village in the western part of the county
The Johnson County Planning, Development, and Sustainability Department are in the midst of turning the unincorporated community of Windham into a village. The location of Windham Village, according to a proposal released by the department on Sept. 29, is to the West of Iowa City, “about halfway between the villages of Cosgrove to the north and Frytown to the south.”
Experts say there have been changes in drinking habits following the pandemic
Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County
HOPKINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 13th, 2022, Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road. The report indicated a subject was caught in a grain bagger. Upon arrival, emergency responders determined that the victim was deceased. The victim was...
