Maxwell talks “The Night Tour” stop in Mississippi this Saturday
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Soul singer and songwriter Maxwell is performing at the Brandon Amphitheater this Saturday. He sat down with WJTV 12 News to talk about “The Night Tour”, Pretty Wings, and more! Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com
Thunder Beach 2022 Autumn Rally to begin this week
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 22nd annual Thunder Beach Autumn begins on Wednesday at Frank Brown Park. Thunder Beach recently added music acts to the rally. This year Dierks Bentley, Colt Ford, Shinedown, Bret Michaels and 3 Doors Down are all scheduled to play. There will also be several events around town that […]
Boat sinks in Destin after hitting dock
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a quick response from firefighters after an incident on the water in northwest Florida. Firefighters in Destin were busy Saturday after a boat crash. According to a Facebook post from Destin Fire-Rescue, an 18-foot boat hit a dock, went over the dock, and sank. The post says no injuries […]
Sunflower Festival coming to Washington County
VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Black Barn Blossoms will hold a sunflower festival on Saturday, October 22. The festival will take place at 3535 Dickinson Lane in Vernon from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The $10 ticket includes entry into the festival where there will be live music and a maze. There will be some add-ons […]
Jackson business accused of denying overtime to workers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor. Officials said the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
WJHG-TV
Teenagers partying in Seaside leads to arrests
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Teenagers are once again congregating and causing trouble in South Walton. Caught on camera are what looks to be hundreds of teens huddled up on Seagrove Beach drinking and fighting. Cathy Allgood rented a house just a few blocks down from Seaside for the week...
Wreck shuts down 19th Street near Jenks Avenue
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were on the scene of a serious wreck in Panama City Monday afternoon. Officials on scene said 19th Street was shut down near Jenks Avenue as crews respond to the crash. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the incident. Motorists should avoid the area. This is […]
niceville.com
Franklin, Gulf drug trafficking investigation ends with 16 sentenced
FLORIDA –A long-term methamphetamine drug trafficking Investigation has ended with the last of the defendants sentenced, the United States Attorney’s Office has announced. With the sentencing of the last of 16 defendants last week, federal prosecutors concluded prosecution of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily within Franklin and Gulf counties, said Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
whereverfamily.com
Beach Home for the Holidays Returns to Panama City Beach
Panama City Beach invites family travelers to kick off the holiday season at its seventh annual Beach Home for the Holidays. Hosted at Aaron Bessant Park, festivities include carol-themed concerts, s’mores, appearances by Santa, nightly fireworks and the lighting of the city’s 36-foot-tall Christmas tree. This year’s event also includes live performances by Panama City Symphony Orchestra and country music artist Cam.
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are some events you can attend this weekend around the Panhandle. PCB Oktoberfest When: October 14 – October 16 Where: Panama City Beach, Aaron Bessant Park House of Terror 3 – Halloween Haunt Night When: October 14 & October 16 Where: Panama City Beach, Beachfront Adventures Treasure Hunt When: […]
mypanhandle.com
Cold air surging south following today’s cold front
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A early season Arctic front will be moving through this week. Rain chances will remain low even though we are discussing a big cold front. The moisture available will just be lacking as the front moves through. Isolated showers are possible Monday morning through afternoon. After that, rain chances drop off the 7-day forecast.
Texas man charged with vehicular manslaughter for Escambia Co. deputy death
UPDATE (2:21 p.m.): A Texas man has been arrested for the death of Master Deputy Kevin Ray, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. According to the OCSO jail log, Tristen Parker, 26, was arrested and booked into the jail on Oct. 16 around 6:30 a.m. Parker, a native of Midlothain, Texas, was […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 15-16, 2022
Steven Ramsey, 32, unknown address: Burglary to conveyance, theft from vehicle- property other than vehicle, loitering or prowling, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug, possession/use of drug paraphernalia: Marianna Police Department. John Church, 49, Marianna, Florida: Driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Miranda Kenner,...
ourmshome.com
Vicksburg Veteran Grows Locally-Sourced Sauce Company
Gardening can make you feel more relaxed and peaceful. Focusing your attention on the immediate and physical tasks of gardening can reduce negative thoughts and feelings and help keep you in the present moment. Spending time outside around plants or having a variety indoors can ease stress for many people. That is why after a tour in Afghanistan, Marine veteran Al Winschel turned to gardening as a therapeutic way to relax from the stress of post-military service.
mypanhandle.com
A cold front is on the way with significant temperature changes
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A early season Arctic front will be moving through this week. Rain chances will remain low even though we are discussing a big cold front. The moisture available will just be lacking as the front moves through. The temps behind the front will fall Monday night and struggle to get out of the 60s on Tuesday. Tuesday night the upper 30s will be possible inland and our cold favor spots could see frost develop. Coastal areas should only fall down into the lower 40s. The temperature should be in the low 60s this time of year so this is some very early cold esp for our location.
Washington County residents frustrated by continued flooding
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Since Hurricane Michael stagnant water has stood in Washington County. Some residents are concerned the water could eventually reach their doorsteps. “We had sandbags all around it at one point,” Washington County Resident Jennifer Stedman said. Stedman said her husband has spent hundreds of hours on a tractor raising their […]
Water main break floods Maple Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in the Georgetown community are left with no water after a water main break this weekend. The people living off the corner of Maple Street and Maderia Avenue woke to a rude awakening. A water main break left them with no running water and a flooded street. “I could hear […]
Canton man gets 14 years for Jackson armed carjacking
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for a 2019 Jackson armed carjacking. Court documents state that Cordelro DeSean Shoulders, 30, and another man pulled up to another car with three women inside at a Jackson gas station on April 28, 2019. They agreed to meet at a […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County House Fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County family is breathing a sigh of relief after a fire in their home, that thankfully, did very little damage. It happened near Lisenby avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard in Panama City today. Crews arrived and quickly got to work putting it out....
WJHG-TV
Local student honored at Bay High Football game
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Joshua Williams got his moment under the Friday Night lights, and it all started with him getting a jersey and helmet from Bay High’s Head Football Coach. “His mom reached out to me a couple of weeks ago and said coach I am trying to...
