San Diego, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

topshelfmusicmag.com

Charlotte Sands throws a tantrum in San Diego

You may have heard of Charlotte Sands… she’s opened for emo legends My Chemical Romance, The Maine and YUNGBLUD, and has also collaborated on songs with The Maine, UnderOath and Sleeping with Sirens. If you haven’t, I highly suggest you catch up. Charlotte brought her first headlining tour — Love and Other Lies — to the San Diego House of Blues’ Voodoo Room on Saturday, October 1st, 2022… and, that was only the beginning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?

The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
BONITA, CA
tennisuptodate.com

VIDEO: Swiatek shoots down marraige proposal at San Diego Open with superb response - "Not going to repeat what Steffi Graf said"

Iga Swiatek was giving a speech during the San Diego Open trophy ceremony when she received a marriage proposal. Marriage proposals are quite common nowadays but not really on tennis courts. The latest one came in San Diego when Swiatek was propositioned by a fan in the stands. She was caught off guard by it but played along giving a brilliant response:
SAN DIEGO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

100+ Free Things to Do in San Diego with Kids This Month

Our biggest free things to in San Diego list contains so much fun you’ll wonder how you are able to do this all for free. You are reading: What to do in san diego today with kids | 100+ Free Things to Do in San Diego with Kids This Month.
SAN DIEGO, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA

San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
SAN MARCOS, CA
kusi.com

Two-story bank fire extends to roof, flames subdued by firefighters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A rubbish fire outside a two-story bank on El Cajon Boulevard that extended to the roof was knocked down today by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at 3531 El Cajon Blvd. and firefighters arrived at 7:44 a.m., officials said. The main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:50 a.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Joe Musgrove “It’s Our Time” mural!

First our team eliminated the New York Mets from Major League Baseball’s playoffs, and last night the Pads did the same to the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers!. A new mural has popped up in San Diego, at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Island Avenue, depicting ace pitcher Joe Musgrove, who started the deciding games in the two postseason series so far. His red ears are a bad omen for would-be opponents. The street art states: “It’s Our Time!”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dinh Lee

Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main Chick

If you are looking for a new hot chicken sandwich place that is worth trying, Main Chick is the place for you. Main Chick is a hot chicken sandwich chain that has locations in various areas including Pasadena, West LA, Koreatown, Long Beach, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Carlsbad, Clairemont, and Linda Vista. Their menu is quite simple, with a strong focus on what they do best, chicken sandwiches. Their hotness scales from mild to some of the hottest peppers in the world so you definitely get the heat if that is what you are looking for.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Sentenced 16 Years to Life for Downtown San Diego Road Rage Stabbing

A man who fatally stabbed another man last year in downtown San Diego during a road rage altercation was sentenced Monday to 16 years to life in state prison. Byron Lee, 35, was found guilty by a San Diego jury of second-degree murder, plus a knife allegation, in the June 26, 2021, killing of 34-year-old Yacoub Abdallah. Abdallah, a resident of Midlothian, Illinois, was in San Diego on a vacation, according to his family.
SAN DIEGO, CA
HotMamaTravel

3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego

Haunted Hotels in San DiegoAmanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel. Disclaimer: Links in this page are meant to help you find relevant information and book attractions easier by linking directly to specific pages on partner websites (i.e. TripAdvisor, Vegas.com). If you click a link, we may earn a small commission on transactions. This helps support the cost of running our website, and it adds absolutely no extra cost to you as the consumer. Thank you, we appreciate your support! You can read more on ourdisclosure policy.
SAN DIEGO, CA

