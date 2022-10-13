Read full article on original website
topshelfmusicmag.com
Charlotte Sands throws a tantrum in San Diego
You may have heard of Charlotte Sands… she’s opened for emo legends My Chemical Romance, The Maine and YUNGBLUD, and has also collaborated on songs with The Maine, UnderOath and Sleeping with Sirens. If you haven’t, I highly suggest you catch up. Charlotte brought her first headlining tour — Love and Other Lies — to the San Diego House of Blues’ Voodoo Room on Saturday, October 1st, 2022… and, that was only the beginning.
coolsandiegosights.com
Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?
The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Swiatek shoots down marraige proposal at San Diego Open with superb response - "Not going to repeat what Steffi Graf said"
Iga Swiatek was giving a speech during the San Diego Open trophy ceremony when she received a marriage proposal. Marriage proposals are quite common nowadays but not really on tennis courts. The latest one came in San Diego when Swiatek was propositioned by a fan in the stands. She was caught off guard by it but played along giving a brilliant response:
cohaitungchi.com
100+ Free Things to Do in San Diego with Kids This Month
Our biggest free things to in San Diego list contains so much fun you’ll wonder how you are able to do this all for free. You are reading: What to do in san diego today with kids | 100+ Free Things to Do in San Diego with Kids This Month.
KPBS
Thousands in San Diego promised rent relief now face eviction
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA
San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
kusi.com
Two-story bank fire extends to roof, flames subdued by firefighters
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A rubbish fire outside a two-story bank on El Cajon Boulevard that extended to the roof was knocked down today by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at 3531 El Cajon Blvd. and firefighters arrived at 7:44 a.m., officials said. The main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:50 a.m.
coolsandiegosights.com
Joe Musgrove “It’s Our Time” mural!
First our team eliminated the New York Mets from Major League Baseball’s playoffs, and last night the Pads did the same to the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers!. A new mural has popped up in San Diego, at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Island Avenue, depicting ace pitcher Joe Musgrove, who started the deciding games in the two postseason series so far. His red ears are a bad omen for would-be opponents. The street art states: “It’s Our Time!”
Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main Chick
If you are looking for a new hot chicken sandwich place that is worth trying, Main Chick is the place for you. Main Chick is a hot chicken sandwich chain that has locations in various areas including Pasadena, West LA, Koreatown, Long Beach, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Carlsbad, Clairemont, and Linda Vista. Their menu is quite simple, with a strong focus on what they do best, chicken sandwiches. Their hotness scales from mild to some of the hottest peppers in the world so you definitely get the heat if that is what you are looking for.
S.D. commission OKs after-the-fact permit for mound of fallen bluff compiled near La Jolla's Mushroom House
After a brief discussion, the San Diego Planning Commission lent its support Oct. 13 to an after-the-fact site development permit for moving some fallen coastal bluff material near the so-called Mushroom House on La Jolla's Black's Beach.
‘Drop, Cover, Hold On’: Annual ShakeOut Earthquake Drill Set for 10:20 a.m. Thursday
People in government offices, businesses and schools throughout San Diego County this week will stop everything for a minute to “drop, cover and hold on” during a statewide earthquake preparedness drill, now in its 14th year. The Great California ShakeOut of 2022 is scheduled for 10:20 a.m. Thursday.
Man Sentenced 16 Years to Life for Downtown San Diego Road Rage Stabbing
A man who fatally stabbed another man last year in downtown San Diego during a road rage altercation was sentenced Monday to 16 years to life in state prison. Byron Lee, 35, was found guilty by a San Diego jury of second-degree murder, plus a knife allegation, in the June 26, 2021, killing of 34-year-old Yacoub Abdallah. Abdallah, a resident of Midlothian, Illinois, was in San Diego on a vacation, according to his family.
Buonasera Cucina Planning La Mesa Debut
New Restaurant from Alberto Morreale to Move Into Former Tiramisu Trattoria Space
3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego
Haunted Hotels in San DiegoAmanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel. Disclaimer: Links in this page are meant to help you find relevant information and book attractions easier by linking directly to specific pages on partner websites (i.e. TripAdvisor, Vegas.com). If you click a link, we may earn a small commission on transactions. This helps support the cost of running our website, and it adds absolutely no extra cost to you as the consumer. Thank you, we appreciate your support! You can read more on ourdisclosure policy.
Man fatally shot in the College Area of San Diego
A man died Sunday at a hospital after being shot in the chest in the College Area, San Diego police said.
NBC San Diego
‘San Diego-oose!': Unexpected Padres Wingman Gets Mural in Chula Vista
The goose who stole the show at Game 2 at Dodgers Stadium got its own mural Friday in Chula Vista. Padres fan and muralist Paul Jimenez painted the mural near his Manny Machado mural on Third Avenue. "We've been joking about it online and I've been joking every time something...
Ballot measure to charge San Diego single-family homes for city trash collection draws debate in La Jolla
Town Council meeting features arguments for and against Measure B on the Nov. 8 election ballot.
Water batteries could soon power 130,000 homes in San Diego at night time
The San Diego County Water Authority is planning to use its San Vicente Reservoir to store solar power making clean energy in the region viable, according to an article by NPR published on Friday. Powering 130,000 homes. The project will take ten years to be built and will see large...
Man shot dead on Del Cerro road
San Diego police responded to a 9-1-1 call around 1 a.m. Sunday, indicating a man was down in the street on the 5700 block of Adobe Falls Road, according to a press release from Lt. Adam T. Sharki.
Marine Corps halts surf use of combat vehicle after mishap in Camp Pendleton
The Marine Corps has halted some operations of its new amphibious combat vehicles after one of the armored vehicles rolled over in surf during training off California's Camp Pendleton.
