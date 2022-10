Brindisi spoke to Boston.com about her battle, Berklee, and bedside manner. Cara Brindisi will stick around to sing on another round of NBC’s “The Voice.”. The Worcester resident won Monday’s Battle Round with the help of coach Gwen Stefani. Brindisi bested teammate Jay Allen in a cover of the classic duet “Leather and Lace.” Her strategy? Staying true to herself.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO