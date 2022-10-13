Cardinals SP Adam Wainwright: Poor finish partly due to knee injury sustained by comebacker in August

Read full article on original website
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
3 Dodgers free agents who definitely won’t be back in 2023
111 wins. All for nothing. Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers fell short, but this time in agonizing fashion to the San Diego Padres — a team they’ve owned for the last three years — in the NLDS. Dave Roberts’ World Series guarantee looks even sillier now.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Knows What’s Wrong With Team
It’s beating the dead horse at this point but it seems obvious the Dodgers have continued to struggle when it comes to scoring runs into the postseason. It’s something that the world sees and something that Mookie Betts feels all too familiar with. The Padres have stepped up...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge makes bold statement with season on line after Game 3 choke
CLEVELAND — Aaron Judge’s amazing record-setting year, 62 homers in the regular season plus one in Saturday night’s Game 3 Division Series meltdown, could end on Sunday night. One more loss and the Yankees will add yet another year to the franchise’s streak of no pennants and...
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Guardians weather forecast: ALDS Game 5 could be impacted by rainy night in New York
NEW YORK -- Monday night, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will finish up their ALDS matchup with Game 5 at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. The Yankees won Game 4 on Sunday night to force the winner-take-all Game 5. The winner will take on the Houston Astros in the ALCS. The loser goes home. Here's how you can watch Game 5.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Keeps it Painfully Simple with Assessment of Team
The Dodgers are in a bad spot heading into game 4 of the NLDS against the Padres. You know it. I know it. They know it. The team mustered up 6 scattered hits en route to a 2-1 loss in San Diego. With runners on base, the offense went 0-9. The lone run scored on a sacrifice fly in the 5th inning.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
Manny Machado Swears Repeatedly on MLB Network During Padres Celebration
Manny Machado swore up a storm on MLB Network while celebrating Padres win over the Dodgers.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Cody Bellinger ‘Upset’ Over Not Being In Dodgers Lineup For Game 4
Although the San Diego Padres started Joe Musgrove in Game 4 of the 2022 National League Division Series, manager Dave Roberts opted not to include Cody Bellinger or Joey Gallo in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. The decision went against conventional wisdom and broke the platoon the Dodgers utilized throughout...
Dodgers: The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls
The Dodger bats didn’t do themselves favors but neither did home plate umpire John Tumpane
Dodgers' season ends after 5-3 loss to San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 4
The Dodgers' season ended in disappointing fashion with a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS.
Yardbarker
L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game
Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
Phillies fans triggered noise notification warnings during Game 4 of the NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies closed out the NLDS on Saturday afternoon with an 8-3 win in Game 4, eliminating the Atlanta Braves in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Just how loud was it in Philly on Saturday? According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal's cell phone, the decibel...
How the St. Louis Cardinals can fix their pitching drought
The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t developed a top pitcher in a while. A philosophy change and a generational talent could change that. In the early 2010s, the St. Louis Cardinals were a pitching development factory. Every year, they seemed to churn out elite pitchers who would find spots in the rotation. Sometimes there was such a glut of talent that pitchers who would usually start would be placed in the bullpen because of a lack of space.
Yankees lose 6-5 to Guardians in Game 3 of ALDS
Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer for New York, which carried a 5-3 lead into the ninth before its bullpen flopped and the Guardians staged yet another comeback win.
'This is what I dreamed of': One win from NLCS, $300 million 3B Manny Machado has Padres ready to party
San Diego leads 2-1 in the NLDS over the Los Angeles Dodgers after their win on Friday night at Petco Park.
Alex Rodriguez criticizes Yankees for 1 big mistake
Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, now an analyst for FOX Sports, is not on board with some decisions made by the Yankees this season. Specifically, Rodriguez is questioning the Yankees’ decision to bat Aaron Judge in the leadoff position. Following the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the...
Mets GM Billy Eppler: 'Pretty close' to knowing what 2023 offseason budget will be
Mets GM Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter met with reporters (including Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News and Newsday’s Tim Healey) earlier this week, wrapping up the season and giving some idea about what to expect from the club this winter. Unsurprisingly, those plans may well include more spending, as owner Steve Cohen isn’t planning to cut payroll after the Mets set a new luxury tax high of approximately $298.8MM in 2022.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Season over, onto the offseason
Well, the Braves have been eliminated from the postseason, ending their quest to repeat as champions. With that being said, 101 wins and an NL East title is still a good season and the Braves appear to be built to be good for a long time. As the head into the offseason, there aren’t many questions about the team, with so many players locked in long term, but what to do at shortstop, potentially trading Ozuna, and the deGrom rumors will headline the offseason for Atlanta, with perhaps an outfielder and a few bullpen arms to be added as well. As always, we will be here with coverage of it all.
Twins face important third base decision in offseason
The Twins were one of baseball’s most aggressive teams last spring, and they’re in for another active offseason over the coming months. Carlos Correa has already implied plans to opt out of the final two years of his contract, as expected. How to proceed at shortstop may be the biggest question facing president of baseball operations Derek Falvey and his staff, but they’ll also have a call to make at the other position on the left side of the infield.
