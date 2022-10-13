ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals SP Adam Wainwright: Poor finish partly due to knee injury sustained by comebacker in August

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning

If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
HOMER, NY
Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game

Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

How the St. Louis Cardinals can fix their pitching drought

The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t developed a top pitcher in a while. A philosophy change and a generational talent could change that. In the early 2010s, the St. Louis Cardinals were a pitching development factory. Every year, they seemed to churn out elite pitchers who would find spots in the rotation. Sometimes there was such a glut of talent that pitchers who would usually start would be placed in the bullpen because of a lack of space.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets GM Billy Eppler: 'Pretty close' to knowing what 2023 offseason budget will be

Mets GM Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter met with reporters (including Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News and Newsday’s Tim Healey) earlier this week, wrapping up the season and giving some idea about what to expect from the club this winter. Unsurprisingly, those plans may well include more spending, as owner Steve Cohen isn’t planning to cut payroll after the Mets set a new luxury tax high of approximately $298.8MM in 2022.
QUEENS, NY
batterypower.com

Braves News: Season over, onto the offseason

Well, the Braves have been eliminated from the postseason, ending their quest to repeat as champions. With that being said, 101 wins and an NL East title is still a good season and the Braves appear to be built to be good for a long time. As the head into the offseason, there aren’t many questions about the team, with so many players locked in long term, but what to do at shortstop, potentially trading Ozuna, and the deGrom rumors will headline the offseason for Atlanta, with perhaps an outfielder and a few bullpen arms to be added as well. As always, we will be here with coverage of it all.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins face important third base decision in offseason

The Twins were one of baseball’s most aggressive teams last spring, and they’re in for another active offseason over the coming months. Carlos Correa has already implied plans to opt out of the final two years of his contract, as expected. How to proceed at shortstop may be the biggest question facing president of baseball operations Derek Falvey and his staff, but they’ll also have a call to make at the other position on the left side of the infield.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy