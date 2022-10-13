Read full article on original website
LaFrance
3d ago
Nothing the secret service claims is reputable until we see ALL communications from secret service agents. We also need Tony Ornato to testify under oath. He’s a civilian now, so if he doesn’t comply with the subpoena he can be brought up on charges like Bannon and Navarro
Reply(1)
29
Donna
4d ago
Trump most likely was informed by secret service of this information and he told them to keep quite about it.
Reply(9)
41
D MP
3d ago
Clean house! The current SS cannot be trusted protecting a bucket of the Colonel's famous fried chicken! 🍗 🐔
Reply(2)
16
Comments / 81