Henrietta, NY

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office using drones, K9s to search for missing Henrietta woman

By George Gandy, Panagiotis Argitis
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office continue to search for a missing 20-year-old that went missing from Henrietta Thursday.

Nancy Loja Caguana was last seen near Erie Station Road in Henrietta on October 7. She is described as a female Hispanic standing at about 5’1″ and weighing 120 lbs.

In an update Friday, officials said K9s, drones and additional deputies on foot were deployed to search the pond and trail areas of the Erie Station Village Apartment complex — a place that Nancy liked to frequent to go for walks.

According to the sheriff’s office, video surveillance was collected and is being reviewed, flights were checked at the Rochester airport and the bus and train stations were canvased.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

