Dothan intersection closed for drainage structure work
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An intersection in Dothan will be closed beginning Monday as major construction continues as part of the Ross Clark Circle Phase 3 project. According to an early morning release from the city by way of Public Works Director Tommy Wright, the closure will affect the intersection of Meadowbrook Drive and Cornell Avenue, which sits just outside of the northwest portion of the circle near Olive Garden.
Downtown Enterprise roads closed after destructive fire
Business owners impacted by downtown Enterprise fire speak out
Major fire in downtown Enterprise engulfs small businesses
A fire that broke out Sunday morning in downtown Enterprise is affecting small businesses, according to firefighters on the scene of the blaze. Images on social media show a large plume of smoke rising from buildings located near the historic Boll Weevil Monument downtown. According to a post from the Battens Volunteer Fire Department, the fire affected All About Art, a paint-your-own pottery studio.
Downtown Enterprise businesses react to early morning fire
Enterprise street remains closed after fire
An intersection in Dothan will be closed beginning Monday as major construction continues as part of the Ross Clark Circle Phase 3 project.
Level Plains clean-up days
Level Plains is holding its annual fall clean-up through tomorrow. It is a time for Dale County city to provide its residents a chance to spruce up around their homes “free” of charge. Large dumpsters have been located behind the Level Plains Volunteer Fire Department. The town’s mayor,...
Enterprise streets closing for Boll Weevil Fall Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several streets in downtown Enterprise will be closed to traffic on Saturday as the city celebrates the Boll Weevil Fall Festival. According to information provided by the city’s Chamber of Commerce, the closures will affect the following roadways from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow:
Downtown Enterprise Fire - Drone Video
Fall is in full swing and the city of progress is celebrating.
State fire marshal to visit Enterprise Monday
Couple visits the Boll Weevil Fall Festival for the first time
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprise held its annual Boll Weevil fall festival Saturday. Hundreds of people, if not more, spent the day in downtown Enterprise enjoying the nice fall weather. At the festival, it was a happy family friendly environment with music that you can groove to, over 100...
Enterprise fire video
Fall is in full swing and the city of progress is celebrating.
Enterprise addresses devastating early morning fire, investigation underway
Dothan police investigating shots fired call near Robbins Street
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are investigating a report of shots fired near Robbins Street and 6th Avenue. It happened around 7 p.m. Officers found several shell casings along with a home and vehicle that had been shot into. People were in the home and told police they didn’t know who was responsible.
Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are investigating reports of shots fired at Wiregrass Commons Mall. No one was reportedly injured. An investigator on the scene says approximately 5 shell casings have been found so far. A heavy police presence can be seen along Highway 231 between Wiregrass Commons Mall...
Royale’s Special Heart Foundation receives huge donation from fraternity
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Royale’s Special Heart Foundation in Dothan received a generous donation from the local chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Every year, during the fraternity’s state meeting they make a donation to a non profit 501-c3 organization. With the Dothan chapter —...
Geneva homes to benefit from $500,000 grant from state
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -A Wiregrass city will get a major makeover thanks to Governor Ivey. Geneva was the recipient of a $500,000 grant for home rehabilitation. They were one of 49 Alabama communities to receive the community development block grant. Geneva Mayor David Hayes said, “When I took office, our...
Miss Slocomb crowned 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Miss Slocomb is your new Miss National Peanut Festival winner. Jakia Pearson took home the crown after the finals Saturday evening. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Police asking for the public's assistance in drug store burglary
A young man wounded in a shooting alleges that a Cottonwood woman, who allowed underaged drinking at her home, is among those responsible for his serious injuries.
Houston County Sheriff’s Office on threat of rainbow fentanyl to Halloween
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s colorful and looks like candy, but it could have deadly consequences for your children. There are concerns of rainbow fentanyl winding up in Halloween candy buckets. Every year we hear of new dangers posed to children while they’re trick or treating, this year it’s...
