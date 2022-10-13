Read full article on original website
Roberta Sue Clark, 72, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Memorials: Davis Funeral Home to help with final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, Missouri.
Phillip A. Beckman, 70, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Phillip Beckman Memorial Fund for Phillip's grandchildren. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Dona Wilson, 92, previously of Glenwood, IA
Memorials are suggested to the Immanuel Village Community Resident Fund or Tabitha Home Healthcare.
Glenwood trail project receives Iowa DOT grant
(Glenwood) -- A trail project in Glenwood has received a significant financial boost to the tune of a $200,000 state grant. The Glenwood Trails Project, a nearly three-mile portion and trailhead of the larger Mills County Trails initiative, is one of eight recipients across the state through the Iowa Department of Transportation's Recreational Trails Program, receiving a combined $2.7 million. Mills County Trails Board Executive Committee President Shawn Koehler tells KMA News that it's taken several applications to obtain the coveted grant and is a significant financial boost to the $1.2 million already raised. Particularly given the uncertainty in the trail-building market.
Nina McCall, age 98 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday ~ October 18, 2022. Memorials:Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be given in Nina's name. Nina passed away late Saturday evening at CHI in Corning. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
Sherry L. Carmichael, 56, Pickering, MO
Visitation Location:At the funeral home. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, October 20, 2022. Memorials:in Sherry’s name to the Pickering Community Center, 402 E 5th St, Pickering, MO 64476. Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO. Cemetery:White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, MO. Notes:Sherry passed away unexpectedly at the Mosaic Medical Ctr ER, Maryville,...
Evelyn Pontious, 90 of Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Evelyn passed away on Sunday evening, October 16th at Azria Health Care Center in Clarinda. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Howard Stoaks age 88 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday ~ October 20, 2022. Memorials:Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be given in Howard's name. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa. Notes:. Howard passed away early Sunday morning. Condolences and memories...
Janice (Garrett) Johansen, 74 of Glenwood, Iowa
Location:Bartlett Community Church, 2370 Waubonsie Avenue, Thurman, Iowa. Memorials:Glenwood Volunteer Fire Association or Glenwood Police Department. Cemetery:Private Interment in the Tabor Cemetery, Tabor, Iowa. Notes:www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Robert Walter, 93, of Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, October 19, 2020. Visitation End:Family receiving friends 9:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M. at the Church, prior to service. Memorials:To the family, to be determined. Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701...
Gaylord Wilkinson, 74, of Corning, Iowa
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
Calvin Whipple, 63, Clarinda, IA
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com. Following the graveside service, there will be a time for food and fellowship at the Dugout in Clarinda.
Nodaway Valley (MO) carrying confidence into regular-season finale
(Burlington Junction) -- After an 0-4 start, the Nodaway Valley football team has found a rhythm and appears to be peaking at the right time. The Thunder notched their third win in as many tries last week with a 50-12 defeat of Southwest Livingston behind a dominant defense. "They didn't...
Lincoln woman hurt in Atchison County wreck
(Lincoln) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on southbound Interstate 29 2 miles north of Rock Port. Authorities say a 2007 Ford Escape driven by 29-year-old Kristen Kalbfleisch of Lincoln and a 2019 Mack Truck Anthem driven by 43-year-old Harjinder Sangha of Surrey, British Columbia were both southbound on I-29 when Kalbfleisch's vehicle began slowing for traffic. The front bumper of Sangha's vehicle struck the rear bumper of Kalbfleisch's vehicle, which skidded and exited the east side of the roadway. Kalbfleisch's vehicle then overturned before coming to rest on its passenger side facing southeast.
KMAland Missouri Week 8 (10/14): Maryville pulls even in MEC, North Andrew grabs big win
(KMAland) -- Maryville pulled even in the MEC while East Atchison, Rock Port, Platte Valley, North Andrew, Nodaway Valley & Mound City were 8-Player winners in Missouri on Friday. KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER. East Atchison 44 Stanberry 20. Jarrett Spinnato had five rushing touchdowns and a kickoff return for a score...
KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/17): Clarinda, AHSTW, West Harrison, CAM move up
(KMAland) -- Clarinda, AHSTW, West Harrison and CAM are moving up while Tri-Center and LeMars are into the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
Steven Sacco, 62, Randolph, IA
Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Meet the Candidates: Pat Shipley
(Nodaway) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today, we turn our attention to the race in the Iowa House's 17th district, covering the southeast portion of Page County, all of Taylor, Ringgold and Adams counties and a portion of Union County. Today's report features the Democratic candidate, Pat Shipley.
KMAland Volleyball (10/15): LC wins home tourney, CAM takes RVC, Red Oak, SE Warren, Heelan impress
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central won their home tournament without losing a set, CAM took the RVC Tournament, Red Oak took second at Winterset, Southeast Warren was impressive in Knoxville and more from the Saturday in KMAland volleyball. LEWIS CENTRAL TOURNAMENT. Lewis Central posted a perfect 4-0 today to win their...
