(Glenwood) -- A trail project in Glenwood has received a significant financial boost to the tune of a $200,000 state grant. The Glenwood Trails Project, a nearly three-mile portion and trailhead of the larger Mills County Trails initiative, is one of eight recipients across the state through the Iowa Department of Transportation's Recreational Trails Program, receiving a combined $2.7 million. Mills County Trails Board Executive Committee President Shawn Koehler tells KMA News that it's taken several applications to obtain the coveted grant and is a significant financial boost to the $1.2 million already raised. Particularly given the uncertainty in the trail-building market.

GLENWOOD, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO