Health Solutions Co. Adds Behavioral Health Leaders to Fuel Growth in Arizona and Key Markets Nationwide

Tower Capital arranged $185.7 million in financing for four Build-to-Rent (BTR) developments that will result in 740 units delivered in Arizona and North Carolina. The financing encompasses three new projects in the Phoenix market, including $67.4 million for Village at Carver Mountain, $59.6 million for Village at Sonoran Vista, and $21.2 million for Montana Del Sur, as well as $37.5 million in financing for Poplin Glen, a BTR project in the Charlotte, NC MSA.
Odyssey Properties Group, a multifamily investment sponsor and private equity real estate firm based in Los Angeles, has acquired Nola on 50th, a 155-unit multifamily community located in the Arcadia submarket of Phoenix, Arizona, for $37.25 million. Nola on 50th, which Odyssey will be rebranding as Parq on 50th, is...
