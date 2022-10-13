Read full article on original website
Arkansas highly ranked in Preseason AP Top 25
The Preseason AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, and the Arkansas Razorbacks will enter the highly-anticipated 2022-23 season ranked No. 10 in the country. Other SEC schools included in Monday's preseason rankings were No. 4 Kentucky, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 15 Auburn and No. 20 Alabama. Here's the complete Top 25.
Random Observations: Arkansas at BYU
Poop emojis, defensive body language and fears of a broken neck highlight Saturday's win over Cougars
WATCH: Hogs’ Jalen Graham, Anthony Black After Red-White Game
What the players thought from leading scorer and assists leader.
Hog Fans Shouldn't Worry About Things That Didn't Happen
Having 52-35 lead still wasn't comfortable enough against BYU for Sam Pittman.
Red beats White in Barnhill Arena, 64-59
The anticipation has been building for months around the 2022-23 Arkansas Razorbacks, and 5,147 fans were finally able to get their first in-person look at the Hoop Hogs on Sunday afternoon for the annual Red-White Game in Barnhill Arena. While the final score for the scrimmage does not count in...
Sully Says: Sam's biggest win?
After the game, Coach could laugh about it. Bob Holt played the "what if' game with Coach. What if the Hogs lost, and you had two weeks to think about it?. Coach Pittman's response: "Could you imagine getting on that plane, oh my lord, hearing how terrible I am, and how bad I need to fire KB (Kendal Briles)? Come on."
2023 5-star Arkansas target Ron Holland making second stop in Fayetteville to headline Red/White game visitors
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program has welcomed talented 2023 Ron Holland back to Fayetteville for a second visit since early in the summer as the talented 5-star prospect is in the state to attend the Hoop Hogs’ annual Red/White game on Sunday. Holland...
Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week. Highs will be in the 50s Monday and the 40s on Tuesday. We haven't had highs in the 40s since March. The lows are what make the week truly historic. Monday night into Tuesday morning,...
Cheba Hut marijuana-themed sandwich shop finds Fayetteville location
It’s been a few years since marijuana-themed sandwich shop Cheba Hut told us of their plans to open a Fayetteville location. Now, it appears they’ve found their spot. According to a Facebook page that popped up recently, the restaurant will be located at 1947 N. College Avenue, in the space formerly home to Arvest Bank.
This Stunning Arkansas Mansion Has it’s Own 1.2 Mile Race Track
This Arkansas mansion is not only absolutely gorgeous it also has its very own race track and it's for sale. So, start your engines boys and girls!. The house and race track sit on 393 acres in Fayetteville. If the race track isn't enough for you the 7,764-square-foot home is gorgeous too. Oh, there is even more on this property, including a guest house and 30,000 square feet of shop buildings. So yes, you have a place to store and work on your race cars, boats and ATVs. This property is located on the White River and it's solar-powered too. According to the listing, it is the largest privately owned solar complex in the Northwest Arkansas area.
Everything you need to know for early voting in Arkansas
On October 24, Arkansas voters can cast their ballot in the General Election, so it's time to start taking a look at your sample ballot, and getting familiar with your candidates and ballot issues.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Mike Lee's Baggage
Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
Arkansas police searching for missing woman
Fayetteville Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 35-year-old woman.
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
University of Arkansas chancellor search narrowed to two finalists
The search for the next University of Arkansas chancellor is down to two candidates, but names of the two finalists are not being released, according to a statement issued Friday (Oct. 14) by the University of Arkansas System. UA System President Dr. Donald Bobbitt announced Sept. 2 that four finalists...
Arkansas deputy fatally shoots tractor-driving man with gun
DECATUR, Ark. (AP) — A 71-year-old man was fatally shot by a northwest Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who found him driving a tractor and displaying a handgun, authorities said. Nelson Amos was fatally shot Saturday by a Benton County sheriff’s deputy, according to Arkansas State Police. State police said Sunday that they were investigating the shooting. […]
Tyson exec: Northwest Arkansas poised to become technology hub
Scott Spradley believes Northwest Arkansas, home to Walmart and Tyson Foods, is known around the world as a supply chain and logistics center of excellence. That awareness has resulted in an onslaught of new company expansion in the past five years. Spradley, chief technology & automation officer at Tyson Foods,...
