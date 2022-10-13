Read full article on original website
Riot Blockchain CEO: Firm Is One of Mining Space’s ‘Best-positioned Acquirers’
Potential transactions would focus on more than scaling, CEO says, as company seeks to fulfill expansion plans. Riot Blockchain is one of the “best-positioned acquirers” in the mining space, the company’s CEO said — a segment many say is primed for consolidation during the crypto winter.
Asian shares mostly gain after rally on Wall Street
BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street rallied in its latest about-face in recent topsy-turvy trading. Oil prices and U.S. futures advanced and the dollar was trading near 149 Japanese yen. A release of China’s most recent economic growth figures, was postponed Monday, taking away one factor that had been expected to drive trading. No specific reason was given, but the GDP report was likely to conflict with the confident tone of a Communist Party congress being held in Beijing, by showing the economy grew by as little as 3% in the...
New Mastercard Program Looks To Offer Crypto Capabilities to Banks
The payments giant will partner with Paxos to offer a new suite of products, including crypto trading, custody, and security management for institutions. Mastercard is delving deeper into the cryptoasset business by offering banks the ability to provide trading capabilities to customers, as it seeks to utilize recent acquisitions and partnerships.
South Korea To Roll Out Blockchain-based Identity: Report
The South Korean government will launch digital blockchain-based IDs via citizens’ phones as it prepares for post-pandemic era. South Korea plans to leverage blockchain technology for the use of digital identity cards as the country pivots towards a post-COVID-19 era of remote work and online verification processes. The country’s...
Joby Applies for Japan Aircraft Certification
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today confirmed it has formally applied for its revolutionary aircraft design to be certified for use in Japan. The news comes as Japanese and U.S. regulatory authorities confirmed earlier today that they have reached an agreement to deliver a streamlined approval process for U.S. applicants who wish to validate their eVTOL (“electric vertical take-off and landing”) aircraft designs in Japan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006062/en/ Joby’s all-electric, vertical take-off and landing aircraft during a flight test. (Photo: Business Wire)
