ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC News Now

Hershey says there’s no risk of a chocolate shortage for Halloween

By George Stockburger, Nexstar Media Wire
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ob0H_0iY2F0ha00

HERSHEY, Pa. ( WHTM ) – The Hershey Company says seasonally packaged candy “may be more limited” on store shelves in the final weeks of the holiday season, but fears of a Hershey chocolate shortage are unfounded.

During a July quarterly earnings call, officials with The Hershey Company said pandemic-induced supply-chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine limited supplies of ingredients such as cocoa and edible oil.

“Seasonal consumer engagement is expected to remain high, and we expect high single-digit sales growth for both our Halloween and Holiday seasons. Despite this strong growth, we will not be able to fully meet consumer demand due to capacity constraints,” said Michele Buck, the president and CEO of the Hershey Company during the July call.

Those comments led to headlines about a potential shortage for trick-or-treaters, but a company official told Nexstar’s WHTM on Thursday that there will be plenty of chocolate, even if Halloween packaging runs short.

Hershey representative Allison Kleinfelter said the earnings call comments were “misinterpreted as we discussed balancing production of limited release Halloween packaging and everyday candy packaging.”

In fact, the Hershey Company produced more Halloween candy this year compared to previous years, according to Kleinfelter. The product just may not be wrapped in festive foil.

“Like every season over the past few years, sell-through at retail remains high with people purchasing candy, décor and other seasonal items earlier and more often. As a result, seasonally packaged candy may be more limited on shelf as we get to the final week of the season,” said Kleinfelter. “Fortunately the same great brands in snack sizes are available to help fill trick-or-treat bags and buckets.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Police investigate murder in Southeast

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were investigating a killing that took place early Sunday morning in Southeast. Police received a report of gunfire in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Rd. around 12:10 a.m. When officers got there, they found man with gunshot wounds. He died there. The Metropolitan Police […]
WASHINGTON STATE
DC News Now

Terps win, but Taulia Tagovailoa goes down with injury

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Maryland Terrapins earned a win over Indiana on the road Saturday, 38-33. In the second half, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was hit and laid on the ground holding his knee, before being carted off the field. “I don’t know if it was knee or ankle, by the time I got […]
COLLEGE PARK, MD
DC News Now

Fatal crash kills 89-year-old Frederick man

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A two-vehicle crash left one man dead in Frederick County on Friday evening. Police said that the crash happened near U.S. Route 40 and Harmony Road just before 9:20 p.m. 89-year-old Donald Reineke was driving north on Harmony Road and tried to cross Route 40 when a pickup truck […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Boy injured in shooting in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –The Frederick Police Department said it was looking for the person or people responsible for a shooting that left a boy hurt Saturday morning. Officers were in the area of 90 Waverly Dr. shortly before 10:40 a.m. after they received a call about a shooting there. When officers arrived, they […]
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy