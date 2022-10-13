Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Nigerian banking-as-a-service platform Maplerad raises $6M, led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures
Fintechs offering BaaS services in the U.S. and Europe, such as Unit, Rapyd and Treasury Prime, have achieved significant scale due to the developed banking systems they enjoy in their markets. However, their counterparts are trying to replicate this growth in less advanced banking systems like Africa, where the demand and scalability of such products are unproven.
blockworks.co
New Mastercard Program Looks To Offer Crypto Capabilities to Banks
The payments giant will partner with Paxos to offer a new suite of products, including crypto trading, custody, and security management for institutions. Mastercard is delving deeper into the cryptoasset business by offering banks the ability to provide trading capabilities to customers, as it seeks to utilize recent acquisitions and partnerships.
msn.com
Student Loan Payments Now Paused Until 2023: Everything to Know About the Latest Extension
In addition to forgiving up to $20,000 in student debt for qualified borrowers, President Joe Biden announced he was extending the current moratorium on student loan payments and interest until Jan. 1, 2023. Student loan payments have been paused since March 2020, when the CARES Act was passed by Congress....
Student loan borrowers who requested refunds after forgiveness announcement are still waiting
Borrowers who made voluntary payments on their student loans during the payment pause can request a refund. Many borrowers are still waiting to receive theirs. Some borrowers who requested refunds on the federal student loan payments made during the pandemic payment pause are finally seeing the balances hit their bank accounts. But weeks after their initial requests, many others are still waiting.
CNET
How to Get a Refund for Student Loan Payments You Made During the Pandemic
The Department of Education has launched the beta version of its student-loan forgiveness website, allowing many of the 45 million Americans with outstanding educational loans to start applying for up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness. While payments and interest have been suspended since March 2020, some borrowers continued paying to...
Virtually all PPP loans have been forgiven with limited scrutiny
Officials promised a robust review process before forgiving PPP loans, but most loans could be forgiven with a simple, one-page form. Meanwhile, just 2% of loans have gotten close, hands-on reviews.
Yahoo!
Student loan forgiveness: Government offers glimpse of application for borrowers
The Education Department (ED) provided a first look at the student loan forgiveness application on Tuesday, but did not say exactly when the form would go live for borrowers to fill out. However, it reiterated the release is still set for this month. In a press briefing Tuesday, the ED...
Black Farmers Sue The Federal Govt. For Unkept Promises Of Billions In Debt Relief
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the National Black Farmers Association have announced they will be filing a class action lawsuit against the United States Government. The lawsuit claims the federal government breached its contract with socially disadvantaged farmers under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which was expected to pay off U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loans held by 15,000 Black, Native American, Alaskan Native, Asian American, Pacific Islander, and Hispanic and Latino farmers.
What borrowers should do now to prepare for student debt forgiveness
Applications for President Joe Biden’s one-time widespread student loan forgiveness aren’t available yet—but there are still a number of steps borrowers can take to prepare for when they are. Biden announced last month his administration would forgive up to $20,000 for federal borrowers who were Pell Grant...
Feds release preliminary application for student loan forgiveness; relief to come later
The Education Department released a beta form for its mass student debt forgiveness plan late Friday night. The applications will be processed in October.
Borrowers can apply for student loan forgiveness through Biden administration’s beta application
The Biden administration launched a beta version of its student loan forgiveness application on Friday that borrowers can use to apply for their loan forgiveness.
Yahoo!
Student loan forgiveness: Official application is live
The student loan forgiveness application officially opened on Monday at studentaid.gov/debt-relief/application, powered by the Education Department (ED). This is the only site where borrowers can sign up for student loan forgiveness. The official launch of the application portal follows a beta test that offered borrowers periodic access over the weekend....
Do You Really Need An NFT Business Plan?
Non-Fungible tokens have plunged in popularity over the past year. Many argue that the concept was a scam and that the technology remains revolutionary. Now is the right time to have a serious, honest discussion about how to view and use NFTs within your business. Not everyone needs to have an NFT strategy, but not everyone needs a strategy. This is not an industrial revolution or a “new internet’s’ value proposition, but this is coming to an end, for better or worse.
Here Are the 2023 Social Security Earnings-Test Limits
Keep these numbers in mind if you work and collect Social Security at the same time.
Student-loan borrowers can now apply for debt cancellation, but the relief is still in limbo with lawsuits in the mix
Student-loan borrowers can apply for debt relief now during a beta testing period. Lingering conservative lawsuits could still pose a challenge to the relief if they prevail. Borrowers are awaiting a decision from a federal judge who heard arguments for a lawsuit last week. President Joe Biden's administration is moving...
blockworks.co
Mango Markets Exploit Plot Revealed
A group claiming responsibility for removing $112 million from Mango Markets last week called it a “highly profitable trading strategy”. A self-described “digital art dealer” claiming to be part of a group that siphoned $112 million from Mango Markets last week has come forward to defend the group’s actions.
Student loan borrowers are happy with the White House’s beta forgiveness application: ‘It was a real quick and easy process’
The Biden administration released a test version of its long-awaited federal student loan forgiveness application Friday night. Borrowers anxiously awaiting the federal student loan relief application say the beta version that was released this weekend couldn’t have been simpler. “It was a real quick and easy process,” says Glenn...
White House previews student debt relief form. Here’s an update for California borrowers
The U.S. Department of Education released a preview of the one-time student relief debt application Tuesday, allowing borrowers to prepare. The application is scheduled to be released at some point in October and will be open through Dec. 31, 2023, the White House stated. There are roughly 4 million Californians...
Metaverse Opportunities For Businesses
The Metaverse is a digital reality popular with gamers and Web3 enthusiasts. For businesses, building a presence in a metaverse means attracting potential customers’ attention, creating a unique experience and establishing a more forward-looking digital presence. Virtual reality isn’t just for gaming anymore! Businesses have begun recognizing how immersive...
