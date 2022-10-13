Non-Fungible tokens have plunged in popularity over the past year. Many argue that the concept was a scam and that the technology remains revolutionary. Now is the right time to have a serious, honest discussion about how to view and use NFTs within your business. Not everyone needs to have an NFT strategy, but not everyone needs a strategy. This is not an industrial revolution or a “new internet’s’ value proposition, but this is coming to an end, for better or worse.

1 DAY AGO