Ford had an instant hit on its hands when it revealed the updated and revived Bronco SUV, but the path to success hasn’t been as smooth as the Blue Oval had hoped. The vehicle has experienced multiple problems, including catastrophic engine failures, that have tarnished its image during the short time it’s been on sale. Now, the automaker is alerting owners to a new issue that could cause the front driveshaft boot to crack. CarBuzz uncovered a letter sent to owners detailing the issue and repair process.

9 HOURS AGO