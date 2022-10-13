ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dexerto.com

NIJISANJI files legal action against VTuber harassers and stalkers

NIJISANJI is putting their foot down when it comes to the harassment of their VTuber talent, with the agency’s dedicated task force handling 88 cases across 12 months since September 2021. This includes filing legal charges against harassers and stalkers. Harassment is everywhere in the online space, but companies...
dexerto.com

Ex Rooster Teeth employee alleges workplace “harassment” and exposes working conditions

Former Rooster Teeth employee Kdin Jenzen has shared allegations of subpar working conditions, poor pay, and transphobic behavior, beginning all the way back in 2013. Founded in 2003, Rooster Teeth rose to prominence in the early 00s with their Red vs. Blue web series. They would go on to amass over a total of 37 million subscribers across several YouTube channels.
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy