Former Rooster Teeth employee Kdin Jenzen has shared allegations of subpar working conditions, poor pay, and transphobic behavior, beginning all the way back in 2013. Founded in 2003, Rooster Teeth rose to prominence in the early 00s with their Red vs. Blue web series. They would go on to amass over a total of 37 million subscribers across several YouTube channels.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 1 DAY AGO