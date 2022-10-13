Read full article on original website
Report: El Paso third-cheapest city for household bills
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new report shows the average household in El Paso pays $1,675 per month in common bills. That mark is the third-lowest monthly average in the country among 50 large cities reviewed as part of a study by Doxo.com. The national average is $2,003 per month, meaning El Paso households […]
IDEA Public Schools in El Paso make national list for commitment to healthy students
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All 10 of IDEA Public Schools campuses in El Paso were recognized in a list of schools nationwide that honors their commitment to promoting quality nutrition, regular physical activity and a strong wellness commitment. IDEA Public Schools had 120 of its schools across Texas and in Tampa Bay, Florida, earn […]
EPISD explores returning “traditional” calendar, they’re asking for parents’ opinions
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Independent School District is receiving feedback from parents to bring back the "traditional" school calendar. Early this month, the EPISD Community Engagement Department sent an email to district parents asking for feedback on the traditional and intersession school calendar. Currently, students are given two weeks off in March The post EPISD explores returning “traditional” calendar, they’re asking for parents’ opinions appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
El Pasoans shave their heads to bring awareness to childhood cancer
EL PASO, Texas– Several participants gather for the 6th annual St. Baldrick’s head shaving event held by El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. The event is in partnership with Southwest University and aims to bring awareness to childhood cancer and raise money for cancer research. “The main goal...
KVIA
Local doctor encourages vaccinations as winter holidays near
EL PASO, Texas– Cooler weather is on the way and some experts are warning of a winter COVID-19 surge. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announces its expanding updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccines to include children ages 5 through 11. Some parents in the Borderland tell ABC-7 they have...
Sheriff’s Office haunted house opens, proceeds benefits Explorer program
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and its Explorer program are hosting another haunted house for this Halloween season. The haunted house, located at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters at 3850 Justice Dr., opened this weekend. The haunted house will be open from 7 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 16, 21, […]
Smiles, tears and of course hugs: Families reunite at ‘Hugs not Walls’ event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “Hugs not Walls” is put on by the Border network for human rights. It is a time for families who live in the U.S. and Mexico to be reunited again for a brief time. The families were able to meet in the middle of El Paso and Juarez. The families […]
Visiting vets help with backlog of animals needing surgery at city shelter
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Animal Services Department is getting some outside help with the backlog of medical care needed for animals at the city shelter. A team of traveling veterinarians will help provide service to more than 3,000 pets needing surgery at the Animal Services shelter or in foster […]
Persian Gulf Memorial to be built in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Old Glory Memorial in Northeast El Paso is taking a step closer to honoring Veterans from the Persian Gulf War and the War on Terror. El Paso Flags across America which runs the memorial, has been working to add a Persian Gulf Memorial to the site. A local construction company, […]
Horizon, San Eli, Socorro make FBI’s “50 safest cities in Texas” list
These are the 50 safest cities in Texas, according to SafeWise data.
KVIA
Your Voice Your Vote: El Paso City Council, District 8 forum
EL PASO, Texas -- In the race for El Paso City Council, District 8, candidates Rich Wright, Bettina Olivares, and Chris Canales face off as incumbent Cissy Lizarraga is not seeking reelection. Article Topic Follows: El Paso. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a...
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant Crisis
Beto O'Rourke campaigning in El PasoScreenshot from Twitter. On his recent tour in Texas, Beto O’Rouke stopped in El Paso where he is originally from. The Democratic challenger for governor has not made many references to this situation about asylum seekers or migrants, but he gave some clear guidance on what he would do if elected governor.
El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 Million
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol sees about 1,000 migrants cross the El Paso - Mexico border daily which has pushed the city to its limits. El Paso City Council has asked Mayor Oscar Leeser to declare a state of emergency but the mayor said the migrants were not staying El Paso. The mayor buses migrants to Chicago and New York City. Recently, Mayor Eric Adams asked El Paso to stop bussing migrants to New York.
elpasomatters.org
Incumbent city Rep. Rodriguez may have violated campaign finance laws
With El Paso City Council elections less than a month away, District 6 incumbent Claudia Rodriguez has raised more than double her challengers combined, according to the most recent campaign finance reports. But Rodriguez’s reports lack key information, such as donors’ addresses and contribution dates, about the $35,760 in donations...
West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause
EL PASO, Texas-- Two men from El Paso combined their passion for corvettes to give back to the El Paso Community. What started as an idea for Joey Sepulbeda, has now turned into 63 corvettes riding across El Paso, whether that be for fundraising or driving their favorite car. They came up with the phrase The post West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
El Paso water announces temporary water shut off for northwest neighborhoods
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso water announced that some neighborhoods in Northwest El Paso will be without water services Monday night. The scheduled temporary water outage is scheduled to begin Monday at 8 p.m. and last overnight until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. The planned water shut off...
cbs4local.com
Man involved in incident along Stanton Bridge in downtown El Paso ID'd
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A shooting Friday caused an international bridge in downtown El Paso to close Friday evening. El Paso police identified 32-year-old Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo as the man who was involved in Friday's incident. According to police, Billingslea and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
Full scale active shooter training takes place at Horizon High School
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Clint Independent School District partnered with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, conducting an Active Shooter Full Scale Exercise at Horizon High School on Friday, Oct. 14. The full-scale exercise was a joint effort and included the participation of the Horizon Police Department, Boder Regional Council (Border RAC), U.S. […]
Ysleta ISD ranked top district in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District has earned the title of the best school district in the El Paso area. According to rankings recently released by Niche, which is a leading platform connecting students and families with colleges. For the second year in a row, Ysleta ISD has maintained its number […]
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso dad’s creative Halloween decorations tell a daily story and support a good cause
El Paso, Texas-- One El Paso man is using his Halloween decorating skills to tell a story and entertain his neighbors but it’s also all to support a good cause as well. Ron Murphy has been decorating his east El Paso home with skeletons since last Halloween. “We were...
