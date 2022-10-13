ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

Report: El Paso third-cheapest city for household bills

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new report shows the average household in El Paso pays $1,675 per month in common bills. That mark is the third-lowest monthly average in the country among 50 large cities reviewed as part of a study by Doxo.com. The national average is $2,003 per month, meaning El Paso households […]
KVIA ABC-7

EPISD explores returning “traditional” calendar, they’re asking for parents’ opinions

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Independent School District is receiving feedback from parents to bring back the "traditional" school calendar. Early this month, the EPISD Community Engagement Department sent an email to district parents asking for feedback on the traditional and intersession school calendar. Currently, students are given two weeks off in March The post EPISD explores returning “traditional” calendar, they’re asking for parents’ opinions appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA

El Pasoans shave their heads to bring awareness to childhood cancer

EL PASO, Texas– Several participants gather for the 6th annual St. Baldrick’s head shaving event held by El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. The event is in partnership with Southwest University and aims to bring awareness to childhood cancer and raise money for cancer research. “The main goal...
KVIA

Local doctor encourages vaccinations as winter holidays near

EL PASO, Texas– Cooler weather is on the way and some experts are warning of a winter COVID-19 surge. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announces its expanding updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccines to include children ages 5 through 11. Some parents in the Borderland tell ABC-7 they have...
KTSM

Persian Gulf Memorial to be built in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Old Glory Memorial in Northeast El Paso is taking a step closer to honoring Veterans from the Persian Gulf War and the War on Terror. El Paso Flags across America which runs the memorial, has been working to add a Persian Gulf Memorial to the site. A local construction company, […]
KVIA

Your Voice Your Vote: El Paso City Council, District 8 forum

EL PASO, Texas -- In the race for El Paso City Council, District 8, candidates Rich Wright, Bettina Olivares, and Chris Canales face off as incumbent Cissy Lizarraga is not seeking reelection. Article Topic Follows: El Paso. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a...
Tom Handy

O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant Crisis

Beto O'Rourke campaigning in El PasoScreenshot from Twitter. On his recent tour in Texas, Beto O’Rouke stopped in El Paso where he is originally from. The Democratic challenger for governor has not made many references to this situation about asylum seekers or migrants, but he gave some clear guidance on what he would do if elected governor.
Tom Handy

El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 Million

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol sees about 1,000 migrants cross the El Paso - Mexico border daily which has pushed the city to its limits. El Paso City Council has asked Mayor Oscar Leeser to declare a state of emergency but the mayor said the migrants were not staying El Paso. The mayor buses migrants to Chicago and New York City. Recently, Mayor Eric Adams asked El Paso to stop bussing migrants to New York.
elpasomatters.org

Incumbent city Rep. Rodriguez may have violated campaign finance laws

With El Paso City Council elections less than a month away, District 6 incumbent Claudia Rodriguez has raised more than double her challengers combined, according to the most recent campaign finance reports. But Rodriguez’s reports lack key information, such as donors’ addresses and contribution dates, about the $35,760 in donations...
KVIA ABC-7

West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause

EL PASO, Texas-- Two men from El Paso combined their passion for corvettes to give back to the El Paso Community. What started as an idea for Joey Sepulbeda, has now turned into 63 corvettes riding across El Paso, whether that be for fundraising or driving their favorite car. They came up with the phrase The post West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com

Man involved in incident along Stanton Bridge in downtown El Paso ID'd

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A shooting Friday caused an international bridge in downtown El Paso to close Friday evening. El Paso police identified 32-year-old Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo as the man who was involved in Friday's incident. According to police, Billingslea and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
KTSM

Full scale active shooter training takes place at Horizon High School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Clint Independent School District partnered with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, conducting an Active Shooter Full Scale Exercise at Horizon High School on Friday, Oct. 14.   The full-scale exercise was a joint effort and included the participation of the Horizon Police Department, Boder Regional Council (Border RAC), U.S. […]
KTSM

Ysleta ISD ranked top district in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District has earned the title of the best school district in the El Paso area. According to rankings recently released by Niche, which is a leading platform connecting students and families with colleges. For the second year in a row, Ysleta ISD has maintained its number […]
