South Bend, IN

hometownnewsnow.com

Two Houses Burn Again on Same Morning

(Michigan City, IN) - There were two house fires in Michigan City this morning. Officials said the structures in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street and Coolspring Avenue were heavily damaged. According to the fire department, a smoke detector in one of the residences woke up a sleeping couple, whose...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
22 WSBT

Car crashes into Cass County home; catching house on fire

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Two people are in the hospital, and another is trying to find a new place to live after a driver crashed into a Southwest Michigan house. And immediately after the crash, the house caught fire. Just about 7:30 this morning the owner of a...
CASS COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Elkhart County crash causes backup at busy intersection

Traffic is backed up at a busy intersection in Elkhart County at County Road 17 and State Road 120. This is just north of Linton's Enchanted Garden. Elkhart County dispatch tells WSBT 22 there was a crash just before 7 a.m. Monday involving a pickup truck and a car. Nobody...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Merrillville issues permit for million-square-foot building

A permit has been issued for the Region's first million-square-foot industrial building. It's part of the Silos at Sanders Farm development coming to Merrillville. Town council member Shawn Pettit says the permit brought in $325,000 in permit fees and called it "a historical event." "There's not a million-square-foot building in Lake County at all. We're the first ones to get that, so that's a feather in our cap," Pettit said during last week's council meeting.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
22 WSBT

National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory

The first snow of the season will come Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory will be in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory will...
ELKHART, IN
thechicagogenius.com

Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan

GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
wkvi.com

Starke County Sheriff’s Office

10/03/22 A property damage traffic accident was reported in the area of 600 E. and 25 N. in Knox. One vehicle reportedly left the scene. 10/03/22 A Knox resident reported damage to a corn field from a side-by-side. 10/03/22 A Knox resident told dispatchers that a mailbox was clipped and...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Male killed after crash, shooting at Carriage House Apartments in Elkhart

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting at Carriage House Apartments in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. It was around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, when police dispatch received a call regarding a shooting with injuries. Elkhart Police Department officers were...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Fatal shooting investigation in Elkhart

Elkhart, Ind. — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting Saturday at 2:47 P.M. in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place, Elkhart. Dispatch were called for a shooting with injuries to that area. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive male in the driver's seat...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Trio arrested following pursuit with stolen vehicle

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m., officer Steven Spadafora spotted a vehicle with no license plate traveling east on Western Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Spadafora then started his pursuit after the vehicle disregarded a stop sign and began speeding. The vehicle's occupants, Tisean...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Green Thumb: Low Growing Evergreens

Join Greg Leyes as we discuss how to properly plant, grow, and care for some wonderful Low Growing Evergreens. Green Thumb on WSBT22 is sponsored by Ginger Valley Garden Center. Visit them at 15065 St. Rd. 23 Granger, IN 46530. Hours:. Mon-Fri: 9am-6pm Sat: 9am-4pm Sun: 10am-3pm Phone: (574) 271-0202.
GRANGER, IN
22 WSBT

Warsaw Volleyball captures Sectional Crown over Concord

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — After beating Elkhart earlier in the week and Penn on Saturday morning, the Warsaw Tigers took the court Saturday night. The Tigers defeated Concord, 3-0 to win the Sectional Championship and advance to Regionals.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City man accused of arson at apartment complex

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A Michigan City man was arrested on arson charges during an investigation into two vehicle fires at an apartment complex, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 1:19 a.m. on October 1, dispatch received a call about a vehicle fire at the Garden Estates West...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 5300 block of East Old Road 30, Pierceton. Personal/business documents were stolen. 6:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 100 block of North Leiby Lane, Warsaw. Online fraud occurred. Value of $1,000. 1:32 p.m. Saturday,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

