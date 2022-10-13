Read full article on original website
hometownnewsnow.com
Two Houses Burn Again on Same Morning
(Michigan City, IN) - There were two house fires in Michigan City this morning. Officials said the structures in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street and Coolspring Avenue were heavily damaged. According to the fire department, a smoke detector in one of the residences woke up a sleeping couple, whose...
22 WSBT
Car crashes into Cass County home; catching house on fire
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Two people are in the hospital, and another is trying to find a new place to live after a driver crashed into a Southwest Michigan house. And immediately after the crash, the house caught fire. Just about 7:30 this morning the owner of a...
22 WSBT
Elkhart County crash causes backup at busy intersection
Traffic is backed up at a busy intersection in Elkhart County at County Road 17 and State Road 120. This is just north of Linton's Enchanted Garden. Elkhart County dispatch tells WSBT 22 there was a crash just before 7 a.m. Monday involving a pickup truck and a car. Nobody...
abc57.com
Goshen man hospitalized with multiple injuries following single-vehicle crash in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning on County Road 16 at 12:51 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that the driver, a 25-year-old man from Goshen, was traveling east on County Road 16 at the time of the incident.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Merrillville issues permit for million-square-foot building
A permit has been issued for the Region's first million-square-foot industrial building. It's part of the Silos at Sanders Farm development coming to Merrillville. Town council member Shawn Pettit says the permit brought in $325,000 in permit fees and called it "a historical event." "There's not a million-square-foot building in Lake County at all. We're the first ones to get that, so that's a feather in our cap," Pettit said during last week's council meeting.
22 WSBT
National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory
The first snow of the season will come Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory will be in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory will...
22 WSBT
Three people arrested after shots hit Marshall County home, broken glass injures child
Three men facing felony charges after semi-automatic rifle fire hit and penetrated a Marshall County home with broken glass injuring a child. 22-year-old Donovan Carmack, 25-year-old Dalton Carmack and 32-year-old Kendric Emerson were taken to the county jail – on 15-hundred-dollar cash bond. Multiple bullets hit the rural home.
thechicagogenius.com
Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan
GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
10/03/22 A property damage traffic accident was reported in the area of 600 E. and 25 N. in Knox. One vehicle reportedly left the scene. 10/03/22 A Knox resident reported damage to a corn field from a side-by-side. 10/03/22 A Knox resident told dispatchers that a mailbox was clipped and...
95.3 MNC
Male killed after crash, shooting at Carriage House Apartments in Elkhart
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting at Carriage House Apartments in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. It was around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, when police dispatch received a call regarding a shooting with injuries. Elkhart Police Department officers were...
Winter Weather Advisory Canceled in Porter, Jasper Counties
The National Weather Service has canceled a winter weather advisory for Porter and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana, as the bulk of the lake-effect snow that was expected to hit the region has moved off to the east. The advisory went into effect at 6 p.m., but was canceled just...
Lake Station, Indiana house destroyed by apparent explosion
An explosion leveled a home in northwest Indiana Friday afternoon.
22 WSBT
Fatal shooting investigation in Elkhart
Elkhart, Ind. — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting Saturday at 2:47 P.M. in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place, Elkhart. Dispatch were called for a shooting with injuries to that area. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive male in the driver's seat...
abc57.com
Trio arrested following pursuit with stolen vehicle
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m., officer Steven Spadafora spotted a vehicle with no license plate traveling east on Western Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Spadafora then started his pursuit after the vehicle disregarded a stop sign and began speeding. The vehicle's occupants, Tisean...
22 WSBT
Green Thumb: Low Growing Evergreens
Join Greg Leyes as we discuss how to properly plant, grow, and care for some wonderful Low Growing Evergreens. Green Thumb on WSBT22 is sponsored by Ginger Valley Garden Center. Visit them at 15065 St. Rd. 23 Granger, IN 46530. Hours:. Mon-Fri: 9am-6pm Sat: 9am-4pm Sun: 10am-3pm Phone: (574) 271-0202.
22 WSBT
Man stabbed in Elkhart homeless encampment, residents worry about being removed
Elkhart, Ind. — Police are on the lookout for a suspect involved in a stabbing at an Elkhart homeless encampment. The victim had stab wounds to his shoulder and arm and was shot in the back of the head with a pellet gun. A woman who lives in the...
22 WSBT
Warsaw Volleyball captures Sectional Crown over Concord
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — After beating Elkhart earlier in the week and Penn on Saturday morning, the Warsaw Tigers took the court Saturday night. The Tigers defeated Concord, 3-0 to win the Sectional Championship and advance to Regionals.
WNDU
Elkhart Police Department searching for suspect in shots-fired investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help identifying a man in a shots-fired investigation. The shooting happened in the 100 block of Park Avenue on Oct.1. A security camera and a house were damaged but no injuries were reported. If you know who...
abc57.com
Michigan City man accused of arson at apartment complex
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A Michigan City man was arrested on arson charges during an investigation into two vehicle fires at an apartment complex, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 1:19 a.m. on October 1, dispatch received a call about a vehicle fire at the Garden Estates West...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 5300 block of East Old Road 30, Pierceton. Personal/business documents were stolen. 6:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 100 block of North Leiby Lane, Warsaw. Online fraud occurred. Value of $1,000. 1:32 p.m. Saturday,...
