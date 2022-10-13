ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

desotocountynews.com

Wheeler to become new school board member

The DeSoto County School District (DCS) has announced that a new board member will be sworn into office on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 9:15 a.m. We’ve learned who that new person will be. Jerald Wheeler confirmed to DeSoto County News Saturday that he is being appointed to fill the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Shelby County native crowned Miss United States

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County native was crowned Miss United States on Sunday night, representing the state of New York. Lily K. Donaldson is from Cordova but currently attends school in The Empire State as a Ph.D. student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Lily is a Bolton High School...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Student loan forgiveness application now open

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The application to apply for student loan forgiveness is now available. The application for one-time student loan debt relief went live Friday night. The application is available here. Single borrowers who received a Pell Grant in college and make less than $125,000 are eligible for up to $20,000 in debt relief. Married […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

District Attorney Steve Mulroy fires 7 attorneys, hires more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The newly elected Shelby County District Attorney is shaking things up in his office. Several attorneys were let go this week by Steve Mulroy as several others were hired in their place. Critical of the fact that only 30 percent of the former D.A. Amy Weirich's...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson ReStore shows appreciation to supporters with free lunch

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local nonprofit invites the community to lunch for National “I Love You” Day. ReStore is a nonprofit under Habitat for Humanity that provides a store front for the community to come and shop. “We are a true nonprofit that takes gently used items...
JACKSON, TN
radio7media.com

Lauderdale County Employees Receive an Annual Raise

THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS THAT FULL-TIME LAUDERDALE COUNTY EMPLOYEES ARE RECEIVING A $3,000 ANNUAL RAISE BEGINNING THIS MONTH. THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY COMMISSION AGREED THIS WEEK TO REVISE ITS FISCAL 2022-23 BUDGET TO REFLECT THE CHANGE. IN ADDITION, PART TIME EMPLOYEES WILL BE PAID $15 AN HOUR. ALL OF THE RAISES AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY $1 MILLION IN ADDITIONAL COSTS TO THE COUNTY. COMMISSION CHAIRMAN DANNY PETTUS SAID THIS APPLIES TO ALL OF THE COUNTY'S MORE THAN 300 EMPLOYEES, INCLUDING THOSE IN THE SHERIFF'S OFFICE.
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Police Dispel Rumors and Formally Charge Collierville in Injury and Death of Ole Miss Students on The Oxford Square

The Oxford Police Department has formally charged Seth Rokitka (24 of Collierville, Tennessee) with one count of Manslaughter, one count of Aggravated DUI, one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death, and one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Personal Injury. Duties of a Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death/Personal Injury is also known as Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death/Personal Injury.
OXFORD, MS
mageenews.com

My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
OXFORD, MS
WBBJ

City of Jackson announces details for its 2022 Christmas parade

JACKSON, Tenn. —Is that Jingles Bells I hear? The City of Jackson is preparing for a big holiday event. According to the City of Jackson’s social media, plans are officially underway for the 2022 Jackson Christmas Parade and there is still time left to be a part of the event.
JACKSON, TN
localmemphis.com

Hiring expo in Whitehaven promotes careers in construction

On Friday, a hiring expo in Whitehaven aimed to get the community excited about careers in construction. The event promoted jobs open to the public while also highlighting apprenticeship programs. One firm says it needs manpower for new upcoming projects and wants to pull from local talent. Briggette Green is...
MEMPHIS, TN
WAPT

Two suspects in custody, accused in fatal hit-and-run in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. — Oxford police have arrested two suspects in connection with a hit-and-run that killed one Ole Miss student and seriously injured another. Police said that Seth Garron Rokitka, 24, and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville, Tennessee, are suspects. Rokitka was taken into custody at about 8:30 a.m. Monday. Oxford police said his truck, which was found wrecked in Marshall County, has been impounded.
OXFORD, MS

