desotocountynews.com
Wheeler to become new school board member
The DeSoto County School District (DCS) has announced that a new board member will be sworn into office on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 9:15 a.m. We’ve learned who that new person will be. Jerald Wheeler confirmed to DeSoto County News Saturday that he is being appointed to fill the...
Early voting in Shelby County opens Wednesday. See locations and a sample ballot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting for the November 8 election starts Wednesday in Shelby County. A list of locations and times can be found at the bottom of this story. Voters in Tennessee will elect a governor. Incumbent Republican governor Bill Lee is being challenged by Democrat Jason Martin, a doctor and businessman. Last week, […]
Opinion | We just want the poor customer service at Shelby County Clerk’s Office fixed | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — I don’t know about you, but I have grown tired of the back and forth between Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert and county Mayor Lee Harris. These two seem to be taking political bickering to a new level. The latest tiff involves a letter from...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County native crowned Miss United States
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County native was crowned Miss United States on Sunday night, representing the state of New York. Lily K. Donaldson is from Cordova but currently attends school in The Empire State as a Ph.D. student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Lily is a Bolton High School...
Student loan forgiveness application now open
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The application to apply for student loan forgiveness is now available. The application for one-time student loan debt relief went live Friday night. The application is available here. Single borrowers who received a Pell Grant in college and make less than $125,000 are eligible for up to $20,000 in debt relief. Married […]
Second suspect in death of University of Mississippi student captured; truck involved in accident located
The second suspect in the death of an Ole Miss student early Sunday has been arrested. According to the Oxford Police Department, Seth Rokitka was taken into custody at 8:30 a.m. Monday. His truck was found wrecked in Marshall County. It has since been recovered and impounded. Rokitka and Tristan...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Problems at clerk office could delay opening of new office on Riverdale
MEMPHIS, TENN. — Another problem for the Shelby County Clerk’s Office. A new clerk’s office on Riverdale Road is expected to be open by the end of the month. But that might be delayed. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris’s office said there have been problems between Shelby...
localmemphis.com
District Attorney Steve Mulroy fires 7 attorneys, hires more
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The newly elected Shelby County District Attorney is shaking things up in his office. Several attorneys were let go this week by Steve Mulroy as several others were hired in their place. Critical of the fact that only 30 percent of the former D.A. Amy Weirich's...
WBBJ
Jackson ReStore shows appreciation to supporters with free lunch
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local nonprofit invites the community to lunch for National “I Love You” Day. ReStore is a nonprofit under Habitat for Humanity that provides a store front for the community to come and shop. “We are a true nonprofit that takes gently used items...
radio7media.com
Lauderdale County Employees Receive an Annual Raise
THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS THAT FULL-TIME LAUDERDALE COUNTY EMPLOYEES ARE RECEIVING A $3,000 ANNUAL RAISE BEGINNING THIS MONTH. THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY COMMISSION AGREED THIS WEEK TO REVISE ITS FISCAL 2022-23 BUDGET TO REFLECT THE CHANGE. IN ADDITION, PART TIME EMPLOYEES WILL BE PAID $15 AN HOUR. ALL OF THE RAISES AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY $1 MILLION IN ADDITIONAL COSTS TO THE COUNTY. COMMISSION CHAIRMAN DANNY PETTUS SAID THIS APPLIES TO ALL OF THE COUNTY'S MORE THAN 300 EMPLOYEES, INCLUDING THOSE IN THE SHERIFF'S OFFICE.
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Police Dispel Rumors and Formally Charge Collierville in Injury and Death of Ole Miss Students on The Oxford Square
The Oxford Police Department has formally charged Seth Rokitka (24 of Collierville, Tennessee) with one count of Manslaughter, one count of Aggravated DUI, one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death, and one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Personal Injury. Duties of a Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death/Personal Injury is also known as Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death/Personal Injury.
mageenews.com
My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
WBBJ
City of Jackson announces details for its 2022 Christmas parade
JACKSON, Tenn. —Is that Jingles Bells I hear? The City of Jackson is preparing for a big holiday event. According to the City of Jackson’s social media, plans are officially underway for the 2022 Jackson Christmas Parade and there is still time left to be a part of the event.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/14/22 – 10/17/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/14/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/17/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Oxford Eagle
Update: University confirms death of student in fatal hit-and-run; police still seeking suspects
Oxford Police continue to seek the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday that left one University of Mississippi student dead and another critically injured. Ben Marsh, dean of students, released a statement Sunday afternoon about the incident. “We received the heartbreaking news that...
wkms.org
A small town in West Tennessee has a mayor’s race many outsiders are watching
The small West Tennessee town that nearly lost its ability to govern its own finances will soon elect its next mayor. Four candidates are campaigning to lead Mason in what has become an increasingly heated mayoral race, which has seen one lawsuit and accusations of vandalism. One of the most...
One arrested, another wanted after deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students
OXFORD, Miss. — The Oxford Police Department has released the identity of the two suspects in connection with the death of an Ole Miss student and the injury of another. Officials identify the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville. Police said Sunday night in Shelby...
localmemphis.com
Hiring expo in Whitehaven promotes careers in construction
On Friday, a hiring expo in Whitehaven aimed to get the community excited about careers in construction. The event promoted jobs open to the public while also highlighting apprenticeship programs. One firm says it needs manpower for new upcoming projects and wants to pull from local talent. Briggette Green is...
WAPT
Two suspects in custody, accused in fatal hit-and-run in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. — Oxford police have arrested two suspects in connection with a hit-and-run that killed one Ole Miss student and seriously injured another. Police said that Seth Garron Rokitka, 24, and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville, Tennessee, are suspects. Rokitka was taken into custody at about 8:30 a.m. Monday. Oxford police said his truck, which was found wrecked in Marshall County, has been impounded.
Need help paying utilities, rent or prescriptions through the middle of December? This Shelby County agency can pitch in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County government organization is offering to help people around the county find out how to use their services, which could include assistance on regular expenses like utilities, rent and prescriptions. The Shelby County Community Services Agency said Wednesday they will be setting up a...
