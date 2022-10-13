Read full article on original website
AG Nessel, more stop at MSU to rally student voters
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With just a little more than 20 days until midterm elections, Dana Nessel visited Michigan State University to rally student voters. A tweet from Nessel’s account encouraged readers to #VoteBluein2022. U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, Michigan Rep. Julie Brixie and East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh were also […]
Despite differences, Barrett & Slotkin agree on some issues
Despite differences, Barrett & Slotkin agree on some issues
Mel Tucker speaks with the media after knocking off Wisconsin
The win was massive for the Spartans.
MSU Black Alumni celebrates 42 years
MSU Black Alumni celebrates 42 years at its annual Distinguished Alumni and Shirley M. Rodgers Scholarship Brunch.
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial
A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Reports: Gas prices in Michigan take a dip this week
Michigan drivers are paying an average of $4.21 at the pump for regular unleaded.
Lansing woman finds multiple types of toxic mold in apartment
Lansing woman finds multiple types of toxic mold in apartment.
Man Falls Victim to Operation Homeless Scam
Man Falls Victim to Operation Homeless Scam
Jackson gets ghoulish with psychic, holistic expo
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — With more than 100 vendors, the Halloween Psychic and Holistic Expo had aura photography, medium readings and more. Organizers say they designed the expo to help others. “We’re here to bring and uplift people’s spirits with either a message from the other side, a positive physic reading or information on how […]
2 dead in Battle Creek identified as mother, son
2 dead in Battle Creek identified as mother, son. On Saturday afternoon, Teresa Osborne, 51, and her teenage son were found unresponsive in their home on Elsinore Drive near South Minges Road on the south side of Battle Creek. (Oct. 17, 2022)
Marvin Gardens residents hope for a turnaround
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People in one south Lansing apartment complex said they’ve been struggling for a while inside their cold homes and they’re hopeful improvements from new management will provide them with warmer days ahead. People living at the Marvin Gardens apartment complex said the last year has been one plagued with maintenance issues […]
Jackson police investigating Friday car shooting
Police found the guns in a home where the car was parked.
East Lansing police recover stolen handguns
The East Lansing Police Department has arrested a man who had a stolen handgun in his possession.
Michigan man who put phone into Goodwill fitting room identified
Kent County Sheriff's Office was searching for a man who placed a phone under a changing room door at Goodwill in Lowell Township on Friday.
Jackson man arrested for arson, attempted murder
The suspect's identity has not yet been released by the JPD.
3 injured in Jackson Co. car crash
Officials say that alcohol does not seem to have been a factor in the crash.
Jackson deputies catch 2 suspects in catalytic converter thefts
The two are being lodged at the Jackson County Jail,
Lansing woman kills man in Isabella Co. car crash, police say
Deputies were initially responding to a car versus deer crash.
