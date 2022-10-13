ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 1

Related
WLNS

AG Nessel, more stop at MSU to rally student voters

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With just a little more than 20 days until midterm elections, Dana Nessel visited Michigan State University to rally student voters. A tweet from Nessel’s account encouraged readers to #VoteBluein2022. U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, Michigan Rep. Julie Brixie and East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh were also […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Despite differences, Barrett & Slotkin agree on some issues

Despite differences, Barrett & Slotkin agree on some …. Despite differences, Barrett & Slotkin agree on some issues. On Saturday afternoon, Teresa Osborne, 51, and her teenage son were found unresponsive in their home on Elsinore Drive near South Minges Road on the south side of Battle Creek. (Oct. 17, 2022)
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WLNS

MSU Black Alumni celebrates 42 years

MSU Black Alumni celebrates 42 years at its annual Distinguished Alumni and Shirley M. Rodgers Scholarship Brunch. 10/16 10p. MSU Black Alumni celebrates 42 years at its annual Distinguished Alumni and Shirley M. Rodgers Scholarship Brunch. 10/16 10p. Lansing woman finds multiple types of toxic mold …. Lansing woman finds...
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing woman finds multiple types of toxic mold in apartment

Lansing woman finds multiple types of toxic mold in apartment. Lansing woman finds multiple types of toxic mold …. Lansing woman finds multiple types of toxic mold in apartment. 2 dead in Battle Creek identified as mother, son. On Saturday afternoon, Teresa Osborne, 51, and her teenage son were found...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Man Falls Victim to Operation Homeless Scam

On Saturday afternoon, Teresa Osborne, 51, and her teenage son were found unresponsive in their home on Elsinore Drive near South Minges Road on the south side of Battle Creek. (Oct. 17, 2022) Mobile app helping the visually impaired shop. A new mobile app will help visually impaired individuals with...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WLNS

Jackson gets ghoulish with psychic, holistic expo

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — With more than 100 vendors, the Halloween Psychic and Holistic Expo had aura photography, medium readings and more. Organizers say they designed the expo to help others. “We’re here to bring and uplift people’s spirits with either a message from the other side, a positive physic reading or information on how […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

2 dead in Battle Creek identified as mother, son

On Saturday afternoon, Teresa Osborne, 51, and her teenage son were found unresponsive in their home on Elsinore Drive near South Minges Road on the south side of Battle Creek. (Oct. 17, 2022) 2 dead in Battle Creek identified as mother, son. On Saturday afternoon, Teresa Osborne, 51, and her...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WLNS

Marvin Gardens residents hope for a turnaround

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People in one south Lansing apartment complex said they’ve been struggling for a while inside their cold homes and they’re hopeful improvements from new management will provide them with warmer days ahead. People living at the Marvin Gardens apartment complex said the last year has been one plagued with maintenance issues […]
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy