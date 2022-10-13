Kanye West has always been known for being provocative and unpredictable, but few could’ve guessed how quickly his stance on George Floyd changed in recent years.Last week, the rapper and fashion designer, now known as Ye, appeared on the Drink Champs podcast, where he made numerous anti-Semitic remarks and cited a documentary from right-wing figure Candace Owens as proof that the police hadn’t actually killed George Floyd.“The guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” West said, even though both video evidence plainly shows, and medical officials and courts later confirmed, that police were the ones who killed Floyd...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 45 MINUTES AGO