ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know

Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
Distractify

'Friday the 13th' Jason Voorhees Stuntman Ted White Has Passed Away at 96

Especially before the days of CGI, the astounding stunts that moviegoers saw on-screen were almost entirely done by real people. The stuntmen and stuntwomen of Hollywood have risked life and limb to bring action to the big screen for generations now, and one of their most iconic faces has undoubtedly been Ted White, a stuntman and actor who worked with some of the biggest stars in film throughout his decades-long career.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Who Is Noah Carmack in the New Season of '9-1-1'? Where Do You Know Alfonso Caballero From?

A new dispatcher named Noah Carmack joins the 9-1-1 series in its most recent season as a well-meaning and fastidious newbie, who may just be infatuated with Maddie. Played by Alfonso Caballero and starring alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt, his chracter meets Maddie via the stereotypical-yet-prophetically-romantic bumping into each other in the hallway. Immediately a bit of tension arises as the young Carmack, all smiles, tells Maddie she's a legend and that he's a big fan of her work. Is Noah Carmack a good fit for Maddie?
OHIO STATE
Distractify

The "Baby, I'm Yours" Song Is Getting Major Love on TikTok

Nothing is as frustrating as when you hear a great song for the first time but can't find out the name. And even in 2022, when platforms like Shazam exist, it can still be a bit of a challenge, especially on TikTok. I don't know about you, but I have...
Distractify

Ryan Murphy Is Creeping Us Out in 'The Watcher' — Is John Graff Based on a Real Person?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Watcher on Netflix. Ryan Murphy has once again birthed a series that is built almost entirely on unsettling terror. Netflix's The Watcher tells the story of a family that moves into the house of their dreams, in a picturesque town that looks like something one might find in a Hallmark holiday movie. The Brannock family has barely settled into their new digs before receiving a disturbing letter from someone calling themselves "the Watcher."
NEW JERSEY STATE
Distractify

Why Did ABC Cancel 'The Mole'? Find Out Why The Series Was Axed

Netflix viewers are enjoying The Mole Season 6, which is the first season of the mystery competition series in 14 years. That's naturally prompting many of them to ask the question of why the series went off the air in the first place. Article continues below advertisement. The Mole was...
Distractify

We Want Justice for Sprinkles the Ferret After 'The Watcher' Episode 1 (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for The Watcher Episode 1 on Netflix. A wholesome, all American family moves into a peaceful town in Westfield, NJ, eager to start fresh after experiencing years of debt. The mom (played by Naomi Watts) even buys her son a ferret to help ease his mind about the impending move! What could possibly go wrong in The Watcher?
Distractify

Are Mitch and Mo From 'The Watcher' Based on Real People? Here's What We Know

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Watcher on Netflix. Haven't we all had obnoxious neighbors like Mitch (Richard Kind) and Mo (Margo Martindale) who don't have any respect for boundaries at one point in our lives? Dean Brannock (Bobby Cannavale) doesn't get off on the right foot with his obnoxious neighbors when he moves his family to a new house in Westfield, N.J.
The Independent

Kanye once marched for George Floyd and paid daughter’s tuition. What changed?

Kanye West has always been known for being provocative and unpredictable, but few could’ve guessed how quickly his stance on George Floyd changed in recent years.Last week, the rapper and fashion designer, now known as Ye, appeared on the Drink Champs podcast, where he made numerous anti-Semitic remarks and cited a documentary from right-wing figure Candace Owens as proof that the police hadn’t actually killed George Floyd.“The guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” West said, even though both video evidence plainly shows, and medical officials and courts later confirmed, that police were the ones who killed Floyd...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Distractify

Meet the Women of the 'RHONY' Reboot!

"Out with the old, and in with the new," as the saying goes. Coincidentally, this could also be a "housewife tagline" for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York. Andy Cohen revealed to Variety back in March that there would be two different versions of RHONY — Season 14 featuring a brand-new cast, and then RHONY: Legacy (working title) featuring fan favorites from season's past.
TV SHOWS
Distractify

Netflix Fantasy Film 'The School for Good and Evil' Was First a Book Series

The exciting Netflix fantasy film The School for Good and Evil promises magic, mystery, and fairytale fun. The film, which arrives on the platform October 19, stars High School Musical: the Musical: the Series' Sofia Wylie as Agatha and Broadway's Sophia Anne Caruso as Sophie. In addition to the talented leading ladies, the supporting cast is stacked with Hollywood legends such as Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh, and more.
Distractify

Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘The Watcher’?

If you’ve already binge-watched Netflix’s thriller about homeowners haunted by a threatening letter-writer, you’re likely wondering if there will be a Season 2 of The Watcher. Article continues below advertisement. The new series, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and based on a real-life stalking case...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
178K+
Followers
27K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy