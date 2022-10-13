Read full article on original website
Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know
Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
‘The Rookie’ Put Bailey in Harm’s Way — Is Jenna Dewan Leaving the Show?
Is another one of Jenna Dewan’s TV roles coming to an end? Is she leaving The Rookie? Fans might still be missing seeing Jenna on The Resident or Superman & Lois or other TV projects of hers, so it’d be all too understandable if they were worried about her Rookie gig, too.
'Friday the 13th' Jason Voorhees Stuntman Ted White Has Passed Away at 96
Especially before the days of CGI, the astounding stunts that moviegoers saw on-screen were almost entirely done by real people. The stuntmen and stuntwomen of Hollywood have risked life and limb to bring action to the big screen for generations now, and one of their most iconic faces has undoubtedly been Ted White, a stuntman and actor who worked with some of the biggest stars in film throughout his decades-long career.
Who Is Noah Carmack in the New Season of '9-1-1'? Where Do You Know Alfonso Caballero From?
A new dispatcher named Noah Carmack joins the 9-1-1 series in its most recent season as a well-meaning and fastidious newbie, who may just be infatuated with Maddie. Played by Alfonso Caballero and starring alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt, his chracter meets Maddie via the stereotypical-yet-prophetically-romantic bumping into each other in the hallway. Immediately a bit of tension arises as the young Carmack, all smiles, tells Maddie she's a legend and that he's a big fan of her work. Is Noah Carmack a good fit for Maddie?
The "Baby, I'm Yours" Song Is Getting Major Love on TikTok
Nothing is as frustrating as when you hear a great song for the first time but can't find out the name. And even in 2022, when platforms like Shazam exist, it can still be a bit of a challenge, especially on TikTok. I don't know about you, but I have...
Is Jeff Bezos Better at Being a Billionaire or a Boyfriend? Details on His Dating Life
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos hit the red carpet at the Lord of the Rings: The RIngs of Power world premiere in August 2022 with his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, by his side. Article continues below advertisement. How long have the couple been dating? How did that meet? What does...
NFL・
What Happened to 'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott? Fake Obituary Appears Online
If you're into home renovation shows, you probably know a thing or two about contractor Jonathan Scott. The Canadian TV star and his twin brother, Drew Scott, make up the Property Brothers, who work together to help transform clients' homes from drab to fab. Article continues below advertisement. They have...
Ryan Murphy Is Creeping Us Out in 'The Watcher' — Is John Graff Based on a Real Person?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Watcher on Netflix. Ryan Murphy has once again birthed a series that is built almost entirely on unsettling terror. Netflix's The Watcher tells the story of a family that moves into the house of their dreams, in a picturesque town that looks like something one might find in a Hallmark holiday movie. The Brannock family has barely settled into their new digs before receiving a disturbing letter from someone calling themselves "the Watcher."
Monique Samuels Appears to Laugh off Divorce Rumors on Instagram
After ten years of marriage and three kids, Monique Samuels and husband Chris are reportedly breaking up — or, at least, that’s the latest celebrity gossip! On Instagram, the couple still seems pretty tight. Article continues below advertisement. So, what’s a Real Housewives of Potomac fan supposed to...
Why Did ABC Cancel 'The Mole'? Find Out Why The Series Was Axed
Netflix viewers are enjoying The Mole Season 6, which is the first season of the mystery competition series in 14 years. That's naturally prompting many of them to ask the question of why the series went off the air in the first place. Article continues below advertisement. The Mole was...
We Want Justice for Sprinkles the Ferret After 'The Watcher' Episode 1 (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for The Watcher Episode 1 on Netflix. A wholesome, all American family moves into a peaceful town in Westfield, NJ, eager to start fresh after experiencing years of debt. The mom (played by Naomi Watts) even buys her son a ferret to help ease his mind about the impending move! What could possibly go wrong in The Watcher?
Are Mitch and Mo From 'The Watcher' Based on Real People? Here's What We Know
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Watcher on Netflix. Haven't we all had obnoxious neighbors like Mitch (Richard Kind) and Mo (Margo Martindale) who don't have any respect for boundaries at one point in our lives? Dean Brannock (Bobby Cannavale) doesn't get off on the right foot with his obnoxious neighbors when he moves his family to a new house in Westfield, N.J.
'Black Ink Crew: New York's' Teddy Ruks Gives Insight Into the Show's Rumored Cancellation (EXCLUSIVE)
Content warning: This article contains mentions of animal abuse. For nearly a decade, Black Ink Crew: New York has captivated television audiences. Viewers quickly got entangled in the staff drama at the Black Ink tattoo shop in Harlem, New York, and the professional lives of the crew. Fast forward to...
What’s in Store for Vi and Her Ex Trish on ‘The Equalizer’?
If you’re wondering who plays Trish on The Equalizer, perhaps you watched ER back in the day! Yes, that’s Gloria Reuben in the role of Vi’s rekindled flame, and she made her debut on the CBS show in the episode “Better Off Dead” on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Kanye once marched for George Floyd and paid daughter’s tuition. What changed?
Kanye West has always been known for being provocative and unpredictable, but few could’ve guessed how quickly his stance on George Floyd changed in recent years.Last week, the rapper and fashion designer, now known as Ye, appeared on the Drink Champs podcast, where he made numerous anti-Semitic remarks and cited a documentary from right-wing figure Candace Owens as proof that the police hadn’t actually killed George Floyd.“The guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” West said, even though both video evidence plainly shows, and medical officials and courts later confirmed, that police were the ones who killed Floyd...
Meet the Women of the 'RHONY' Reboot!
"Out with the old, and in with the new," as the saying goes. Coincidentally, this could also be a "housewife tagline" for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York. Andy Cohen revealed to Variety back in March that there would be two different versions of RHONY — Season 14 featuring a brand-new cast, and then RHONY: Legacy (working title) featuring fan favorites from season's past.
There's a Years-Long Age Gap Between Jesse Rutherford and His Rumored Girlfriend Billie Eilish
According to social media, love is in the air for The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford. The recording artist and his longtime ex-girlfriend split in late 2021. Months later, rumors suggest that he’s dating Billie Eilish. Article continues below advertisement. News of their rumored relationship comes as a shock given...
Netflix Fantasy Film 'The School for Good and Evil' Was First a Book Series
The exciting Netflix fantasy film The School for Good and Evil promises magic, mystery, and fairytale fun. The film, which arrives on the platform October 19, stars High School Musical: the Musical: the Series' Sofia Wylie as Agatha and Broadway's Sophia Anne Caruso as Sophie. In addition to the talented leading ladies, the supporting cast is stacked with Hollywood legends such as Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh, and more.
Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘The Watcher’?
If you’ve already binge-watched Netflix’s thriller about homeowners haunted by a threatening letter-writer, you’re likely wondering if there will be a Season 2 of The Watcher. Article continues below advertisement. The new series, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and based on a real-life stalking case...
Is 'S.W.A.T.' Actress Rochelle Aytes Pregnant? Her Character Is Expecting
Season 6 of CBS's show S.W.A.T. is off and running to an explosive start. The back-to-back season premiere episodes followed team leader Hondo Harrelson (Shemar Moore), Deacon Kay (Jay Harrington), and Victor Tan (David Lim) overseas in Thailand on an exercise with Thai S.W.A.T. that quickly went awry. Article continues...
