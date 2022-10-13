Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Avalanche’s Sedlak Gets Another Chance With Bednar
It was a long road back to the NHL for Lukas Sedlak. The 29-year-old forward has three seasons of NHL experience but wasn’t sure if he would return after spending the last three seasons in the KHL. It took a coach that he won a championship with to give him another chance.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Edmonton Oilers
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Patrick Kane not thinking about where he might end up. Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: The expectations for the Chicago Blackhawks aren’t that high this season. Patick Kane, Jonathan Toews and the Chicago Blackhawks...
NBC Sports
Bruins forward A.J. Greer has all the makings of a fan favorite in Boston
BOSTON -- A.J. Greer has the potential to quickly become a fan favorite in Boston, especially if he continues to play like he did for the Bruins in Saturday night's home opener at TD Garden. Greer scored twice, picked up an assist, tallied four shots on net and played an...
NHL
Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual
Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
NHL
LA Kings @ Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch
Kings look to keep rolling after picking up their first win of the season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings:. Where: Little Ceasars Arena (Detroit, MI) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team...
NHL
Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named the NHL's first star for the opening week of the 2022-23 regular season, it was announced today. Crosby, the NHL's current leading scorer with six points (2G-4A), recorded two three-point outings in the Penguins' first two games of the season, tallying one goal and two assists in each game. This marked the second time that Crosby has recorded three points in each of Pittsburgh's first two games of a season after first doing so in 2014-15 (3G-3A-6PTS in 2 GP).
NHL
How the Scouts and Rockies Became the Devils | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
The New Jersey Devils franchise was not born with ease and Stan Fischler takes you through the story. The New Jersey Devils franchise was not born with ease. Not when you consider that birth pangs originally were felt in Kansas City. Then they increased in Denver and finally resulted in a brand new major league hockey club bursting forth in the Garden State's Meadowlands.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles visits Detroit after Kempe's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (1-2-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Detroit Red Wings after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings' 7-6 win over the Minnesota Wild. Detroit went 32-40-10 overall and...
NHL
LA Kings @ Minnesota Wild: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Minnesota Wild:. Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, MN) - Forward Alex Iafallo is the only Kings player with points in each of his first two games this season. Iafallo scored the lone goal for LA during Thursday's loss against Seattle.
theScore
Capitals sign Milano to 1-year deal
The Washington Capitals have signed unrestricted free-agent winger Sonny Milano to a one-year contract worth $750,000, the team announced Sunday. Washington will place Milano on waivers for assignment to the AHL's Hershey Bears. The 26-year-old was in training camp with the Calgary Flames on a professional tryout, but he didn't...
NHL
PWHPA imitates Tanev, sees ghost in latest headshots
Women hockey players take new variations of famous wide-eye photo. Brandon Tanev has everyone seeing ghosts. The Seattle Kraken forward's headshots went viral the past two seasons for its wide-eyed nature. When asked about it by the media in February of 2021, Tanev joked he "actually did see a ghost" while taking the photo.
NHL
Playing in Montreal a Dream Come True for P.O Joseph and Family
In the spring of 2010, Frantzi Joseph got a call from a friend who worked for the Montreal Canadiens, who asked him to bring his young son P.O to Bell Centre that afternoon to handle a special duty. Frantzi called P.O, who was 10 years old and in the sixth...
NHL
Senators begin 41-game 2022-23 home season with five-game homestand
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators open their 41-game 2022-23 home schedule tomorrow evening when they host the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. to kick-off a five-game homestand at Canadian Tire Centre. As Tuesday's game against the Bruins is now a complete sellout, the Senators are asking fans to arrive early...
NHL
BLOG: Blackhawks Kick Off Season with Four Nights of Festivities
Special events and fanfare surrounding the first home games of the season. Chicago Blackhawks hockey returns to the United Center this week, kicking off the team's 2022-23 home slate. The team is thrilled to offer several special events and festivities throughout the month to celebrate another exciting season together. October...
Yardbarker
Coyotes F Nick Schmaltz (upper body) out 6-8 weeks
Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz will be sidelined for 6 to 8 weeks with an upper-body injury sustained in Thursday's season opener. He exited in the first period of the 6-2 loss at Pittsburgh after logging 2:26 of ice time over five shifts. Schmaltz, 26, finished second on the Coyotes...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: VAN @ WSH - 17:02 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is upheld - Goal Washington. Explanation: Video review confirmed Nick Jensen had possession and control of the puck as he entered the attacking zone prior to Alex Ovechkin's goal. Rule 83.1 states in part, "a player actually controlling the puck who shall cross the line ahead of the puck shall not be considered 'off-side,' provided he had possession and control of the puck prior to his skates crossing the leading edge of the blue line."
NHL
Crosby leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK -- Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 16. FIRST STAR - SIDNEY CROSBY, C, PITTSBURGH PENGUINS. Crosby topped the League in scoring for the opening week...
NHL
NHL statement on Ian Cole
NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that it had concluded its investigation into anonymous allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole, having found no evidence to substantiate the allegations. The investigation of the allegations, which were made anonymously in a social media...
NHL
'FIRED EVERYONE UP'
Mangiapane impressed with Kadri's first goal, says chemistry is building between the two. Outside of Brett Kulak, Andrew Mangiapane had one of the better seats in the house. "What a play," Mangiapane said, marvelling at Nazem Kadri's first goal as a Flame in Saturday's Battle of Alberta. "I don't even know what happened there - maybe the ice was a little bad in that spot? - but either way, that was great moment."
Watch Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell Score First AHL Goal
Fabian Lysell didn’t take long to make an impact during his first AHL game with the Providence Bruins. The Boston Bruins prospect made it 2-0 against the Bridgeport Islanders on a great heads-up play that resulted in Lysell getting a partial break down the ice and finishing it off with a goal on his first shot of the game. The entire play showcased exactly what makes Lysell so intriguing to watch — between his awareness with the puck and his straight-line speed.
