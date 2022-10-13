Read full article on original website
Tips to Beat the Disney Crowds
The seasonal crowds at Walt Disney World have picked up again. Every year there is a small window of time after school starts when the crowds disappear, but they soon return with a vengeance just in time for the holidays. This week, Rise of the Resistance sported a 7-hour wait! 7 hours! Other rides saw at least an hour and many rides saw considerably longer waits. Days like that make it very frustrating to be in the Parks.
Orlando Tourism Is Giving Away 12 Free Disney World Vacations!
Disney has been in the news a lot lately, but not for the best of reasons. Last week, Disney announced some pretty big price increases across the board, from theme park tickets to Disney Genie+, and even bottles of water. Guests were not overly happy, as a Disney vacation seems to be getting further and further out of reach for many families.
Traded Disney for Universal? You’re Not Alone According to Recent Report
Every year the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) releases a report on the most visited theme parks in the world. Unsurprisingly, Walt Disney World’s 4 Parks usually top that list. 2020 brought many changes to the Parks, though, and the list for 2021 shows a startling shift. Universal Orlando now outpaces three of Disney World’s four theme parks.
Netflix reportedly delays Harry and Meghan documentary following backlash to The Crown season 5
Netflix has delayed the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming documentary series due to the anticipated response to The Crown season five, reports have claimed.The first project as part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s rumoured $100m (£88m) deal with the streaming service, the documentary series was unofficially slated for release on Netflix in December.Despite no official date being announced, bosses at Netflix had said that they hoped the documentary, parts of which were filmed at Harry and Meghan’s Montecito estate, would follow weeks after The Crown.However, with negative press already surrounding the launch of the...
Popular Disney Springs Shops Quietly Get Replaced
Out with the old and in with the new? Walt Disney World Resort has quietly replaced not one but two fan-favorite shops at Disney Springs. Disney Springs, the massive dining, shopping, and entertainment district, seemingly grows in popularity year after year. The once quiet Downtown Disney has been renamed and overhauled, adding many more restaurants and shops throughout the property.
The Best Disney Lounge No One Talks About
Some of our very favorite Disney experiences are those that it seems like very few know about. They are what we consider the hidden gems throughout Walt Disney World’s Parks and Resorts. So, while we prefer to keep this one a secret, we can’t help but share with Disney...
VIDEO: Sonny Eclipse Trailer Leaves Disney Fans Wanting a Movie
Food is most definitely required to fuel a day at Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort. While we highly recommend dining reservations at table-service restaurants such as Be Our Guest or Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen, sometimes quick-service restaurants make for an easy meal on the go.
Spooktacular New Book by ‘Kingdom Keepers’ Author Hits Shelves
Spooky Season is in full swing, and that means we are celebrating all things creepy, eerie, and frightening! That is why we are so excited that Disney has released a new spooktacular book for us to devour! Cautionary Tales by New York Times Best Selling Author Ridley Parson is now available, and you won’t want to skip this one!
Have A Disney Dining Adventure at T-REX
One of the hallmarks of Disney dining is the way a meal can quickly transform into an immersive and memorable experience. From meeting characters at Magic Kingdom‘s Crystal Palace to trying sushi for the first time as a family at Morimoto Asia, to dining through a rainforest thunderstorm at Rainforest Café. Disney dining is so much more than just grabbing food on vacation. One of my family’s favorite fun table service dining spots at Disney Springs is T-REX. If you have a dinosaur lover or a Jurassic World fan in your group, this spot is a must. Here is what you need to know for your Disney dining adventure at T-REX!
The Iconic Harrison Ford Takes on a New Disney Role
Is there anything the iconic Harrison Ford CAN’T do? Well, the extremely famous actor may have hit the 80-year-old mark, but that isn’t slowing him down. Instead, it has been announced that Harrison Ford will jump into a new role for Disney. We all know and love Harrison...
Genie+ Price Jumps to Highest Price Point Today
Recently we reported that the price of Disney’s Genie+ had increased. Not only has it increased, but it will now be subject to daily pricing, like airline tickets, based on crowd levels and demand. The price for the premium service (that replaced the complimentary FastPass) will now range from $15-$22* per person per day. Since guests cannot purchase Genie+ ahead of time anymore, there is no way around this. All Guests are subject to the price on that particular day. This means you may pay $15 one day and $22 the next. We’ve been keeping a close eye on it and have yet to see the cost at its lower price point.
More WDW Price Price Increases, Character Meals See Jump
It seems every other news story right now is price increases. While it isn’t exactly surprising g that prices increased when they did, it is a new fiscal year after, it is frustrating. Our Disney dollars don’t stretch quite as far as they used to and now they’re going to stretch even less.
