Recently we reported that the price of Disney’s Genie+ had increased. Not only has it increased, but it will now be subject to daily pricing, like airline tickets, based on crowd levels and demand. The price for the premium service (that replaced the complimentary FastPass) will now range from $15-$22* per person per day. Since guests cannot purchase Genie+ ahead of time anymore, there is no way around this. All Guests are subject to the price on that particular day. This means you may pay $15 one day and $22 the next. We’ve been keeping a close eye on it and have yet to see the cost at its lower price point.

2 DAYS AGO